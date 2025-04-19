Behold The MAN OF STEEL's Heroic Gaze! New SUPERMAN Promo Images Highlight David Corenswet's Stoic Nature

More Superman goodness continues to make its way online in the wake of the awesome reveals from yesterday's Superman Day celebration.

The latest batch of marketing material includes new promo images that highlight David Corenswet as the DCU's new Man of Steel. As a bonus, we've also included an awesome, fan-made promo poster that channels the original Action Comics #1 comic book cover.

As for the Man of Steel himself, Corenswet has previously shared that he's enjoying every aspect of suiting up as DC's big blue boy scout and that he personally thinks there's more pressure on James Gunn than himself.

Said Corenswet, "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said on any negative comments from fans. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

"James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.