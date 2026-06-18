Supergirl Featurette Goes Behind The Scenes Of David Corenswet's Superman Cameo And Reveals When It Was Filmed

Supergirl touches down in theaters next weekend, and while David Corenswet's cameo as the DCU's Superman was never really a secret, it seems many of his scenes have already been revealed in the movie's trailers.

Given that last summer's Superman was 2025's highest-grossing comic book movie, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that Corenswet is front and centre in marketing. Now, we have a featurette that explores the actor's scenes opposite Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow, set shortly after the young Kryptonian arrives on Earth.

Confirming these scenes were shot in England on the first day of production, this video not only debunks speculation that Superman was added in reshoots but shows how filmmaker Craig Gillespie set the tone for what was to come by having these two share the screen.

While this scene wasn't added during additional photography, it's been reported that Kal-El's interactions with Kara Zor-El were added at the last minute.

Regardless, it's a lot of fun seeing these two side-by-side, and they'll reunite in next year's Man of Tomorrow (where Supergirl will be key in fighting Brainiac). Outside of this flashback, the vast majority of Supergirl is expected to be set in outer space.

"They have such different upbringings," Gillespie previously said of the cousins. "Superman hasn't gone through trauma. He came from a very loving family and was almost groomed to be in this role, whereas Supergirl has been through trauma and the role's kind of being pushed upon her at a later age, and she's having to adjust to that."

"Even though they're cousins, you get this almost older-sibling dynamic and that can be adversarial at times," he continued. "He's the gentle guy that wants to reach out and be patient, and she's having to find a way and find herself."

Check out this new Supergirl featurette in the player below.

From one Kryptonian, to another. Get your tickets for #Supergirl NOW - only in theaters and @IMAX June 26. https://t.co/i8YOU5FL7f pic.twitter.com/VSD8tUspAb — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 18, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.