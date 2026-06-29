DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence On Supergirl Box Office; Remains "Confident" In "Long-Term Strategy"

DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence On Supergirl Box Office; Remains &quot;Confident&quot; In &quot;Long-Term Strategy&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has responded to Supergirl's disappointing opening weekend, but is Warner Bros. hoping to pin the movie's box office failings on "toxic" DC Comics fans?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: The New York Times

Supergirl opened to just $38 million in theaters this past weekend, though that figure could decline when the final numbers are revealed later today. Current projections suggest the DC Studios movie will end its run with less than $200 million worldwide. That isn't good news for the DCU.

One box office flop won't derail an entire franchise. Then again, with Variety reporting that Supergirl needs $300 million to $375 million to break even, the still-very-young studio stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

All will be forgiven if Clayface and Man of Tomorrow are box office hits, but it's hard to shake the feeling that fans and critics alike have already forgotten the goodwill created by Superman last summer.

The New York Times caught up with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, who issued a brief statement on Supergirl's box office woes. 

"While 'Supergirl' didn’t meet our box office expectations, it’s just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," he told the site, likely hoping to reassure fans and Warner Bros. Discovery executives that the DCU franchise is still moving forward as planned. 

Still, it's hard not to wonder how much DC Studios' confidence has been dented by the negative response, especially as James Gunn was clearly hands-on with production (he greenlit the divisive ending change and chose the widely derided final battle song). This rejection of Supergirl will also surely raise concerns about Man of Tomorrow, another Super-centric DC movie. 

DC Studios may, however, have found a scapegoat. In the report, it's noted, "Warner Bros. executives said they were surprised by both the ferocity of the backlash and its reach, believing the culture had evolved past that sort of campaign."

Yes, it seems they're looking to blame "toxic" fans—specifically those who took aim at actress Milly Alcock—for this one. Despite that, the numbers suggest DC Studios missed the mark if it was hoping to make Supergirl an aspirational movie for young women.

As The Wrap explains, "59% of the audience was male and 65% was over the age of 25, which shows that the target audience for a 'Supergirl' movie — young women — simply didn’t show up." 

Supergirl is set to have a lead role in Man of Tomorrow, and there have already been some strong hints that another project is lined up for the Woman of Tomorrow after that. Milly Alcock received widespread acclaim for her performance as Kara Zor-El, so the hope is likely that future DCU projects will redeem the character somewhat.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 5:24 AM
I predicted that this film would make around 300 million when the first trailer released. Everyone here shat on me for saying this. Now it's looking like it won't make 200 million. You all owe me an apology.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 5:28 AM
@FireGunn - everyone shat on you because you're clearly biased.

Who's going to take someone who chooses to call themselves "firegunn" seriously?

See you in 2036.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 6:11 AM
@UltimaRex - My "bias" certainly didn't make me wrong. If anything, I wasn't "biased" enough. The projections are lower than my predictions.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 5:27 AM
@UltimaRex - Is anything that agrees with your opinion a "balanced review"? Why is Josh's review not "balanced"?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 5:29 AM
@FireGunn - says the person called... firegunn...
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/29/2026, 5:40 AM
@FireGunn - Yeah, my man, you're not the balanced one to call anyone out on that subject. But I'm just a waffle, so you can disregard....User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 6:08 AM
@UltimaRex - That didn't answer my question
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/29/2026, 6:19 AM
@FireGunn - your bias means it's not getting answered.

Trying to use logic, reason or anything YOU don't want to hear clearly isn't working.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 6/29/2026, 5:25 AM
Well...

I think it's fine to try out this stuff, but Gunn and Co need to be able to use the feedback somehow.

I hope they're not doubling down on Supergirl.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 5:28 AM
@MaximusTheMad - If what they're saying is to be believed, and the fact that Ana is still writing both WW and TT, they're doubling down. The DCU is doomed
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 5:27 AM
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newhire13
newhire13 - 6/29/2026, 5:28 AM
Naw, let’s not act like people haven’t been weirdly cruel to her. Don’t act like a dick and then be surprised when people think you’re a dick
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 6:09 AM
@newhire13 - The film was dogshit and everyone involved should be fired
EvilErnie
EvilErnie - 6/29/2026, 5:32 AM
They should cancel the DCU, and make only solo movies, who arent connected. That's was their biggest strength.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 5:40 AM
@EvilErnie - 🤔 💭 That might work. I believe it would be a great asset if they gave each director FULL creative control. Make the movies like the Batman, then perhaps put together a team after no one expects it.

That level of freedom would be a huge gamble, but with high risks come high rewards. I think it's a better strategy than the current paint by the numbers Gunnblanks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 5:53 AM
@KennKathleen - A shared universe is two impossible tasks:

1. Make good solo movies.
2. Cross them over and somehow make it work.

It is not:
X. Throw them all together in a movie and hope for the best.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 5:54 AM
(like BvS/Justice League, Black Adam and Superman)
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 6:35 AM
@ObserverIO - agreed. They could create the Crisis to unite worlds (which would still be a soft copy of current MCU) OR use their imagination and come up with something that would silence all the critics. Like make a story that merits professional writing accreditation.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/29/2026, 5:44 AM
If slow mo action scenes was such a problem with Synder I dont think every DCU movie so far should have slow mo shots with music. This one had a slow mo shot of the lil girl throwing a helmet at a bad guy lol
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/29/2026, 5:47 AM
From what I've heard most are complaining about the poor story/script. While a minority are complaining about tertiary stuff like how she looks. And yet, everyone wants to see more of Mamoa being himself as Lobo (just the idea makes me agree).

