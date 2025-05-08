SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Will Reportedly Introduce The Sklarian Raiders

Cameras have been rolling on DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for a while at this stage (several actors have already wrapped their scenes), but we now have word on a late addition to the cast.

Nexus Point News is reporting that The Brothers Son and Sex Education star Alice Hewkin has a supporting role in the movie, and she will play one of the Sklarian Raiders.

This group of all-female space pirates from the planet Sklar first appeared in Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heros back in the late '70s, and have since faced off against numerous cosmic DC Comics heroes. They are ruthless thieves, but have also been depicted as having a moral code.

The Sklarians do not feature in Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic run, so it should be interesting to see how they're utilized in the movie. There is already speculation that they will either be working with Jason Momoa's Lobo, or possibly seeking to take revenge of The Main Man.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz - who recently shared a first look at the Supergirl logo - and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”