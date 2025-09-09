Did SUPERMAN Really Make A $125 Million Theatrical Profit For The Studio? Not So Fast...

A recent report claimed that James Gunn's Superman earned a profit of $125 million for Warner Bros./DC Studios, and while this may be true, that full amount did not come from the movie's theatrical run...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman finished its theatrical run with a reported $613 million global haul. While some feel that the first DCU movie - and the iconic DC Comics hero's long-awaited return to the big screen - really should have performed a little better, the reboot still emerged as the highest-grossing comic book film of the year, surpassing all three Marvel Studios releases, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*.

Variety recently reported that Superman ultimately made a profit of $125 million for Warner Bros./DC Studios, but analysts believe that the movie may have run up a budget of over $330 million after P&A (all marketing, advertising, publicity, promotion and releasing costs) is factored in.

Though some took Variety's report at face value, the numbers simply didn't add up for others.

During last night's episode of The Hot Mic, co-host Jeff Sneider pointed out that the majority of that $125 million most likely came from ancillary profits (ie, cable rights, VOD, etc), and that Superman probably only made a theatrical profit of around $25 million.

The studio hasn't released any official numbers so it's impossible to know for sure, but this does seem to make a bit more sense when you do the math!

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. The studio was clearly happy enough with Superman's box office performance, as we recently learned that Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 1:28 PM
NO! It did NOT! And it's been disproven multiple times. For it to make that much, it would've needed WELL over 1 billion at the box office. Don't let any bullshitters bullshit to you. Captain America: Bullshit World, Thundershits, Fantastic Flop, and Diaperman all FLOPPED HARD. This is the WORSE year for CBM's maybe ever.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/9/2025, 2:03 PM
@WalletsClosed - User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 2:09 PM
@UncleHarm1 - I agree, it's very sad that the studio is lying to all of our faces and people are eating it up
Sinner
Sinner - 9/9/2025, 1:29 PM
It’s getting a sequel so at this point, it doesn’t even matter
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 1:30 PM
@Sinner - It will when that flops even harder than this and they have no choice but to reboot
Sinner
Sinner - 9/9/2025, 1:32 PM
@WalletsClosed - Not in this reality
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/9/2025, 1:36 PM
@Sinner - EXACTLY!
Highflyer
Highflyer - 9/9/2025, 2:04 PM
@Sinner - Tbf, they he did say that in the article.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/9/2025, 1:32 PM
Studio inflation
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2025, 1:34 PM
Zaslav to Gunn…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 1:36 PM
Doesn’t Jeff Sneider have some sort of beef against James Gunn?

If so then idk if he would be the most objective person for this “analysis”…

Anyway whatever the case is , WB moving forward with another chapter in the “Superman Saga” I feel is proof enough that they were happy with the results as they should be since it was a solid film imo!!.

User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/9/2025, 1:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - came here to say exactly this.

He has a personal vendetta for whatever reason. Couple that with all stuff this site conveniently neglects when it comes to Sneider…it really does feel like yelling at the clouds at this point.
Clicked on this wondering if there was a more thorough report, and lo and behold, just another addition to Jeff Sneider dot com.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/9/2025, 1:38 PM
So it made $125 million dollars in profit as of today, right? So if it came from VOD and other outlets, it’s still $125 million dollars in profits.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2025, 1:42 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah

I feel profit is profit no matter where it came from lol
AnEye
AnEye - 9/9/2025, 1:54 PM
@WruceBayne - As stated under the Rules of Acquisition under Rule #202.........PROFIT IS PROFIT.

LEGIT TO ME!
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/9/2025, 2:06 PM
@WruceBayne - Streaming deals and toy sales will add to that. Seeing more people with superman shirts on at walmart these days
Mikeg1965
Mikeg1965 - 9/9/2025, 1:55 PM
"Analysts" I.E. "NERDS" not privy' to actual numbers regarding Budgets, Advertising, Publicity, Promotion or "Facts". RANT ON NERDS, RANT ON.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/9/2025, 1:57 PM
Snyderbots continue malding and seething
Highflyer
Highflyer - 9/9/2025, 2:05 PM
@Pictilli - You think about them a lot.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/9/2025, 2:07 PM
@Highflyer - Hard not to when they won't shut the hell up lol
Highflyer
Highflyer - 9/9/2025, 2:15 PM
@UncleHarm1 - Both sides are going to keep talking about things they don't like (annoyingly so). Best is to just enjoy what you like and ignore them.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2025, 1:59 PM
Who in their right mind believed they had $125 million in profit?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 2:08 PM
@Forthas - Gunntards and shills
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/9/2025, 2:11 PM
@Forthas - just curious, how much in profits do you think it made? And can you please give an example on how you have come your conclusion?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2025, 2:26 PM
@WruceBayne - I believe it has lost money...here is how I come to that conclusion...

By Warner Brothers own bull crap numbers they spent $225 million in production and $100 million in marketing for a total of $325 million. They have to split approximately half (50%) of the box office receipts with theater owners which means to recoup 325 million in costs, you need to make $650 million. They are well short of $650 million. Saying they made $125 million in profit is a pipe dream or blatant lie. Which is why in the article this came from Warner Brothers did not comment and an insider disputed the numbers.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2025, 2:03 PM
Superman Director James Gunn Says Deaths Will Count in the Rebooted DC Universe: 'In the DCU if You Die, You're Dead...
It's the way I've always done it."

https://www.ign.com/articles/superman-director-james-gunn-says-deaths-will-count-in-the-rebooted-dc-universe-in-the-dcu-if-you-die-youre-dead


PEACEMAKER SEASON 1...Auggie Smith is dead


PEACEMAKER SEASON 2...or is he?
User Comment Image

THE SUICIDE SQUAD ...Rick Flagg Jr. is dead


PEACEMAKER SEASON 2...or is he?
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 2:08 PM
@Forthas - Just more garbage lying. He's supposedly anti cameo yet he says the last 2 episodes will have cameos. This guy is pathological at this point
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/9/2025, 2:08 PM
@Forthas - considering those deaths occurred in the DCEU, the. Yeah. The claim holds for now.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/9/2025, 2:08 PM
@Forthas - Parallel nazi dimension versions who are most likely gonna die by the end of the season. Try harder or cry harder
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/9/2025, 2:07 PM
Rocha and Sneider. Two sides of the same annoying coin.

Curious if Dan Murrell does another analysis of this based on the variety article.

All I know is, the studio is satisfied enough to fast track a sequel. Haters keep hating.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 9/9/2025, 2:10 PM
Neither jeff sneider nor variety have given much in the way of sources or numbers, like, just tell us how you got to that number, either of you, but the only thing we're sure of is that superman was not a flop, right? Either way, it made money for wb
Huskers
Huskers - 9/9/2025, 2:22 PM
Man this site really can’t stand when Marvel films get beat by DC! 🤣 I’ve never seen articles like this on Marvel films!

