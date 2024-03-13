A Trailer For Sony's Scrapped SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB Multiplayer Game Has Leaked Online

Insomniac Games once had plans for a multiplayer Spider-Man game titled The Great Web, and while it's no longer happening, we do have a leaked trailer revealing what might have been. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2024 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Source: GameFragger.com

Last year, Insomniac Games was hit by a huge leak which saw us get a first look at new, upcoming, and scrapped projects. Now, a trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web has found its way online (via GameFragger.com) which reveals what we'd have seen in the company's scrapped multiplayer spin-off. 

It appears up to five players would have been able to explore the Big Apple together, battling thugs (and the Sinister Six) while pulling off some impressive team-up moves. 

Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Ben Reilly, and Miles Morales appear to be among the playable characters, with multiple costume designs showcased for each of them. A clash with Venom is also shown, though it's unclear whether this is a boss fight or he was a member of the team.

This is clearly a concept trailer rather than a finished version which would ever be released online, but a combination of cinematics and gameplay footage offers a much better idea of what to expect. Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal even provides a voiceover for the footage which goes as follows:

"New York City. Nothing in the whole world I wouldn’t do for this big, beautiful apple. One moment you’re scarfing down a slice from Vinnie’s, the next - you’re stopping a super-villain prison break. Sometimes you can swing it as a lone wolf, but you’re way better off with some friends. I’ve seen the Sinister Six before...but never so methodical – so savage. I don’t think I’m going to be enough this time, guys. But together, we just might be."

We still don't know why Spider-Man: The Great Web was cancelled, but it's possible Insomniac wanted to shift focus to Spider-Man 2, along with DLC, a rumoured Venom spin-off, and even the eventual Spider-Man 3 (rumoured to be a two-parter). 

It's a little heartbreaking to think we'll never get hands-on with this multiplayer title, particularly as there's a build of this game out there with playable versions of characters like Spider-Gwen and Silk. The latter is expected to appear in a future instalment of the main series, of course, but Gwen Stacy has almost certainly been sidelined alongside this Multiversal team-up. 

Insomniac Games narrative director Ben Arfmann discussed plans for Silk last year when he said, "Cindy's always been a really compelling character in the comics who, similar to [Spider-Man's] Martin Li, hasn't really gotten a ton of exposure outside of the immediate fanbase."

"There's something really exciting about taking a character who we love, who not everybody’s had a chance to meet, and exposing her to a wider audience."

Check out the leaked trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web in the X post below.

Origame - 3/13/2024, 6:23 AM
I say good. This has live service written all over it.
Doomsday8888 - 3/13/2024, 6:24 AM
They learned their lesson from Fakesteady and got wiser.
Mercwitham0uth - 3/13/2024, 6:27 AM
The less live service nonsense the better.
FinnishDude - 3/13/2024, 6:27 AM
I would be happy to keep at least one Spider-Man series free of Spider-Verse (and yes, I'm aware of the easter egg during one of the side-quests).
Th3Batman - 3/13/2024, 6:27 AM
It's good that they realized this is a dying trend and got off before it took them down with it.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 6:32 AM
The less of this live service stuff, the better.
AquaClunge - 3/13/2024, 6:36 AM
That's a terrible name
AquaClunge - 3/13/2024, 6:39 AM
@AquaClunge - I just watched the trailer, this looks cool 🤣 what's wrong with a live service game if there's a good solo game like the way GTA has done it?
HashTagSwagg - 3/13/2024, 6:37 AM
Multiplayer sounds like fun but it didn't save Gotham knights.
OptimusCrime - 3/13/2024, 6:45 AM
Shouldve been included with Spider-man 2 or as an additional add-on like GTA online and TLOU Factions.

View Recorder