Supergirl Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

It's been a long time since a major superhero movie didn't include a post-credits scene. Avengers: Endgame is a particularly noteworthy example, though there was a story explanation for that, as it was considered the end of the Multiverse Saga (ironically, this September's Avengers: Endgame Encore will have a stinger).

The superhero movies that don't have a post-credits scene are often ones the studio knows will not be getting a sequel. Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are two notable examples, and now Supergirl joins that club.

Despite reports that test screenings included a post-credits scene—and a big hint from filmmaker Craig Gillespie about something extra coming after the credits—there's nothing. Supergirl has no mid- or post-credits scenes , and instead ends with a moment that loosely sets up the Maid of Might's role in Man of Tomorrow.

Superman featured two additional scenes, neither of which was particularly impactful or well-received. DC Studios may have learned from that, but it is a little odd that there's not even a fun moment with characters like Lobo or Krypto.

Even more bizarre is that James Gunn didn't take this opportunity to include a Man of Tomorrow tease. He's been shooting the Superman sequel for weeks now, but couldn't throw something together to entice fans into theaters? Imagine the hype a brief scene with Brainiac would have generated. Yet again, it's hard not to question his decisions as a studio chief.

So, long story short, if you do decide to go and watch Supergirl this weekend, there's no reason to stick around for anything extra after the credits roll. Unless, of course, you'd like to see the names of everyone who worked hard to bring this movie to theaters, which is never a bad idea.

Despite the mixed-to-negative reviews for Supergirl, a new TV spot has plenty of praise for the DCU movie (including a very confusing quote from iHeartRadio declaring, "Audiences Love Supergirl").

Get your tickets for #Supergirl NOW - only in theaters and @IMAX in TWO DAYS! She’s just like us, only more super. 💫 https://t.co/i8YOU5FdhH pic.twitter.com/fJoBUVpFP0 — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 24, 2026

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.