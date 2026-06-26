Supergirl's Audience Score Revealed As New Test Screening Details Break Down What Changed

Supergirl's Audience Score Revealed As New Test Screening Details Break Down What Changed

Supergirl's Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed, and the DC Studios movie is in questionable company. We also have test screening details that reveal how much has changed since February.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Following fan screenings on Wednesday night, Supergirl opened in U.S. theaters last night, and audiences have finally started weighing in. Before we get to that, there was a glimmer of hope for the DC Studios movie yesterday evening, when its Rotten Tomatoes score rose to a "Fresh" 60%.

That didn't last long, though, and it's back down to a Green Kryptonite-coloured "Rotten" 58% after 197 reviews. 

On the Popcornmeter, Supergirl sits at 77% based on over 500 verified ratings. That's below box office disappointments like The Flash (81%), The Marvels (79%), and Captain America: Brave New World (75%).

It does, however, sit above several poorly received DCEU movies (most of which were rated before the review aggregator started verifying feedback to stop review-bombing). Supergirl has also beaten Kraven the Hunter (72%) and Madame Web (53%), so there's that. 

In related news, writer Dan Marcus has revealed that he attended a Supergirl test screening in February. After explaining that it "wasn't very different" from the version that's now playing in theaters, he did say there were "more scenes on Krypton and an alternate opening."

That alternate opening was "the destruction of Krypton," but Krem of the Yellow Hills might have benefited most from the additional 10 minutes on the runtime that Marcus saw. Apparently, "He talked about how he was abused as a child, but how that upbringing made him stronger. He revealed he was going to do the same with Ruthye, threatening to make her his wife."

While that would have better explained his motivations, it also sounds like a grim addition to a film that's already much darker than the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book.

One of the biggest revelations is that since the February test screening, Supergirl has added at least two more scenes with David Corenswet's Superman. That included the final scene, which many have said felt like a tacked-on addition meant to set up Kara Zor-El's role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Check out more of our recent Supergirl coverage below:

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/26/2026, 5:46 AM
Tuna noodle casserole
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 6/26/2026, 5:49 AM
So far, the DC CEOs would likely treat Supergirl as if the successful first Conjuring film is followed by the horrible 2014 Annabelle film and/or the universally acclaimed Iron Man is followed by The Incredible Hulk. And one of the producers of the Conjuring series is also a co-CEO of DC Studios, so both excuses won't likely sabotage the stillborn DCU.

The only frustrating move is, much like The Incredible Hulk and Ballerina, using Supergirl to follow up its much more successful predecessor and placing it in a crowded summer where Toy Story and Minions would definitely take the film off the top spot.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/26/2026, 6:12 AM
At least it beat Kraven 😅
Sominan
Sominan - 6/26/2026, 6:15 AM
8/10

Honestly second best origin for Supergirl ever. Way better than the CW show. Nice blend of her animated series origin and the original 1958 origin. Costume is definitely made on earth by Clark, including the S, in my opinion. We learn more about Krypton... not an S shield in sight there finally. Krypton after it exploded became radioactive and literal kryptonite and the kryptonite radiation kills everyone on Argos. It's awesome.

The rest is basically like a mix of True Grit, Mad Max, and some GOTG esthetic. I liked it a lot.

Masters Of The Universe still has the best soundtrack of the year tho.

Idk what they're really mad about. There's no love story. I found the hard tough girl drunk thing to be annoying for the first 10 min of the film until the story picked up. Other than that I liked it. Bad guys are basically sex traffickers.

Jason Momoa was perfect as Lobo.. I want to see more of him. I also thought the villain was awesome. He's menacing, successful, and has a clear goal.

There's a scene in the first half when Kara gets her powers back under the yellow sun which was one of the best in the movies. The movie details the powers and Krypton and evIen the costume in ways the Superman movie didn't which I thought was cool.

And Superman has great scenes throughout and a really great scene at the end.

Really enjoyed it, can't wait to see it again!
cubrn
cubrn - 6/26/2026, 6:36 AM
I liked it. The quieter moments were done very well with earned emotional beats. I could tell the director had never done an action movie before. The action was mostly tight shots with sloppy editing making it difficult to keep up with what was happening. Overall it give it a 7.5-8/10
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/26/2026, 6:36 AM
So let me get this straight…

77% audience score, and people are still acting like this thing is a complete disaster?

That’s literally the audience saying “yeah, it’s decent,” not “this is the worst thing ever made.” But because it’s not 90%, suddenly it’s a failure? Give me a [frick]ing break.

Also love how test screenings were “not very different”, but people will still spin it as the studio butchered it. Every film tweaks things before release; that’s not some shocking revelation.

End of the day, critics are mixed, audiences are mostly positive… which means it’s exactly what it looks like:

A divisive film. Not a [frick]ing collapse.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake

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