I'll get around to seeing it, but it sounds watchable. Like not a waste of time, and maybe worth it to see where the Gunn universe takes the characters.

Anyway, Master of the Universe was awesome and I don't care who says otherwise. That was exactly what playing with those figurines felt like when I was a kid. User Comment Image
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/29/2026, 6:07 AM
@JustAWaffle - i caught this last Friday and loved it. Such a shame its bombing, I feel it was executed a lot better than most CBMs these days.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 6:39 AM
@JustAWaffle - I think Masters of the Universe should sell VHS tapes and DVDs. It may become a nostalgic collectable for the shelf of 80s nerds (like myself) worldwide.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 6/29/2026, 6:06 AM
🤣🤣What's funny to me is how everyone claims that they're not bias or a fanboy. Yet DC is never allowed to fail on it's own. Soon as DC screws the pooch, like they always do, the "what about The Marvels," or "well, all comics universes are dead now even MCU," comments start. Even journalist are sure to throw in a pot shot or two when writing articles about DC's many failures. Which there are many.

What people don't know though. Marvel is about to go on a tear. Unfortunately film success is 70% a popularity contest. Hence why Spiderman, Batman and Deadpool films always knock it out of the park. Starting with Brand New Day(which will be huge) every single MCU film moving forward will only be featuring Marvel's biggest characters. Avengers, Deadpool, Spiderman, XMEN, Wolverine; rebooted Captain America, Ironman, Black Panther, Thor, Hulk etc...

Gone are the days Sam Wilson Captain America's, Thunder Bolts or Eternals films. Only the big dogs in a brand new MCU with a singular coherent storyline. Fantastic Four was the highest grossing cbm of 2025 that didn't flop. It would've done even better if not coming off the back of a series of subpar FF films.

Avengers Doomsday is being reported by multiple major sources to be the highest grossing film of all time.

Marvel is about to go on a power house, azz kicking run of films. The MCU XMEN is about to be the next big thing in cinema.

Also DC's ability to fail should be studied. I actully paid to watch Superman thinking Gunn was a Marvel vet and was on a pretty good run. I really thought Marvel was about to have competition. After watching it i knew i was never gonna watch Supergirl. Looks like the sentiment was spot on. Without a media blitz Man of Tomorrow is dead on arrival.
Yellow
Yellow - 6/29/2026, 6:08 AM
Maybe don't add 17 characters in every movie. General audiences are the one you have to lure, not basement nerds who won't see your movie anyway
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 6:16 AM
Did they really just blame the fans for their failures?

And Safran, lol: "This is just one movie" okay sure lmao "We have 8 more flops where that came from"
EarlChai
EarlChai - 6/29/2026, 6:21 AM
I enjoyed Supergirl. Not as boring and forgettable as Black Adam and Aquaman 2, not as disappointing as Thor 4 and Black Panther 2.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/29/2026, 6:23 AM
I genuinely don’t get some of the reaction.

I [frick]ing enjoyed Supergirl.

Was it as good as Superman? No. Was it perfect? Also no. But Milly Alcock absolutely owned the role, Jason Momoa’s Lobo was a blast, Krypto was [frick]ing Krypto, and the movie actually had heart.

The biggest irony is that everyone keeps talking about the box office while ignoring what the DCU is actually doing: building characters that are already connecting with audiences. Milly is universally being praised, and she’s already confirmed for Man of Tomorrow alongside Corenswet, Hoult and Brainiac.

One film underperforming doesn’t suddenly erase Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Clayface or what’s still coming.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Nomi
Nomi - 6/29/2026, 6:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Pretty much this
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 6:46 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - When you compare a movie as "less than" another movie I didn't really like, you're off to a bad sell. I respect your optimism, but imagine a world where the Nolan trilogy would be considered the bottom of the barrel in comparison to the current DCU. If that was the case- then DC would be on a roll. 🪙🪙
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/29/2026, 6:27 AM
I saw the movie. It was definitely not that good. But not DC’s worst film. Like this was definitely better than WonderWoman 84, Catwoman and Aquadude 2.
I think the script sucked and they tried to hard to make Supergirl into Starlord while making the rest of the films aesthetics strongly resemble Guardians of the Galaxy.
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 6/29/2026, 6:35 AM
Saw this today. Obviously it’s not the greatest comic book movie of all time, but I thought it was an entertaining popcorn flick. Wasn’t it as bad as critics were making it out to be.
centaur
centaur - 6/29/2026, 6:39 AM
lanterns better be the best comic book show ever, NETFLIX Daredevil level of good.

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