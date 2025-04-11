SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Video Reveals Our Closest Look Yet At Milly Alcock Suited Up As Kara Zor-El

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Video Reveals Our Closest Look Yet At Milly Alcock Suited Up As Kara Zor-El

A newly revealed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video puts the spotlight on Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel and offers us our closest look yet at her DCU costume. You can see her in action right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 05:04 PM EST

Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El has finally been spotted on set as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's lead this week, and as we write this, DC Studios has yet to respond with an official first look.

That's not overly surprising, as most studios tend not to have their hands forced by set photos. Nonetheless, it is something of a shame that our first look at the DCU's Girl of Steel is courtesy of blurry drone footage taken from afar! 

This latest video does offer our best look yet at Alcock as Supergirl, and the actress can be seen walking around the set in full costume. As we've previously reported, this design is very much in line with the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

There's every chance James Gunn will keep us waiting for a closer look at the suit because Supergirl is expected to make her DCU debut in Superman this summer. There, Alcock will make a cameo appearance, likely sharing the screen with her on-screen cousin, David Corenswet's Kal-El. 

If you're curious to learn how Supergirl's cameo plays out in that movie, you can check out a recent plot leak by clicking here

Back to this new set video, though, and we can only hope that this means a close look at Jason Momoa's Lobo - in that was indeed him - is imminent. 

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERGIRL Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Milly Alcock's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Costume
Related:

SUPERGIRL Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Milly Alcock's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Costume
SUPERGIRL Set Video Reveals Better Look At Milly Alcock In-Costume And (Possibly) Jason Momoa As Lobo
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Set Video Reveals Better Look At Milly Alcock In-Costume And (Possibly) Jason Momoa As Lobo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 5:13 PM
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 5:16 PM
Looks as good as we can possibly see.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/11/2025, 5:16 PM
Grainy and far away but looks pretty perfect as far as I can tell
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 5:16 PM
She is barely cock... For Allcock you got the perfect casting here.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 5:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/11/2025, 5:20 PM
We've practically seen the whole movie in Top-down vision at this point.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder