SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Shares Script Pages Revealing More Of The Ayer Cut's Original Ending

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has shared new script pages from the original version of the 2016 movie, revealing how things originally ended between Harley Quinn and The Joker. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad

Filmmaker David Ayer continues to go back and forth on whether he wishes to #ReleaseTheAyerCut of Suicide Squad and, following the 2016 movie's recent 8th anniversary, he's shared some never-before-seen script pages. 

As well as providing a greatly expanded version of the moment Joker uses the electroshock machine on Dr. Harleen Quinzel, we learn more about the moment Harley Quinn finally turns her back on the Clown Prince of Crime during the final battle with Enchantress. 

We don't see what happens next after Joker threatens to kill her but know from previous leaks that Task Force X drove him off, finally freeing Harley from the twisted gangster's grasp. 

In the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, we were led to believe Joker died in that helicopter crash before making his surprise return in the movie's closing moments to break Harley out of Belle Reve. Warner Bros. decided Ayer's vision was too dark and decided to lighten up the story and tone, hence the "happy ending."

Ayer has also elaborated on why he keeps going back and forth on Suicide Squad, one moment saying he's wiped his hands with the movie and campaigning for the director's cut to be released the next. 

Ultimately, we don't anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery or DC Studios ever deciding to #ReleaseTheAyerCut but, as we saw with Justice League, stranger things have happened...

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/8/2024, 8:49 AM
David needs to stop with this

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/8/2024, 8:56 AM
He could release his cut, but he would not get the reception he's expecting it would.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:06 AM
@IAmAHoot - why is that?

It could legit be a better film or not , no way to know until we see it of course
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/8/2024, 8:56 AM
I'm sorry but how does this relate to Deadpool and Wolverine?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/8/2024, 8:59 AM
@WhateverItTakes - MORE DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE ARTICLESSSS
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/8/2024, 8:57 AM
Well, from what I just read, it does have a grim feeling to it. Id be down for his cut.
Sadly, WB wouldn't let it happen because of the current state of the DCU.
Nolanite out
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/8/2024, 8:58 AM
This guy is like my ex wife. He just can't let go of the past...
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 9:09 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - a byproduct of how things were handled at WB? You could say the same about Snyder.
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/8/2024, 9:01 AM
Isn't this movie 10 YEARS OLD??

Move on. Just produce a documentary if you want to tell your tale at this point. The nostalgia is probably there now.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 9:07 AM
Hot take:


Ayer’s Suicide Squad movies is better than James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:17 AM
@thewanderer - certainly a take lol though I respectfully disagree with it!!.

Gunn’s TSS > “Ayer’s” SS.

User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 9:26 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Gunn’s didn’t work for me at all sadly.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 8/8/2024, 9:27 AM
@thewanderer -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:29 AM
@thewanderer - to each their own.

The humor and heart especially with some of the characters worked for me…

I thought it was solid overall.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/8/2024, 9:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think part of it was that Peacemaker didn’t work for me in the movie and I thought his show was awful, but I get that others loved it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 10:05 AM
@thewanderer - that’s fair

The humor in that was hit or miss for me but I liked the characters and Gunn continues to do heart well imo as was the case with Peacemaker
dhlthecobra
dhlthecobra - 8/8/2024, 9:07 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2024, 9:10 AM
User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/8/2024, 9:25 AM
I get WB butchered your movie and changed its tone. We saw this when the first trailer came out and then the later trailers, but at this point I don’t see a release happening anytime soon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2024, 9:25 AM
Those scenes certainly seem like they are good imo on paper but it’s the execution that’s up in the air (they didn’t really work in the theatrical cut for me).

However , I certainly get not just as an artist but a fan that it’s hard to move on from something if you have invested so much of yourself into it but at some point one has to and hope Ayer is able to do that sooner then later for his sake.

I will say that while I didn’t really like the TC of Suicide Squad , I would still prefer it over the likes of BVS.

User Comment Image

Also I’m glad that it seems like the Joker-Harley relationship in this was shown as abusive as opposed to the weirdly romantic one we got in the theatrical cut (though that can work aswell as seen in The Batman animated show where she was on more even footing with that Joker and he was kinder to her).
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/8/2024, 9:51 AM

WHY dig up this rotten decaying corpse?

WHY?????

