Clark Kent And Lois Lane Clash In SUPERMAN Clip; Rachel Brosnahan Defends Superhero Movies From Whiny Actors

Clark Kent and Lois Lane are an item when Superman begins, and we've known for a while that the intrepid Daily Planet reporter is aware her boyfriend is also the superhero known as Metropolis' Man of Steel.

A new clip from the DC Studios movie has been released today, and it shows more of Lois Lane's interview with "Superman" as the two butt heads over Clark's actions in costume. There's a lot of humour in this scene that feels very James Gunn, and the chemistry between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan is off the charts.

The latter recently spoke to Interview Magazine, where she called out actors who star in superhero movies and then criticise them when they don't perform well (she didn't name names, but this may be a shot at Madame Web star Dakota Johnson).

"I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it," Brosnahan said. "Look, I don’t want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it."

Asked if she'd return for a Superman sequel, Brosnahan replied, "Yeah, I’d come back. We had a great time. There’s also so many people in this cast who I didn’t get to work with."

Gunn is writing his next DCU movie, but has confirmed it won't be a Superman follow-up. However, the prevailing theory is that it will be World's Finest, pairing up the Man of Tomorrow with Batman (likely helping to increase interest in the long-delayed The Brave and the Bold).

Check out the first clip from Superman—not counting the extended preview that played in front of A Minecraft Movie—in the player below.

NEW CLIP featuring the Lois and Clark interview in ‘SUPERMAN’!



pic.twitter.com/AWB4tP25bl — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 17, 2025 We shot the Fortress of Solitude both in Svalbard, Norway and on stage in Atlanta, Georgia. He’s the entrance in Atlanta as Gaby and Sara wait to shoot. #Superman pic.twitter.com/TLHGseonTN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.