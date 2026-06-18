Supergirl First Reactions: Milly Alock Soars In "Messy" DCU Movie With A "Bland" Villain

Supergirl First Reactions: Milly Alock Soars In &quot;Messy&quot; DCU Movie With A &quot;Bland&quot; Villain

The first reactions for Supergirl have landed, and while they're mostly very positive, some critics are already sharing their issues with the DC Studios movie's script and villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The first Supergirl reactions are in, and they're mostly very positive. It's always hard to take social media reactions too seriously, especially with studios now prioritising influencers and fan accounts over critics. 

However, they do typically offer an indication of what's to come, and in Supergirl's case, the movie sounds like a showcase for lead star Milly Alcock. Some takes were full of praise, comparing it more to Mad Max than Guardians of the Galaxy, and complimenting a surprisingly emotional story.

It won't surprise you to learn that Krem of the Yellow Hills disappoints. Fans were critical of the decision to cast Matthias Schoenaerts from the start, and the decision to ditch the villain's striking comic book appearance in favour of a Ravager-style overhaul has been a major point of contention.

Worryingly, there's some talk of script issues—writer Ana Nogueira has already been tapped to pen DC Studios' Wonder Woman reboot—but it sounds like the character work is strong. 

While the early reactions to Supergirl are good, the fact that they're not great (and that even some critics who are typically very kind to superhero fare were reserved with their praise) is typically a sign that reviews will be mixed, even if they skew more positive. A recent example of that would be The Mandalorian and Grogu, which sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Supergirl is opening in 3,600 theaters, which is 500 fewer than Superman. It's also sandwiched between Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters, so we could be looking at a rough couple of weeks for DC Studios. Hopefully, the movie can exceed expectations.

Check out the first Supergirl reactions below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 3:54 PM
@OneMoreTime - eye'd take edgy syder cut over Goon's weak pu55y a55 soup any day
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satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/18/2026, 4:00 PM
@harryba11zack - You sound like you have body odor and make females uncomfortable
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:01 PM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 4:09 PM
@satanicbatman - n u sound unprepared for the real world, lashing out at randos just because they have different taste then u is a poor act of character.
User Comment Image
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 6/18/2026, 4:13 PM
@satanicbatman - lol!!! Daaang.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:13 PM
It's funny how everyone read the headline and then went to go post a comment without actually looking at the critics reviews on the [frick]ing page. If they did they wouldn't say that it was the worst movie ever and doomed to fail and yada yada. I swear to God Josh all you do is cater to these incels.

Also Superman had 500 more screens last year but what was the competition? F1 was at the end of its run and so was Jurassic World rebirth. This time Supergirl has to go against disclosure day, toy story, Master the universe, obsession, back rooms, need I go on? But say what you want to fill your [frick]ing narrative

Warner Brothers should have moved this movie, I don't know why they didn't but all that matters is if the movie is good or not.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:45 PM
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2026, 3:48 PM
Intergalactic Mad Max? Yes, please!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 3:48 PM
thats what what happens when you phuck with syder

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 3:51 PM
@harryba11zack - My favorite Man of Steel Movie. Batman Do Gods Bleed? YES
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 4:04 PM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:11 PM
@InfinitePunches - Hulk VS Iron-Man was Great. More Hulk videos to come.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 4:14 PM
@InfinitePunches - Hulk VS Thor

SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 3:51 PM
Forget the haters! I'll definitely be checking this out once it's available online! I may watch it at 2x speed when Lobo isn't on screen, but I'll definitely give it a chance!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:15 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - is this an alternative account or a troll account? I was going to upvote until I see that you're going to wait till it's on streaming like a schmuck
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/18/2026, 3:53 PM

It's about time the live action version of the character caught up with the comics version. I don't want the girl next door type of Supergirl (looking at you, CW)? So I'm really rooting for this to do well and will be there on opening day, popcorn and all.

I do feel though that it will, unfortunately, disappear amongst the other releases around it and will likely be on streaming by the time Spider-man BND arrives.
I hope it does more BO than MOTU.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:02 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - For all of that shows flaws, Benoist's Supergirl was an aspirational figure for young girls, in the same way that Superman is an aspirational figure for young men.

A self-destructive, alcoholic pessimist female protagonist can work, but Kara Zor-El isn't the character to do that with in my opinion.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/18/2026, 3:55 PM
Incoming negative comments from dudes with micro penises 🥴
*Movie looks fun and I’m excited to see it!!
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:14 PM
@satanicbatman - Why is that the face you make when you think about other people's junk?
lord22
lord22 - 6/18/2026, 3:55 PM
reviews seems mostly positive

why the headline only focus on the 2 unfavorable reviews ?
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 6/18/2026, 3:57 PM
@lord22 - Micro penis is why.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 4:16 PM
@lord22 - that's the song and dance that goes around here. It's pathetic but not everybody thinks like them
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 3:56 PM
Yikes. Lanterns better be good.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/18/2026, 3:59 PM
"It's always hard to take social media reactions too seriously, especially with studios now prioritising influencers and fan accounts over critics." -Josh Wilding

I think I am going to bookmark that exact quote for the Spidey movie's initial social-media reactions for which Josh will PROUDLY be pushing and bragging about. 😏
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/18/2026, 3:59 PM
It's going to flop. If they'd stuck closer to the comics, this could have been one of the most unique superhero movies ever...also feels like Gunn is putting a lot of faith in another so-so writer (see: Christina Hodson).
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 4:09 PM
@JoshWilding - Even if it had been good, a Supergirl solo movie was never going to be a massive hit. It was a tonedeaf decision from the start to make this the DCU's second theatrical release.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/18/2026, 4:11 PM
I read the headline expecting critics to be absolutely bashing the movie, but most of the reactions are actually praising it. Then I saw Josh's name on the article, and everything made sense lol. He really uses every clickbait trick in the book to pay his bills.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 4:11 PM
No one was "against" the casting of Krem in Matthias Schoenaerts, we were in disagreement about the generic and uninspiring design make-over he got compared to the simplicity he had in the source material. That's the difference.

Anyways not surprised that he appears to be the weakest part of the movie. A unmemorable villain always sucks.

No idea what kind of "script issues" could make the movie messy though. Now to wait one more week for what the critics got to say.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/18/2026, 4:14 PM
Because a movie should be judged squarely on people trying to cause fake outrage and not on its own merits. What wonderful lessons the internet is teaching children.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 6/18/2026, 4:15 PM
It’s funny how stoked people are about hating a movie they haven’t seen. Prehate.

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