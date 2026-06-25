Supergirl Ending Explained: How Movie Sets Up Her DCU Future And Man Of Tomorrow - Spoilers

Supergirl Ending Explained: How Movie Sets Up Her DCU Future And Man Of Tomorrow - Spoilers

Supergirl has touched down in theaters across the globe, so we're now taking a deep dive into the movie's ending, how it differs from the comic, and what it means for Kara Zor-El moving forward.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl has finally arrived in theaters, and all signs point to the DC Studios movie being another divisive, perhaps even unpopular, effort from a brand that's struggled for years to deliver consistent quality on screen.

One of the biggest complaints from fans so far has been the fact that Supergirl doesn't exactly adhere to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book that James Gunn repeatedly said it would be based on. It's certainly inspired by it, but ultimately, the two projects have very little in common. That extends to a vastly different ending.

In the Supergirl movie, the final battle begins after Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands capture Ruthye and Lobo. While they manage to work together and escape, young Ruthye's plan to kill the villain is quickly thwarted by her far more formidable foe.

Fortunately, it's then that the Maid of Might appears. Now fully decked out in her classic Supergirl outfit, she swoops into action, only to be stopped in her tracks by Krem's Kryptonite darts. Fortunately, Lobo lends a helping hand, and the ship crashes onto a beach below, where Ruthye is finally given the chance to kill Krem for what he did to her family.

After saving the women captured by the Brigands, Kara Zor-El implores Ruthye not to take revenge, because she'll have to live with being a killer for the rest of her life. The young girl walks away, and Supergirl kills Krem in cold blood (much to Lobo's delight). The hero then cures Krypto and takes Ruthye out for one last night of celebration before returning the girl to her aunt. She plans to become a swordsmith, like her father.

As for Kara, she returns to Earth and is met by Superman, who was waiting for her in her apartment. Having worked through the trauma of losing what remained of Krypton, she vows to stay for a while, making Earth her new home and embracing her role as a superhero.

It's a peculiar way to wrap up this story. While Kara takes the burden of killing Krem away from Ruthye, her actions don't feel overly heroic and contradict her insistence that the girl not take his life (even though he very much deserves to die). In the comic, Krem is banished to the Phantom Zone, and Supergirl reveals that Krypto was never dying; instead, she accompanied Ruthye on her quest for revenge to talk her out of becoming a killer. Instead, on the screen, it's the Woman of Tomorrow who kills with impunity.

The fact that this happens after she finally "suits up"—a trope in comic book adaptations we're all familiar with—is also odd, as is Kara's sudden return to Earth. 

While that final scene is obviously meant to set the stage for Kara's role in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, it feels tacked on. Ultimately, it's meant to quickly establish Supergirl's place on Earth as a hero who is no longer the irresponsible drunk we first met in Superman. However, she's still a willing killer, and that could create a big conflict with her cousin when it comes time to deal with Brainiac.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Are DC Fans Losing Faith In James Gunn? Incredible Supergirl Script Praise Resurfaces Amid Mixed Reviews
Related:

Are DC Fans Losing Faith In James Gunn? "Incredible" Supergirl Script Praise Resurfaces Amid Mixed Reviews
James Gunn Called Out For Quality First Promise Amid Mixed-Negative Supergirl Reviews
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Called Out For "Quality First" Promise Amid Mixed-Negative Supergirl Reviews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/25/2026, 5:17 AM
"Kara Zor-El implores Ruthye not to take revenge by killing Krem, because she'll have to live with being a killer for the rest of her life."

"Supergirl kills Krem in cold blood (much to Lobo's delight)"

This is what you get when you let people devoid of actual emotions write movies, you get conflicting moral/emotional messages like this one which just devalue your characters, having Supergirl say 'nah, revenge is bad, you don't kill because you'll be a killer' and then taking revenge and killing the person herself is moronic.

The only method in which that works is if the characters is specifically an antihero or vigilante, someone already stained with blood who is trying to spare others from the same life as them by doing the dirty work for them, but why would anyone ever apply that to Supergirl?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/25/2026, 5:20 AM
So you mean to tell me after all the bashing of Superman killing Zod in Man of Steel, this girl does the same and now we’re expected to celebrate?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/25/2026, 5:29 AM
@Matchesz -
This films are being written by people devoid of moral awareness who have no understanding of what constitutes good and evil and are primarily going for something they think will make their characters complex without understanding what it says for the story or characters overall development and the damage it does to them. These events normally occur near the end of a story so the writer does not have to actually deal with the ramifications of what it means for the characters involved. Its a cheap writing tactic for low skilled writers.

Supergirl being willing to kill, being motivated by revenge, creates massive problems for Man Of Tomorrow as she has every reason to instantly kill Braniac and nothing stopping her. So now as a writer you have to find a way for her not to kill Braniac so that likely means she'll be captured, depowered, off-world or simply will have to suddenly value Clark's viewpoint when she did not before.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/25/2026, 5:20 AM
How about letting the movie be officially released for at least 24 hours, a whole weekend would be better, before publishing 'How it ends' articles?
Spoiler warning or not, it reeks of a 'gotta be first for clicks' attitude.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/25/2026, 5:22 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - The movie has been released in many countries for over 36 hours, and if you don't want to read it, don't click. Or, if you do, and you haven't seen the movie yourself yet, bookmark it and come back when you have. 👍
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/25/2026, 5:40 AM
If the box office tracking is any indication of how much this will make, then she has no future.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 6/25/2026, 5:44 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder