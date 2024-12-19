I Hate To Say It, But The SUPERMAN Trailer Costumes Look Mostly Bad

I Hate To Say It, But The SUPERMAN Trailer Costumes Look Mostly Bad

While the long awaited trailer brings lots to love about it, the costumes have a certain CW quality that make them somewhat hard to look at.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 19, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The trailer for Superman is finally here! After weeks of rumors about a release date for the trailer, then a final confirmation and teaser from James Gunn, the trailer is finally upon us. There is certainly a lot to love in this trailer, the overall heroic theme, the score, the existence of Krypto, but there is one thing that stood out to me: the costumes. 

If you’ve read my articles before, you’ll probably know I’m not the biggest fan of James Gunn. I know I’m very much in the minority here, but I don’t love any of his superhero projects. I like some of them, but I don’t love any of them. For the most part, I dislike them. I prefer movies and shows with a more serious tone, and that is definitely not what Gunn is known for. Regardless of my feelings towards Gunn, I want DC to succeed in building a cinematic universe. I’ve loved DC characters since I was a small child watching Batman: The Animated Series. For decades, I’ve wanted to see all my heroes on the screen together. Ultimately, that’s what I want. So, while I don’t like Gunn, I love DC and, of course, Superman. I don’t want to bash DC, but I want to give honest opinions more.

My honest opinion is that these costumes do not look good.

In the trailer, we see many characters: Superman, Clark Kent, Krypto, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific are all present. Some of their costumes are better than others, but almost none of them are great.

Already, I see people criticizing Guy Gardner’s haircut. Yes, it’s goofy and awkward looking, but that’s exactly what it’s supposed to be. Gunn certainly didn’t have to make it that goofy and awkward, but I like it. However, Green Lantern’s costume has a lot of white for a Green Lantern. Guy Gardner’s comic book appearance has a little bit of white in it, usually in the collar or gloves, but this costume is more white than anything else. I was hoping we’d see the costume that has a huge collar, but it seems like they went with a leather jacket that isn’t made of leather kind of look. 

Hawkgirl’s costume looks significantly better than Green Lantern’s, but there’s still a lot of white where you don’t expect it to be. I very much like that there’s lots of gold, but it seems like the green in her usual comic book costume has been replaced by black. She looks more like a wannabe biker than a superhero, similar to Green Lantern.

On the upside, Mister Terrific’s costume looks perfect. It’s pretty much exactly the same as his comic book counterpart. While they’re pretty hard to make out, the T spheres also look great, and I can’t wait to see more of them in action. Mister Terrific’s costume has a similar appearance to Hawkgirl and Green Lantern, almost as if they’re made out of the same material, but they all resemble something you’d see on the CW just a bit too much. Of course, it could be that the similar color schemes in all of them is hinting at the three of them being part of a group, potentially the JLA or even JSA. That would help me get on board, but, other than Terrific, they still don’t look the best.

I love that Krypto is in this movie at all, but why is he so raggedy? In the comics, Krypto is a larger dog that resembles a labrador more closely than whatever kind of dog that is. It’s a strange change, but, after thinking about it more, I remembered something: Gunn chose to model Krypto after his own dog. Of course. Next thing you know, Sean Gunn will be voicing Darkseid, Brother Eye, and Braniac all in the same movie, and Gunn will cast himself as Doctor Manhattan. Ever the narcissist. 

Clark Kent’s new haircut resembles a certain internet personality from 2019 that I can’t fully type out called the f*** boy haircut. Short on the sides, enormously poofy in the front. I am certainly not a fan of the haircut, but everything else we’ve seen about Kent looks great. He’s very tall, moves awkwardly, and seems to be unsure of every step. Lois looks great too, but her costume is fairly easy to design. The same goes for Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. He looks perfect as the villain. Thank heaven he’s bald and we didn’t get another weird Jesse Eisenberg Lex Luthor. 

Finally, we’re on to Superman. I still feel conflicted about his outfit. I love the collar, I love the trunks, and I love the symbol, but the whole thing looks like it doesn’t fit him. I think the problem I have with it is the same I have with the other heroes: it looks like the CW. Maybe it looks so much like it’s made out of plain fabric because it is made out of plain fabric in the movie. Maybe Clark makes it himself or Martha Kent makes it, but that would take the opportunity to have it be part of his Kryptonian heritage.

Overall, the costumes in the trailer don’t look great. Of course, final judgement should be saved for the full movie, but if not to give audiences an impression, or to cause them to create a judgement, what are trailers for? These costumes could end up looking much better in the final product, but they look mostly bad in the trailer.

