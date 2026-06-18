Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Punisher Easter Egg Reveals Comic Book Inspiration...And Sadie Sink's Role?

Similar to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures is going all out to keep a tight lid on Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers. However, the movie's latest trailer may have revealed a key source of comic book inspiration for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Punisher's latest hideout is a boat named "Golden Girl," and that's been pulled straight from the pages of the late, great Gerry Conway's Spectacular Spider-Man run.

In Spectacular Spider-Man #141, Spidey and Frank Castle team up to battle Tombstone. The issue also introduced a character called Persuader, who can take control and influence people's minds (what a twist it would be for Sadie Sink's character to be a gender-swapped version of him instead of Jean Grey, eh?).

The next issue is a full-on battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone, a villain who is set to be played in this movie by actor Marvin Jones III. He's being kept under wraps, but a leaked image from Spider-Man: Brand New Day recreated the iconic cover of Spectacular Spider-Man #142.

Now might be a good time to read those comics, as they could prove key in better understanding what's to come in the web-slinger's next MCU-set adventure.

Appearing on Spain's El Hormiguero talk show on Wednesday alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland weighed in on the AI debate. "Creativity is safe from AI because creativity has to do with the human experience," the actor said. "It’s about emotions, it’s about understanding one another."

"AI can sift through data, but it can’t understand people’s emotions. It doesn’t understand the difference between being happy and being sad," Holland continued. "The way artists paint, it’s not about what they’re copying, it’s about expressing themselves. So I feel protected."

Check out Spider-Man: Brand New Day's nod to the Spectacular Spider-Man comics in the X posts below.

Theyre definitely adapting elements from SSM 141-142 the action in Atlanta story arc and I’m confident the that final battle will involve spider man vs tombstone ripped straight from these panels😤 pic.twitter.com/HGbiCGKf1w — Tou bizfj reg (@reggghjk) June 18, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.