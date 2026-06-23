Supergirl Producer Says Paramount's David Ellison Is "Pretty Open To What We’re Doing" At DC Studios

Supergirl Producer Says Paramount's David Ellison Is &quot;Pretty Open To What We’re Doing&quot; At DC Studios

Supergirl producer Lars P. Winther has confirmed that Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and is "open" to what they're doing with the DCU...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

When the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovert mega-merger was made official, fans wondered whether DC Studios would be impacted, and we now appear to have an answer.

It's entirely possible that some changes could be implemented down the line, but it sounds like co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will be continuing to develop the current DCU slate for the foreseeable future.

While speaking to THR on the blue carpet of last night's Supergirl premiere, executive producer Lars P. Winther confirmed that Gunn and Safran have already met with Paramount Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison.

“He came to Trilith [Studios] already. That’s where we shoot all our movies that James directs. He came to Atlanta, we showed him everything, and we’re having discussions with him.”

According to Winther, Ellison is "currently interested in the duo’s work and slate, which, when announced in 2023, included 10 titles."

“He’s pretty open to what we’re doing. We do have a slate and a lot of it — obviously, Clayface is already coming out. We already have the Lanterns TV show. On those things, the train’s left the station. So we’re good. But he’s a big fan, he’s been great with us. He’s giving us kind of what we want. So far, everything’s good.”

The EP continued by clarifying the slate, and dropping some mild spoilers for Supergirl!

“Supergirl we shot in London. Clayface was in London. We started shooting Batman 2 about a week and a half ago in London. Man of Tomorrow, which is what we’re shooting now, [Alcock] is in that movie. Without giving too much away, this movie ends a particular way, and you see where she’s going to end up. She’s done her wild ways, and now she’s going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again. That’s where she is in Man of Tomorrow. It’s all more Earth-based. So we have Man of Tomorrow, and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that.”

Winter also touched on why Kara Zor-El was chosen as the next character to focus on after Superman.

“We’re trying to build our DCU and that Superman family, that’s the main reason we went there. That comic is also based on the Woman of Tomorrow. We love that comic, and we haven’t seen a Supergirl movie in a long time. We are not just trying to do what the previous regime did and dig in about the same characters. We are trying to get some of the newer characters in. So we want to base it with Superman and felt that [Kara] was the next best character to build that story. Also, that comic is intergalactic, which is where we wanted to go with it. Now you have an Earth story and an intergalactic story, so we’re starting to see what the larger DC universe looks like.”

As Winther points out, several other projects are already in various stages of development, but if Supergirl bombs - and there's a chance it might - Ellison may not be quite so confident in Gunn and Safran's current strategy.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/23/2026, 4:41 PM
The studio was promised to him 3,000 years ago.

Slimy little bastard
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/23/2026, 4:49 PM
@DraculaX - pmsl 😅😂
Irregular
Irregular - 6/23/2026, 4:42 PM
Yeah he's open to it FOR NOW until he sees the actual real numbers from the DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/23/2026, 4:56 PM
@Irregular - he's seen the numbers. He bought the studio!

Something impressed him...
Irregular
Irregular - 6/23/2026, 5:12 PM
@UltimaRex - Yeah he saw the numbers for the STUDIO as a whole. Last I checked, Barbie did way better than The Batman & Superman...so no, I don't think DCU impressed him at all. Maybe he was impressed at how far they've gotten because if he had control they wouldn't have lasted...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2026, 4:44 PM
This is a business, so as long as these projects make money, they should be allowed to continue what they are doing. I assume Superman and Batman will get to wrap up their trilogies, but it remains to be seen how things play out for everything else.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/23/2026, 4:44 PM
Just waiting for a certain user to give us a date!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/23/2026, 4:54 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - if Ellison is pleased enough to give DC studios "kind of what we want" I might have to revise upwards.

Watch this space...
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/23/2026, 5:09 PM
@UltimaRex - lmao!
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/23/2026, 4:47 PM
From the trailers to Milly's interviews, how Superman performed, 4 years later and we still can't understand what he's doing, I think we can say #GunnisDone
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 5:03 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Unless they like losing money on Gunn’s slop
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/23/2026, 4:48 PM
As much as I'm not that interested in the DCU, even i know rebooting the DCU would be DC suicide.

WB have no choice but to stick this out even if projects keep underperforming. The GA wont accept another rebooted universe imo.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/23/2026, 4:54 PM
Someone's kissing ass already.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/23/2026, 4:59 PM
What was he supposed to say about the guy who controls his livelihood 😂

?si=nrsjCUfCcy0Z4ZfA
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 5:04 PM
Bad Day for Zack Snyder fans and FireGunn............. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/23/2026, 5:05 PM
Looks like Haley Joel Osment from THE SIXTH SENSE in the headline photo. Just sayin'.... 🫤
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/23/2026, 5:12 PM
This is great news for the fans... I mean, the ones who aren't whiny bitches.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 5:23 PM
I mean as much as some people would love to have Gunn & Safran gone , Ellison has no reason to as of now fire them since the projects we have gotten have been successful to varying degrees…

Unless a project or few really bomb , you won’t see any sweeping changes until when/if that happens so I know it’s too much to ask of some of you but stop being Negative Nancy’s for God’s sake!!.

Also there’s not only one way to build a universe so just because we aren’t getting a DCU Batman or Wonder Woman movie yet doesn’t mean they are doing it wrong but actually I’m glad they are instead building the Superman side of the DCU starting with the 2025 film , Supergirl and MOT as he said and giving that the proper respect it deserves imo.

Anyway , I hope Supergirl is well received & successful aswell as future projects like Lanterns & MOT so that this universe can continue to grow!!.

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