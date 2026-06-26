Supergirl's Audience Score Revealed As New Test Screening Details Break Down What Changed

Following fan screenings on Wednesday night, Supergirl opened in U.S. theaters last night, and audiences have finally started weighing in. Before we get to that, there was a glimmer of hope for the DC Studios movie yesterday evening, when its Rotten Tomatoes score rose to a "Fresh" 60%.

That didn't last long, though, and it's back down to a Green Kryptonite-coloured "Rotten" 58% after 197 reviews.

On the Popcornmeter, Supergirl sits at 77% based on over 500 verified ratings. That's below box office disappointments like The Flash (81%), The Marvels (79%), and Captain America: Brave New World (75%).

It does, however, sit above several poorly received DCEU movies (most of which were rated before the review aggregator started verifying feedback to stop review-bombing). Supergirl has also beaten Kraven the Hunter (72%) and Madame Web (53%), so there's that.

In related news, writer Dan Marcus has revealed that he attended a Supergirl test screening in February. After explaining that it "wasn't very different" from the version that's now playing in theaters, he did say there were "more scenes on Krypton and an alternate opening."

That alternate opening was "the destruction of Krypton," but Krem of the Yellow Hills might have benefited most from the additional 10 minutes on the runtime that Marcus saw. Apparently, "He talked about how he was abused as a child, but how that upbringing made him stronger. He revealed he was going to do the same with Ruthye, threatening to make her his wife."

While that would have better explained his motivations, it also sounds like a grim addition to a film that's already much darker than the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book.

One of the biggest revelations is that since the February test screening, Supergirl has added at least two more scenes with David Corenswet's Superman. That included the final scene, which many have said felt like a tacked-on addition meant to set up Kara Zor-El's role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

Check out more of our recent Supergirl coverage below: