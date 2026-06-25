Supergirl Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

Supergirl Post-Credits Scene Status Explained: Should You Wait For Anything When The Credits Roll?

Wondering if you should stick around after Supergirl ends? Here's everything you need to know about the DC Studios movie's post-credits scene — or lack thereof.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

It's been a long time since a major superhero movie didn't include a post-credits scene. Avengers: Endgame is a particularly noteworthy example, though there was a story explanation for that, as it was considered the end of the Multiverse Saga (ironically, this September's Avengers: Endgame Encore will have a stinger).

The superhero movies that don't have a post-credits scene are often ones the studio knows will not be getting a sequel. Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are two notable examples, and now Supergirl joins that club.

Despite reports that test screenings included a post-credits scene—and a big hint from filmmaker Craig Gillespie about something extra coming after the credits—there's nothing. Supergirl has no mid- or post-credits scenes, and instead ends with a moment that loosely sets up the Maid of Might's role in Man of Tomorrow.

Superman featured two additional scenes, neither of which was particularly impactful or well-received. DC Studios may have learned from that, but it is a little odd that there's not even a fun moment with characters like Lobo or Krypto.

Even more bizarre is that James Gunn didn't take this opportunity to include a Man of Tomorrow tease. He's been shooting the Superman sequel for weeks now, but couldn't throw something together to entice fans into theaters? Imagine the hype a brief scene with Brainiac would have generated. Yet again, it's hard not to question his decisions as a studio chief.

So, long story short, if you do decide to go and watch Supergirl this weekend, there's no reason to stick around for anything extra after the credits roll. Unless, of course, you'd like to see the names of everyone who worked hard to bring this movie to theaters, which is never a bad idea.

Despite the mixed-to-negative reviews for Supergirl, a new TV spot has plenty of praise for the DCU movie (including a very confusing quote from iHeartRadio declaring, "Audiences Love Supergirl").

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Supergirl Leaked Final Battle Clip Mocked For Cringey Song Choice
Related:

Supergirl Leaked Final Battle Clip Mocked For "Cringey" Song Choice
Are DC Fans Losing Faith In James Gunn? Incredible Supergirl Script Praise Resurfaces Amid Mixed Reviews
Recommended For You:

Are DC Fans Losing Faith In James Gunn? "Incredible" Supergirl Script Praise Resurfaces Amid Mixed Reviews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/25/2026, 7:33 AM
No, there's nothing at the end.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/25/2026, 7:36 AM
Super Girl Rotten Tomatoes 58%

Tomatometer 141 Reviews

Zack Snyder Man of Steel 56% score
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 7:40 AM
Was this movie made by Western AAA game developers?
Allcock ain't exactly ugly but Supergirl has never looked more alien.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder