Do Batman Or Gotham City Appear In DC Studios' SUPERMAN? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

This week is all about Superman, but as James Gunn himself would surely tell you, Batman is still dominating the conversation. In recent weeks, the filmmaker has repeatedly been asked about The Dark Knight and whether Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader could join the DCU.

Matt Reeves recently handed in his script for The Batman Part II, while Gunn has since confirmed that a writer is still trying to crack The Brave and the Bold. That will be set in the DCU, telling the story of Bruce Wayne and his partnership with Robin, his son, Damian Wayne.

Superman isn't lacking in surprises, but is Batman among them? The hero was teased in Creature Commandos, but as much fun as a surprise cameo would have been, Batman does NOT appear in the DCU movie.

The closest we get to a "cameo" is a sign on the highway for Gotham City. That'll be enough to whet the appetites of some fans, as we at least know Batman is out there doing his thing.

While rumours persist that Gunn is working on World's Finest, following a Superman solo movie with a Batman/Superman team-up would risk feeling a bit too much like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice coming after Man of Steel.

"Batman can’t just be 'Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is," Gunn previously said of DC Studios' Dark Knight dilemma. "But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt’s Batman."

"But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

The DC Studios co-CEO added, "Every single Batman story has been told. It seems like half the comics that have come out of DC over the past 30 years have Batman in them. People love him because he’s interesting, but also having so much of him out there can also make him boring. So how do you create that property that’s fun to watch?"

Superman isn't short on superheroes, as it features appearances from Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and more. Was there room for Batman? Perhaps, perhaps not, but it seems we'll have to wait for his DCU debut a little longer.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.