Supergirl Producer Says Paramount's David Ellison Is "Pretty Open To What We’re Doing" At DC Studios

When the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovert mega-merger was made official, fans wondered whether DC Studios would be impacted, and we now appear to have an answer.

It's entirely possible that some changes could be implemented down the line, but it sounds like co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will be continuing to develop the current DCU slate for the foreseeable future.

While speaking to THR on the blue carpet of last night's Supergirl premiere, executive producer Lars P. Winther confirmed that Gunn and Safran have already met with Paramount Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison.

“He came to Trilith [Studios] already. That’s where we shoot all our movies that James directs. He came to Atlanta, we showed him everything, and we’re having discussions with him.”

According to Winther, Ellison is "currently interested in the duo’s work and slate, which, when announced in 2023, included 10 titles."

“He’s pretty open to what we’re doing. We do have a slate and a lot of it — obviously, Clayface is already coming out. We already have the Lanterns TV show. On those things, the train’s left the station. So we’re good. But he’s a big fan, he’s been great with us. He’s giving us kind of what we want. So far, everything’s good.”

The EP continued by clarifying the slate, and dropping some mild spoilers for Supergirl!

“Supergirl we shot in London. Clayface was in London. We started shooting Batman 2 about a week and a half ago in London. Man of Tomorrow, which is what we’re shooting now, [Alcock] is in that movie. Without giving too much away, this movie ends a particular way, and you see where she’s going to end up. She’s done her wild ways, and now she’s going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again. That’s where she is in Man of Tomorrow. It’s all more Earth-based. So we have Man of Tomorrow, and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that.”

Winter also touched on why Kara Zor-El was chosen as the next character to focus on after Superman.

“We’re trying to build our DCU and that Superman family, that’s the main reason we went there. That comic is also based on the Woman of Tomorrow. We love that comic, and we haven’t seen a Supergirl movie in a long time. We are not just trying to do what the previous regime did and dig in about the same characters. We are trying to get some of the newer characters in. So we want to base it with Superman and felt that [Kara] was the next best character to build that story. Also, that comic is intergalactic, which is where we wanted to go with it. Now you have an Earth story and an intergalactic story, so we’re starting to see what the larger DC universe looks like.”

As Winther points out, several other projects are already in various stages of development, but if Supergirl bombs - and there's a chance it might - Ellison may not be quite so confident in Gunn and Safran's current strategy.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”