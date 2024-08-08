SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Shares Script Pages Revealing More Of The Ayer Cut's Original Ending

Filmmaker David Ayer continues to go back and forth on whether he wishes to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad and, following the 2016 movie's recent 8th anniversary, he's shared some never-before-seen script pages.

As well as providing a greatly expanded version of the moment Joker uses the electroshock machine on Dr. Harleen Quinzel, we learn more about the moment Harley Quinn finally turns her back on the Clown Prince of Crime during the final battle with Enchantress.

We don't see what happens next after Joker threatens to kill her but know from previous leaks that Task Force X drove him off, finally freeing Harley from the twisted gangster's grasp.

In the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, we were led to believe Joker died in that helicopter crash before making his surprise return in the movie's closing moments to break Harley out of Belle Reve. Warner Bros. decided Ayer's vision was too dark and decided to lighten up the story and tone, hence the "happy ending."

Ayer has also elaborated on why he keeps going back and forth on Suicide Squad, one moment saying he's wiped his hands with the movie and campaigning for the director's cut to be released the next.

Ultimately, we don't anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery or DC Studios ever deciding to #ReleaseTheAyerCut but, as we saw with Justice League, stranger things have happened...