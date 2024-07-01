Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Spotted On SUPERMAN Set As More Actors Arrive In Cleveland

Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Spotted On SUPERMAN Set As More Actors Arrive In Cleveland

While he hasn't been spotted in costume, Green Lantern Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion has finally reported to the Superman set and been spotted in disguise! He's not the only one now in Cleveland...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Work on Superman continues in Cleveland, though how much more we'll see from the reboot's set is tough to predict. A new video recaps some of what we've missed, including a glimpse of Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner!

It appears The Suicide Squad star was shooting scenes inside and, when he exited the building, Fillion was covered from head-to-toe in a cloak which, unfortunately, hides his costume. As a result, we've missed out on getting a first look at the DCU's first Green Lantern...for now, at least. 

You can watch the full video in the player below.

In related Superman news, Hawkgirl actress and Madame Web star Isabela Merced has arrived in Cleveland, meaning we may be getting close to a first look at the fan-favourite superhero.

Mister Terrific has already been spotted alongside the Man of Steel, so Hawkgirl may well be next. 

Jonathan Kent actor Pruitt Taylor Vince also seems to be on hand for shooting, though we don't currently know when this photo was taken. Regardless, it offers a glimpse at what he'll look like as Clark Kent's adoptive father. 

Finally, we have a new shot of the cast and crew assembled while enjoying some downtime together. This was after shooting, so there's nothing too revealing to be found. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

