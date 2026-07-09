Spider-Man: Brand New Day Three-Week Box Office Tracking Points To Amazing $190M Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Three-Week Box Office Tracking Points To Amazing $190M Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, unsurprisingly, already tracking to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2026, and we now have some updated opening weekend projections for the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Despite the odd mega-hit, the domestic and international box offices have never quite managed to return to pre-COVID levels. Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the few exceptions in 2021, earning a massive $1.9 billion worldwide in the closing weeks of the pandemic.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's three-week tracking projections point to it debuting in the U.S. with $180 million to $190 million. That would mark the second-biggest opening of the franchise, behind No Way Home's massive $260.1 million first weekend.

Arriving before audiences had grown somewhat fatigued with superheroes, the movie also benefited from the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Peter Parker Variants, along with several familiar villains from the past. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have managed to create a similar buzz surrounding Sadie Sink's mystery character, but it's not quite on the same level.

Still, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is well on its way to having the biggest opening weekend of 2026 so far, swinging past Toy Story 5's impressive $159.6 million haul. 

As the trade explains, "Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is behind No Way Home in advance ticket sales, and that’s not a bad thing. Brand New Day, as we first told you, posted the best first-day presales ever since No Way Home five years ago."

Something that isn't helping Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, ironically, another Tom Holland-led movie: The Odyssey. That has an exclusive three-week IMAX window, but the next MCU movie is still expected to make its mark on other PLFs like ScreenX. 

"First choice overall is currently behind Spider-Man: No Way Home," adds the site, "and ahead of such Marvel [movies] as Deadpool & Wolverine ($211.4M), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M opening), The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($117.6M) and even Sony/Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ($92.6M 3-day)."

Three-week tracking tends to be a little hit or miss, so expect these figures to fluctuate as we get closer to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening weekend. Will they go up or down? Let's see what Sony does to further increase excitement in the weeks ahead...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/9/2026, 7:20 PM
Front loaded like every superhero movie. I forgot $ = good regardless on this site. Regardless I have two sets of tickets lol.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/9/2026, 7:23 PM
1.: Tall order. I wish, but I don't see it happening, especially with Nolan still in his early weeks.

2.: Nice McFarlane nod.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/9/2026, 7:27 PM
@PartyKiller -

What makes you say that?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/9/2026, 7:23 PM
I’m actually concerned about getting tickets opening weekend for this. They may be sold out all weekend
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 7/9/2026, 7:25 PM
Me and wife got our ticket for 07/30 and going to see it again the day after!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/9/2026, 7:37 PM
I thought it was going to be 250? It’s gonna make more than that.

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