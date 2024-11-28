David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Is More Powerful Than A Locomotive On (Unofficial) CCXP Poster

Ahead of next month's CCXP event, a new Superman poster has been released which, while not official, has been praised by fans for delivering an awesome take on David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow...

By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Yesterday evening, a new Superman poster found its way online which was reportedly made specifically for next month's CCXP event in Brazil (where it's been widely rumoured the first trailer for the DC Studios movie will be released).

It's a fantastic piece of work which shows David Corenswet's Man of Steel using his immense strength to stop a speeding locomotive. Filmmaker James Gunn later took to Threads to confirm that, unfortunately, this isn't an officially released piece of artwork. 

Chances are we will get an actual poster before the year is over, though DC Studios has previously shared promo shots of Superman suiting up and chilling on the moon alongside his loyal sidekick, Krypto. 

In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn was asked whether he'd ever consider making a Daily Planet sitcom in the same vein as The Office

"Listen, I had no more fun days on Superman than with the Daily Planet staff," he responded. "We went to Macon, Georgia, we shot the Daily Planet, and it was me, David [Corenswet], Rachel [Brosnahan], Chris McDonald, Skyler [Gisondo], Mikaela [Hoover], and Wendell [Pierce], and we had some of my favorite days of shooting of all time. I see that cast doing many more things with us - I don't see that."

There has already been a DC sitcom, of course: the short-lived Powerless starring Vanessa Hudgens and Alan Tudyk which ran for only one season in 2017.

Check out this new Superman poster in the Instagram post below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Studio Reportedly Not Happy With First Trailer; Editor Told To Make It Better
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/28/2024, 7:24 AM
Train driver is dead af 😅😂
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/28/2024, 7:27 AM
@BraveNewClunge - That's literally the first thought that came into my mind XD
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/28/2024, 7:31 AM
@Urubrodi - 😂😅 he probably moved to the back of the train (of screen / paper of course) but I can't wait to see if people highlightor make excuses for the collateral damage in this movie 👀

