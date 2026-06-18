Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Punisher Easter Egg Reveals Comic Book Inspiration...And Sadie Sink's Role?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Punisher Easter Egg Reveals Comic Book Inspiration...And Sadie Sink's Role?

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer features a deep-cut nod to the comic books, with a Punisher Easter Egg that may shed some light on the movie's plot and what's going on with Sadie Sink's role.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Similar to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures is going all out to keep a tight lid on Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers. However, the movie's latest trailer may have revealed a key source of comic book inspiration for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Punisher's latest hideout is a boat named "Golden Girl," and that's been pulled straight from the pages of the late, great Gerry Conway's Spectacular Spider-Man run. 

In Spectacular Spider-Man #141, Spidey and Frank Castle team up to battle Tombstone. The issue also introduced a character called Persuader, who can take control and influence people's minds (what a twist it would be for Sadie Sink's character to be a gender-swapped version of him instead of Jean Grey, eh?).

The next issue is a full-on battle between Spider-Man and Tombstone, a villain who is set to be played in this movie by actor Marvin Jones III. He's being kept under wraps, but a leaked image from Spider-Man: Brand New Day recreated the iconic cover of Spectacular Spider-Man #142.

Now might be a good time to read those comics, as they could prove key in better understanding what's to come in the web-slinger's next MCU-set adventure.

Appearing on Spain's El Hormiguero talk show on Wednesday alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland weighed in on the AI debate. "Creativity is safe from AI because creativity has to do with the human experience," the actor said. "It’s about emotions, it’s about understanding one another."

"AI can sift through data, but it can’t understand people’s emotions. It doesn’t understand the difference between being happy and being sad," Holland continued. "The way artists paint, it’s not about what they’re copying, it’s about expressing themselves. So I feel protected."

Check out Spider-Man: Brand New Day's nod to the Spectacular Spider-Man comics in the X posts below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 1:48 PM
The only way to retcon the X-men into the MCU is to say Charles erased the entire world's memory of mutants in 2007 and they've been in hiding ever since.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 1:53 PM
@InfinitePunches - or they been hiding in plain sight ones who can Logan and others don’t use there powers in open public
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 1:56 PM
@InfinitePunches - It's not the only way, and suspect it will be the fallout of what happens in Secret Wars. To each their own though, it would be cool if you're right...I feel like if that's the case it could very well easily be addressed in either film. It just seems too convenient though.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/18/2026, 1:58 PM
@InfinitePunches - I think that would be a horrible start
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/18/2026, 2:02 PM
@TheRevelation - Well assumedly, this Jean is from the MCU, as opposed to the X-men from the Fox-verse who will show up in Doomsday.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:04 PM
@InfinitePunches - Yeah, agreed. If the contract rumors are true, you don't sign Sadie for essentially a one and done character.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 1:52 PM
Forgot about tombstone his face tombstone looks like albino apes in Congo peach face all white body looks weird for tombstone white face looks better not peach
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 1:56 PM
This kind of trivia is what I love to find out.

I'd be neat if it was true. I still don't know how to feel about Jean Grey being introduced first in a Spider-Man film tbh.

In any case, Persuader is the kind of villain that would fit nicely in the episodic format of the Friendly Neighbour Spide-Man animated series. Cool simple costume as well.

User Comment Image
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:01 PM
@NinnesMBC - If it's the persuader I feel like they learned the wrong lessons from IM3 thanks to Slattery's success since then. I can't imagine they would go in that direction, but I'm not the head of Marvel Studios either. This is just Kirk journalism. Turning no news into a fighting chance for an article. I'm never not impressed by its effectiveness, and I like the conversation just as much as anyone. I agree with you about sticking the character in FNS if true though, it definitely looks the part and the look can be easily upgraded later.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 2:07 PM
@NinnesMBC - same , im kinda mixed on this supposedly being Jean’s introduction but we’ll see.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:36 PM
@TheRevelation - For me it's okay because I get to find out details like one of Punisher's HQ that I've never seen before in any media and I doubt there will be a special feature in DVD or whatever that explains why that was what they picked for. As for the Persuader character it's included since it's connected to a story that once involved Frank and Peter, enough to warrant the speculation that something similar could happen somewhere in the film.

But you're right that it could be nothing, it's just that I am still grappling with the faqct that they're gonna introduce mutant like Jean being here and Spider-Man dealing with a psychic foe when it could have also been Angelica Jones who has a known history as his friend thanks to the 60s cartoon.

Glad you agree that FNS would be the perfect sandbox to insert fully Persuader.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/18/2026, 2:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "Mixed" sums it up well. I'll always wished they went more down the route of the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends since he's struggling with loneliness and all that.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 1:57 PM
Movie will be Amazing....
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/18/2026, 2:08 PM
@OneMoreTime - This will be a huge moment for Peter. You can't truly call yourself an Avenger until you embarass the Hulk in a fight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 2:06 PM
That’s a cool easter egg from Punisher lore in this…

Also Ronald Rayburn aka Persuader is an interesting theory though if Sadie is playing a gender swapped version of him then he’s been given a significant power upgrade (he was also a mutant in the comics) since not only can he control people but also seemingly possess their minds & freeze an entire city etc.

User Comment Image

I would rather that then Jean Grey which just continues to be odd imo!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2026, 2:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - same here. I'm kinda hoping she's Persuader. What's a female version of Ronald though? Veronica?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/18/2026, 2:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If they were going to go that route though, I would have preferred Mr. Negative in a recurring role. I think if the contract rumors are true it's hard to believe she's anyone other than Jean. We're at the end of this iteration of the MCU basically...so I'm ok with it.
Questar
Questar - 6/18/2026, 2:41 PM
Could be she IS playing Jean Grey in place of the mind guy tombstone uses in the comics. Instead he somehow uses Jean.

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