“I Thought, ‘What Have I Done?’”: SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Reveals Fear Upon Being Cast As Kara Zor-El

Arguably one of the most exciting upcoming projects in the DCU is Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Starring Milly Alcock as the titular character, the film promises to be a fresh take on the DC world, delivering a grand science-fiction adventure in line with its source material, the renowned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Depending on how it performs critically and financially, the role could be a major stepping stone for Alcock, who first rose to prominence playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon.

As exciting as that prospect may be, carrying a whole franchise-starter on one's back can be intimidating. And, as Alcock recently revealed, accepting the role came with some trepidation on her part. Speaking to Forbes Australia for a new profile on her career, the actress shared that, upon being told he had landed the role of Supergirl, her first reaction was, understandably, of both excitement and fear.

Her worry was such, that she called up the film's director, Craig Gillespie, to express her concerns: "I thought, 'What have I done?' I really struggled to believe I could do it. I even called the director [Craig Gillespie] saying, 'I don't know how to be that person. I'm just me.'"

Fortunately, she ended up coming to the realization that she needed to trust herself: "Eventually I realised the only way through was to trust myself. I always believe life is right on time. Things happen when they're supposed to, whether you feel ready or not."

Earlier in the interview, Alcock also discussed an event that prompted her to face serious self-doubt. The DCU star revealed that, while filming House of the Dragon, a member of the production (who was not named) approached her and suggested she take acting lessons. She stated that, though the interaction affected her confidence, she ultimately realized the comment wasn't meant to be cruel:

"I was young, on the other side of the world, already doubting myself. It just knocked any confidence I had. But in hindsight, it made the work better. No one’s trying to be cruel. If you do well, they do well. Film is collaborative."

Going back to the monumental nature of the Supergirl role, Alcock is aware of how much her life could change should the movie perform well. She stated that, while there are certain places she can go to without worrying about being recognized, she suspects things will change once her DC Studios projects lands in theaters: "People mean well. But sometimes they invade your space, they chase you. You lose anonymity. I still want to take the tube and go to the pub. [...] In London, it’s fine. In other places, not so much. It comes in waves. I know when Supergirl comes out, things will shift again."

Alcock is one of the most gifted young actors around. A good example of her performing prowess and charisma is her role in Superman. Despite being on screen for only a few seconds, Alcock took over the scene, and quickly became one of the film's most memorable characters. That is not an easy thing to do, particularly in a movie with actors like David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

With that, Kara Zor-El will likely have no problem becoming the favorite of many moviegoers once her film arrives.

Supergirl hits the big screen on June 26, 2026.

