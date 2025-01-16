DCU Updates Reveal Plans For Lobo After SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW; SGT. ROCK, WALLER Production Start Dates

The DCU hasn't taken shape as quickly as some fans would have liked, though 2023's Hollywood strikes did little to help with that. Superman, however, is post-production and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has just started shooting in the UK.

Peacemaker season 2 also hits Max later this year and cameras are expected to roll on Lanterns any month now.

So, there's lots to look forward to and, according to insider Daniel Richtman, the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow script is "so good" that DC Studios boss James Gunn is eager to get writer Ana Nogueira involved in multiple DCU projects.

As you may recall, she was attached to write the Supergirl movie meant to spin out of the events of The Flash, with Sahsa Calle tapped to star. That project was scrapped but she's clearly been impressing DC executives for a while now.

As for Jason Momoa's Lobo, while he's only expected to play a small role in the Maiden of Might's movie, the door is said to be open to him getting his own DCU project somewhere down the line.

Other minor updates include the fact that both Max's Waller TV series starring Viola Davis and Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig's Sgt. Rock movie will both begin filming later this year. As expected, they're almost certainly going to be among DC Studios' 2026/2027 offerings alongside Clayface and The Batman 2.

"So Lobo was...I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" Momoa said while he was promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the end 2023. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*ck yeah."

"I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he added. Of course, he's since received that call and is leaving Arthur Curry behind to play the Main Man.

As for Sgt. Rock, no one can quite believe that DC Studios has talked Guadagnino and Craig to reteam on a World War II story we have to believe will be heightened in some way to better fit into the DCU. Gunn has made no secret about the fact that not everything will connect so it's likely a standalone tale about the fan-favourite hero who we recently saw meet G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos.

Let us know your thoughts on these latest DCU updates in the comments section below.