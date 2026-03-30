THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Star Andrew Garfield Reveals How He Really Feels About Constant MCU Return Questions

Before the Multiverse Saga began, there was no reason to suspect that Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire or The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield would ever return as their respective versions of Peter Parker.

Maguire rarely acts now, and no one would blame Garfield for being bitter after he was dropped from his dream role. That happened in 2015, when Sony Pictures decided to team up with Marvel Studios, leading to Tom Holland's debut as a new Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

In the months leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in 2021, there were rumblings that the villains from Maguire and Garfield's respective franchises would be joined by the two fan-favourite Spider-Men. A leak spoiled the surprise, but many saw them share the screen for the first time in theaters, leading to what many feel are some of the MCU's best moments ever.

As noted, Maguire largely keeps out of the spotlight, but for Garfield, this means being asked about another possible return every time he promotes a new project. That's hardly surprising with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday fast approaching, so how does he really feel about it?

"I think it's a question that is probably going to follow me for the rest of my life," Garfield says in the clip below. "Until I'm 90 years old, they're gonna be asking me, 'Are you in the new Spider-Man volume 512?' And I'll literally be weeing into a colostomy bag."

All jokes aside, The Amazing Spider-Man star made it clear that he has no issues with people getting excited about seeing him as Spider-Man again, as he added, "But also, people can ask whatever they want. My life is very blessed."

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, the hope was that Sony might move forward with a new version of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. That hasn't happened, and some might argue that the moment has passed. Garfield is, however, expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars next December, possibly in a significant role.

Andrew Garfield on returning as #SpiderMan: pic.twitter.com/W9rALbTQob — Spider-Man: Brand New Day Updates (@spideyupdated) March 29, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.