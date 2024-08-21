SUICIDE SQUAD Star Scott Eastwood Talks Future Superhero Roles And #ReleaseTheAyerCut Support (Exclusive)

Suicide Squad was released in August 2016, just a few short months after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters. Zack Snyder's movie had a huge opening weekend (despite negative reviews), but a shocking second-weekend drop sent Warner Bros. into panic mode.

As a result, Suicide Squad received a drastic overhaul with the addition of colourful graphics, catchy pop songs, and a "happy ending" in place of the original, much darker dynamic between The Joker and Harley Quinn.

While the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement has never been quite as popular as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut - which ultimately led to Zack Snyder's Justice League dropping on HBO Max - a great many fans are desperate to see David Ayer's original version of Suicide Squad.

The filmmaker continues to talk about that on social media and has shared several glimpses of what might have been.

We recently sat down with Scott Eastwood to discuss his role in 1992 alongside Tyrese Gibson. The actor played Lieutenant GQ Edwards in the DCEU movie and is believed to have had a much larger role in Suicide Squad's "Ayer Cut."

"I would. It's all, sort of, script-driven and director-driven," the actor replied when we asked if he'd be open to another superhero movie role. "Look, I have a relationship with David Ayer; I shot Fury with him years prior to doing that and that was one of those things where I knew he was a visionary. He's a real artist."

"When he said, 'Hey, come and do this thing with me,' I said, 'No questions asked. Whatever you want, let's go.' I didn't even really read the script, so I want to see his cut too, to be honest," Eastwood added. "We can push for that, right? Let's push for the David Ayer Cut."

We're closing in on a decade since Suicide Squad was released and, with James Gunn focused on creating a new DCU (which borrows several characters and ideas from his movie, The Suicide Squad), we don't think the "Ayer Cut" seeing the light of day is likely.

Stranger things have happened, though, and Ayer can clearly count Eastwood among his many supporters.

Check out our full interview with Eastwood below and check back here soon for more on 1992.

In 1992, Mercer (Tyrese Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

1992 arrives in theaters nationwide on August 30, 2024.



