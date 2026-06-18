Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest First Day Ticket Presales In Five Years

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest First Day Ticket Presales In Five Years

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on sale yesterday, and the movie has landed the biggest first-day presales since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which went on to gross $1.9 billion.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be keeping its biggest secrets under wraps, but that's done nothing to dampen excitement for the next Marvel Studios movie.

Deadline has learned that, after tickets went on sale yesterday, the movie has webbed up the best first-day presales in five years. The last time a movie sold this many tickets was in 2021, and that was Spider-Man: No Way Home

The blockbuster landed the second-best opening ever at the North American box office with $260.1 million (Avengers: Endgame remains the record holder with a whopping $357.1 million). The blockbuster debuted worldwide with $600.5 million behind Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($1.22 billion), and eventually earned a total of $1.9 billion.

While it's too soon to share opening weekend estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuting with anything less than $200 million domestically would be a surprise. Either way, it stands a chance of being 2026's biggest hit, with only Avengers: Doomsday in with a chance of topping it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened post-pandemic, and at a time when moviegoers were still at least a little cautious about heading to theaters. Spider-Man: Brand New Day could top it in the U.S., but overseas might be an issue as interest in superhero fare has waned. China is also no longer a reliable source of box office revenue. 

"It’s always been really important to me to feel like a representative of the fans," Holland recently told Fandango, "because I loved Marvel as a kid. I was first in line to see the Iron Man movies, the Thor, Captain Americas, the early kind of pillars in which we stand upon now."

"And in the break that we took between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day, all I would do is comb through the internet and try and get a really good sense of what it is the people wanted," he continued, sharing his belief that they wanted a Spider-Man who, rather than saving the world, was "maybe saving himself... And I really think that we’ve done that."

Check out the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in the player below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:48 PM
People have missed the wall-crawler.

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/18/2026, 2:50 PM
Second time of watching this trailer now and it just doesn’t tick any boxes for me.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/18/2026, 3:00 PM
@Spike101 - You’ll be watching it on opening day don’t even trip.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/18/2026, 3:49 PM
@UceOmega - Don’t count on it. So far yes I’ve seen every Marvel movie at the theatre bar the not so Fantastic 4. However recently everything seems disappointing compared to the earlier movies.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 2:51 PM
HOT TAKE: Both Spider-Man: Same Old Shit and Avengers: Doomflop will be underperforming movies.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:11 PM
@FireGunn -

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 2:59 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Webs Up Biggest First Day Ticket Presales in Five Years


User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/18/2026, 3:02 PM
Last five years has been sh*t to be fair.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/18/2026, 3:03 PM
The DCU could never 😅
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 3:16 PM
@SenorTwats - Could never what? This looks like slop straight out of the Gunn factory
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/18/2026, 3:04 PM
The latest trailer is hip. I’m looking forward to this. Supergirl ain’t got shit on this.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/18/2026, 3:06 PM
Here comes the money train.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:06 PM
The Big Difference this Time Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Open in China.

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 3:11 PM
@OneMoreTime - Why do you keep posting this obvious ai slop?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:23 PM
@FireGunn - Because on Another Hulk Site My Post is Hot.


User Comment Image
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/18/2026, 3:08 PM
I think this will hit a billion.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 3:19 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - It'll make a billion and still underperform because of its budget
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:27 PM
@FireGunn - Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Estimated Budget

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Projected to have a Production Budget of about $200–$220 million, with a separate marketing budget of $120–$150 million.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/18/2026, 3:42 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Give or take.
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 6/18/2026, 3:44 PM
I did drive to the theater yesterday to avoid online ticket fees, but it was just shy of $100 for my clan of 6 to sit together. So yeah, youre welcome

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