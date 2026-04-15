DC Reveals Supergirl Extended Preview At CinemaCon - But The Batman Part II Wasn't Even Mentioned

DC Studios didn't make much of a splash at CinemaCon last night. While we didn't expect any major online releases, there hasn't been so much as a poster for upcoming 2026 titles like Supergirl and Clayface.

A teaser trailer for the latter was shown to attendees, while Supergirl got an extended preview. However, even though Warner Bros. showcased a handful of its 2027 titles, there was no mention of The Batman Part II.

The movie isn't set to be released until next October, but the hope had been that there might be an official cast announcement or at least some brief comments from filmmaker Matt Reeves.

Instead, it seems we'll have to wait for next year for The Dark Knight to take centre stage in Sin City (there were some brief comments about Man of Tomorrow, which we'll bring you shortly). While this was likely a strategic decision, it's hard not to wonder why The Batman Part II was overlooked when A Minecraft Movie 2 wasn't.

For now, we'll have to be patient. In the meantime, here's a detailed description of the Supergirl footage shown, courtesy of The Wrap:

A Supergirl scene shown at CinemaCon shows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) getting on what appears to be a space bus, loaded with aliens. She offers one with tentacles on its face a stick of gum and asks them to stop smoking. She then asks another alien if they're comfy as they sleep on her. She asks if they have a clue what she's saying, and the alien responds in perfect English, "Do I look like an idiot to you?" Kara then hears young Ruthye being accosted by a different, large alien, screeching in a different language. Kara screeches back and explains that Ruthye offended the alien per their culture. Ruthye follows Supergirl back to her seat as Supergirl asks why she's not with Krypto (presumably after Krem of the Yellow Hills injures the superdog, as seen in the latest trailer). The bus is caught in a tractor beam of red lightning as a group of pirates phase on board. Kara tells Ruthye that they are all going to be robbed. One of the pirates approaches Kara and asks for a watch in her pocket. Kara begrudgingly gives it up. Supergirl and the pirate both notice that Ruthye has drawn her sword, and Kara encourages her to lower it. The sword is then taken by the pirate. Kara whispers, "I have a plan. Kind of." Kara then gets up and asks for the watch and sword back in exchange for one of their teleportation phasing devices. This starts a fight between the pirates, where Kara and her enemies are both using the teleportation technology. Kara is still clearly somewhat depowered by red sunlight. She hurts her fists punching people and is able to get injured herself. She's also still getting used to the teleportation tech, at one point sending herself under the other passengers. Kara asks the bus driver if they can get any closer to a nearby planet (so she can be empowered by yellow sunlight), and the driver says they can't without an engine. Kara begins putting on a space suit, but before she can put on a helmet, the main pirate sends her out the airlock, leaving her floating and frozen in space. The bus driver — a small, mousy alien — says, "I knew I should've called in sick today, Lloyd." As the sun rises over the nearby planet, Kara's powers are returned and she wakes up in space. She flies back to the bus and destroys the robots the pirates used to invade the ship. Just as she is almost done, one of the pirates shoots her with a laser from one of their nearby ships, sending her hurtling. Kara then takes off toward the sun to get greater powers as the pirates take pursuit. Kara flies through a debris field with the pirates in tow, turning as soon as she's clear. The main pirate shoots a laser at Kara again, and Supergirl's newly-returned heat vision overpowers it, destroying their canon. The trailer then begins cutting through footage, including Kara telling the pirates (now captured) "My dog's dying, so I don't really have time for this. Let's get to it," as her eyes begin to glow. One shot shows Kara and Krypto being loaded onto an escape pod (presumably from Argo City) as her parents send her away. Ruthye asks Supergirl what Superman is like, and David Corenswet appears on-screen. Kara says, "He's a freaking nerd," which is followed by Corenswet saying, "Hi there!" A flashback shows Krypto as a puppy running around Kara as she lies on her bed listening to music. She says, "There's no home without you, buddy." At the end of the trailer, Kara catches a spear headed for Ruthye and uses her heat vision to blast away the man who threw it.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.