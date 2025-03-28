THE ODYSSEY Set Photos Reveal SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland In-Costume As Telemachus(?)

As filming continues on Christopher Nolan's star-studded adaptation of The Odyssey in Favignana, Italy, these latest photos from the set give us a first look at Tom Holland in-costume.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is believed to be playing Odysseus' (Matt Damon) son, Telemachus, though this has yet to be confirmed.

In Homer's poem, father and son spend the majority of the story apart, and only reunite right at the end. Since these photos appear to be taken from the same location Damon and Zendaya were spotted in earlier this week, there's a good chance Favignana will double for the island of Ithaca.

Holland's Spider-Man was expected to play a key role in Avengers: Doomsday, but the actor wasn't included in Marvel Studios' recent cast reveal. Though Parker could still show up (we know the entire cast wasn't unveiled), Holland simply may not have been available due to his commitments to filming The Odyssey.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Tom Holland on the set of Christopher Nolan’s ‘THE ODYSSEY’ in Italy! pic.twitter.com/YoBXcMpSN0 — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 27, 2025 NEW LOOK AT TOM HOLLAND ON THE SET OF CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S ‘THE ODYSSEY’! pic.twitter.com/30SyKMJ8oR — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 27, 2025 Matt Damon, 54, has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for his role as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, "The Odyssey."



Photos from the set in Favignana, Italy, reveal Damon shirtless, showcasing a chiseled physique, long gray beard, and brown pants,… pic.twitter.com/GYFxldePG9 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 27, 2025

Though some key cast members are not listed (Jon Bernthal, for example), Greek media site OneMan.com recently shed some light on which mythological heroes and villains a good chunk of the other actors will portray.

Just in case some of these roles are supposed to be a surprise, here's your possible spoiler warning.

In addition to Damon, Holland and Zendaya, the movie will reportedly feature Charlize Theron as Goddess of Sorcery Circe, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope, Benny Safdie as king of Mycenae Agamemnon, and Lupita Nyong'o as his wife Clytemnestra.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

What do you make of these rumored actor/character match-ups? Drop us a comment down below.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.