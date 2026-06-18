Supergirl Featurette Goes Behind The Scenes Of David Corenswet's Superman Cameo And Reveals When It Was Filmed

Supergirl Featurette Goes Behind The Scenes Of David Corenswet's Superman Cameo And Reveals When It Was Filmed

A newly released Supergirl featurette takes us behind the scenes of David Corenswet's cameo as Superman, and reveals when the actor shot his role in the movie alongside Milly Alcock.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl touches down in theaters next weekend, and while David Corenswet's cameo as the DCU's Superman was never really a secret, it seems many of his scenes have already been revealed in the movie's trailers.

Given that last summer's Superman was 2025's highest-grossing comic book movie, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that Corenswet is front and centre in marketing. Now, we have a featurette that explores the actor's scenes opposite Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow, set shortly after the young Kryptonian arrives on Earth.

Confirming these scenes were shot in England on the first day of production, this video not only debunks speculation that Superman was added in reshoots but shows how filmmaker Craig Gillespie set the tone for what was to come by having these two share the screen.

While this scene wasn't added during additional photography, it's been reported that Kal-El's interactions with Kara Zor-El were added at the last minute.

Regardless, it's a lot of fun seeing these two side-by-side, and they'll reunite in next year's Man of Tomorrow (where Supergirl will be key in fighting Brainiac). Outside of this flashback, the vast majority of Supergirl is expected to be set in outer space.

"They have such different upbringings," Gillespie previously said of the cousins. "Superman hasn't gone through trauma. He came from a very loving family and was almost groomed to be in this role, whereas Supergirl has been through trauma and the role's kind of being pushed upon her at a later age, and she's having to adjust to that."

"Even though they're cousins, you get this almost older-sibling dynamic and that can be adversarial at times," he continued. "He's the gentle guy that wants to reach out and be patient, and she's having to find a way and find herself."

Check out this new Supergirl featurette in the player below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 1:29 PM
Additional photography must've been for whatever post-credit scene there will be by the end.

I have some reservations about what happens after the clip where he says her powers will kickstart right there combined with other TV spots where he hands her over her costume, because if my gut is right I can see why she'd soon reject life on Earth and even saving people to embracing a hedonistic lifestyle. Lowkey praying they didn't purposefully wrote Superman as being THAT daft in launching her into the superhero life right from the get on in order to make a good first impression when what he should've done is give her time and space.

The social embargo is meant to open up today BTW.

https://x.com/EmbargoLiftsFor/status/2067595710829133955?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2067595710829133955%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 1:41 PM
@NinnesMBC - I wouldn’t be surprised if the costume scene is maybe some time after her coming to earth and getting her powers (it’ll likely be a flashback so might even be during an unspecified time).

Them moving up the embargo to today is a good sign , hopefully it doesn’t backfire.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 1:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Those scenes with him and her in the Fortress are obviously flashback while the ones in which he appears in messages asking for her whereabouts are in the present. And narratively it would be for the best if the costume handing is like you said, afterwards. But given Superman has a limited time on the film and how close so far the scenes seem to be, I got doubts.

Social embargos usually work out fine. It's the critics one that comes afterwards that can make or break.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 1:51 PM
@NinnesMBC - fingers crossed it all works out and we enjoy the film!!.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah it shouldn't faced so much trouble, not talking box office-wise of course. I think the reign of Obsession is about to end with Toy Story 5 so it's best to manage expectations in that area.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:24 PM
@NinnesMBC - Snyder's many things, but I feel like he portrayed that accurately in MOS...it may well have been a meta moment for fans at the end of the day, but some are so triggered these days I'm not surprised at all by the reaction to the clip.

I'm going with my college bros...it'll be a good time. That's all it is for me.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/18/2026, 1:32 PM
I’m seeing it in Dolby on Wednesday and in IMAX on Friday. 🤞🏼
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 1:58 PM
@Lisa89 - Let us know if it's any good. I don't know anyone personally who's planning to see it.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 1:34 PM
Did they de-age him with makeup for the flashback? He really does look a couple years younger.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 1:37 PM
Let's Compare James Gunn, Superman to Zack Snyder, Superman.

Batman Beat Superman was about to kill him. Martha Saved Superman.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice



GComix85
GComix85 - 6/18/2026, 1:39 PM
@OneMoreTime - Movie is a decade old. Move on.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 1:55 PM
@OneMoreTime - What exactly are we comparing?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 1:56 PM
@OneMoreTime - samething happend in books frank miller series blame book people don’t like movies may as well not like books again as reminder same with super girl movie
centaur
centaur - 6/18/2026, 2:16 PM
@OneMoreTime -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 1:44 PM
That’s cool , the chemistry between David and Milly seems fun imo…

The dynamic so far between Kara and Clark is very much dorky big brother-rebellious younger sister but I do hope the love and respect the former has for him is shown too , whether in this or MOT!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 1:55 PM
Love that underwear joke never gets addressed in comics cartoon movies this own finally does it
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 1:57 PM
@dragon316 - looks like teenager standing next to him
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 1:59 PM
More and more, this "film" looks like a porn parody. It looks like the worst thing you'll ever watch in theaters. I could name 100 things wrong in this new trailer alone.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:35 PM
@FireGunn - I could see you slipping into another reality, the ideal one, and still not being content.
centaur
centaur - 6/18/2026, 2:08 PM
usually you see the director (James Gunn) in these featurettes.

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