SPIDER-MAN 3 Leak Reveals Early Look At Cindy Moon/Silk's Costume In Planned Video Game Threequel

More Spider-Man 3 concept art has found its way online today, this time offering a first look at Cindy Moon suited up as Silk and the moment she first gets her superpowers. Check it out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2024 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Spider-Man 2 wrapped up with Peter Parker hanging up his webs - for now - and Miles Morales taking over as New York City's main Spider-Man. In a post-credits scene, the stage was set for a new superhero entering the fray as Miles was introduced to Cindy Moon, a character better known in the comics as Silk. 

The suggestion was that the next instalment will shift focus to Miles and Ciny swinging into action together, though Spider-Man 3 may focus on three protagonists!

Regardless, a first look at the character has leaked online (via GameFragger.com) and she's rocking a very comic-accurate suit. The artwork also depicts the moment Cindy was bitten by the spider which gave Peter his powers - on her ankle rather than her hand - with the original web-slinger depicted in the background. 

Last year,  Insomniac's narrative director Ben Arfmann and advanced writer Brittney Morris said this about plans for Silk: 

Arfmann: Cindy’s always been a really compelling character in the comics who, similar to [SM1's] Martin Li, hasn’t really gotten a ton of exposure outside of the immediate fanbase. There’s something really exciting about taking a character who we love, who not everybody’s had a chance to meet, and exposing her to a wider audience.

Morris: I’m so excited to see what we do with Cindy.

Arfmann: Exactly. That was the real drive with her, and figuring out who Insomniac’s Cindy Moon is a really exciting challenge. And we also have this interesting complication that [Cindy’s dad] Albert is dating [Miles’ mom] Rio, and we’re thrilled to explore how that creates a new iteration of this character that folks already love.

Silk was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2014. She was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter his powers, but unlike him, she was kept hidden away for years to protect her from the villainous organization known as the Inheritors.

Possessing similar spider-like abilities to Spider-Man, including superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to produce organic webbing, Silk also has a unique precognitive "Silk sense" and the ability to generate silk-based constructs.

That would have set the stage for us to get a new take on Spider-Gwen; however, it seems Insomniac had bigger plans for her in its scrapped Spider-Man: The Great Web game

Take a closer look at Spider-Man 3's Silk in the Reddit post below.

First look at Silk
byu/MountainFirefighter3 ininsomniacleaks
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/18/2024, 6:53 AM
Would’ve preferred Gwen 🤷‍♂️
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 3/18/2024, 6:55 AM
Ugh so 'woke' 😅😬
Fares
Fares - 3/18/2024, 7:08 AM
I can't for this multiple spider-people within the same universe trend to fade out.

