Supergirl Poster Reveals Woman Of Tomorrow Artist Bilquis Evely's Take On Milly Alcock's Kara

Supergirl swoops into theaters this June, and a new poster for the movie has touched down today featuring eye-catching artwork by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Bilquis Evely.

The artist worked on the comic that inspired the upcoming movie alongside writer Tom King. The movie's colour palette isn't anywhere near as visually bold and striking as Woman of Tomorrow. However, the latest trailer for the movie dialled up the contrast a little, seemingly in answer to complaints about the very muted teaser.

DC Studios has also announced plans to release From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl this September. The cover also features artwork by Evely, with the comic book and movie versions of Supergirl and Ruthye side by side.

"This luxe hardcover edition will take readers on a journey from the panels of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic origins and how filmmakers were inspired to bring it to life onscreen," reads the official description, "showcasing the film's concept art and visuals—including brand new interviews with the comic series creators and filmmakers to explore the story of Supergirl through the production process."

The book features an introduction from DC Studios (James Gunn, presumably) and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee as we "learn how Kara Zor-El came to take her inaugural solo flight in the DC Universe."

It's hard to shake the feeling that the odds are stacked against Supergirl. It's been widely reported that the movie has had an unusually large number of test screenings. Also, Milly Alcock recently upset some fans by explaining why she decided not to reach out to former Supergirl actors, Melissa Benoist and Sasha Calle.

"They’re just people living their lives," the actress explained in a profile for Vanity Fair. "It’s not like we have this blood bond."

Check out this new look at DC Studios' Supergirl below.

Exclusive! here is the special art by talented Bilquis Evely (Woman of Tomorrow comic) for the #Supergirl movie. pic.twitter.com/AzyscQSZrU — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) April 11, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.