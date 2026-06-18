Supergirl First Reactions: Milly Alock Soars In "Messy" DCU Movie With A "Bland" Villain

The first Supergirl reactions are in, and they're mostly very positive. It's always hard to take social media reactions too seriously, especially with studios now prioritising influencers and fan accounts over critics.

However, they do typically offer an indication of what's to come, and in Supergirl's case, the movie sounds like a showcase for lead star Milly Alcock. Some takes were full of praise, comparing it more to Mad Max than Guardians of the Galaxy, and complimenting a surprisingly emotional story.

It won't surprise you to learn that Krem of the Yellow Hills disappoints. Fans were critical of the decision to cast Matthias Schoenaerts from the start, and the decision to ditch the villain's striking comic book appearance in favour of a Ravager-style overhaul has been a major point of contention.

Worryingly, there's some talk of script issues—writer Ana Nogueira has already been tapped to pen DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot—but it sounds like the character work is strong.

While the early reactions to Supergirl are good, the fact that they're not great (and that even some critics who are typically very kind to superhero fare were reserved with their praise) is typically a sign that reviews will be mixed, even if they skew more positive. A recent example of that would be The Mandalorian and Grogu, which sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Supergirl is opening in 3,600 theaters, which is 500 fewer than Superman. It's also sandwiched between Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters, so we could be looking at a rough couple of weeks for DC Studios. Hopefully, the movie can exceed expectations.

Check out the first Supergirl reactions below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.