SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Video Reveals Our Closest Look Yet At Milly Alcock Suited Up As Kara Zor-El

Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El has finally been spotted on set as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's lead this week, and as we write this, DC Studios has yet to respond with an official first look.

That's not overly surprising, as most studios tend not to have their hands forced by set photos. Nonetheless, it is something of a shame that our first look at the DCU's Girl of Steel is courtesy of blurry drone footage taken from afar!

This latest video does offer our best look yet at Alcock as Supergirl, and the actress can be seen walking around the set in full costume. As we've previously reported, this design is very much in line with the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

There's every chance James Gunn will keep us waiting for a closer look at the suit because Supergirl is expected to make her DCU debut in Superman this summer. There, Alcock will make a cameo appearance, likely sharing the screen with her on-screen cousin, David Corenswet's Kal-El.

If you're curious to learn how Supergirl's cameo plays out in that movie, you can check out a recent plot leak by clicking here.

Back to this new set video, though, and we can only hope that this means a close look at Jason Momoa's Lobo - in that was indeed him - is imminent.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.