What do you think about the costumes? Let me know in the comments!

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Krypto, Including Other Superheroes, And No Airbrushed Abs On Suit
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Krypto, Including Other Superheroes, And No "Airbrushed Abs" On Suit
SUPERMAN Trailer Will Make You Believe A Man Can Fly As We Meet New Heroes, Villains, And Krypto!
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Trailer Will Make You Believe A Man Can Fly As We Meet New Heroes, Villains, And Krypto!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
groundrunner15
groundrunner15 - 12/19/2024, 10:17 AM
Why is this on the main feed?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/19/2024, 10:19 AM
@groundrunner15 -

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:20 AM
@groundrunner15 - do all editorials go straight to main?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 10:30 AM
@groundrunner15 - josh alt
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 10:33 AM
Idk but let's start a new conversation. Going from around 7 billion this year, to 33 billion next year is going to be legendary. MOVIE THEATERS ARE GOING NOWHERE MUAHAHA
Global Box Office Projected to Hit $33 Billion in 2025
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/global-box-office-33-billion-2025-1236254772/
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 10:59 AM
@groundrunner15 - No replies from the article author to any comments? That only happens when that person blocks others (Josh) or they're just ashamed. Which is it @ChandlerMcneil?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/19/2024, 10:18 AM
That trailer was everything I feared from Gunn. At least he is consistent!. It seems like the DC film universe has largely regressed since Man of Steel..except for Matt Reeves film universe.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 10:27 AM
@Forthas - lolz

Say you are a blind marvel fanboy without saying you are a blind marvel fanboy
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 10:28 AM
@vectorsigma - he's not, he's a Nolan fanboy and those movies look far better than any of Gunn's efforts.😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 10:34 AM
@BraveNewClunge - and you have a pfp of a mediocre Marvel movie, [frick] your bias
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/19/2024, 10:34 AM
@BraveNewClunge - User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@bobevanz - bias lol

I'm more DC than I am Marvel. I just like the look of BNW you snowflake 😅
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 10:42 AM
@RegularPoochie - don't make me smack that gunnverse krypto poochie looking ass sir! 😌
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/19/2024, 10:46 AM
@BraveNewClunge - don't get me barky, you don't like me when I'm barky.
User Comment Image
All that aside, I actually knew you're more of a DC guy.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 12/19/2024, 10:49 AM
@BraveNewClunge

Nolan’s movies look better than 90% (probably more) of the genre. That’s not some flex it’s a fact, haha.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/19/2024, 10:21 AM
Brilliant trailer, loads of action with no reveals. I think some bits look epic, although play it though without the soundtrack and see what you think then. The suit though whilst maybe more comic accurate looks really cheesy. And the actor whoever he is isn’t Superman as Henry was.
Comicmoviesrlz
Comicmoviesrlz - 12/19/2024, 10:22 AM
So this is a opinion. Why it on the main feed. Why do we care what this A hole thinks
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:25 AM
@Comicmoviesrlz - he's allowed to post editorials on the site with his lengthy opinions. I'm not sure why it's on main though. Usually you need a certain amount of activity to get on main, at least that's what I thought. But it looks like this went immediately to main, which isn't really a hot look for the site as a whole having opinions like this on main immediately.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 10:27 AM
@Comicmoviesrlz - he is a Josh alt ive heard
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:31 AM
@NateBest - just out of curiosity, because I was considering also submitting articles and editorials along site my fan fic submissions, but do all editorials just go straight to Main after they are published? I thought Main required either enough activity or your approval to get on Main. I may hold off on doing editorials if they go directly to Main.
Humby
Humby - 12/19/2024, 10:22 AM
I think this looks really fun, but (and I hate to say it) I'm not convinced that this is the take on Superman that general audiences are looking for. I fear they will see all the other superheroes, some goofy costumes and city destroying monsters, and disregard this as just more modern superhero slop. I'm not saying that's what it will turn out to be, just that I feel general audiences will treat it that way before seeing it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 10:39 AM
@Humby - I think the GA will see who's directing, and they'll show up regardless. That's one of the perks of being in the Marvel machine for so long
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 12/19/2024, 10:57 AM
@Humby - The comments on YouTube seem to suggest otherwise
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/19/2024, 10:22 AM
Superman 2024 felt very Generic nothing new.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 10:28 AM
@AllsGood -

Say you are a blind marvel fanboy without saying you are a blind marvel fanboy
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 10:29 AM
@vectorsigma - you're spot on with this one 😅🤣
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/19/2024, 10:38 AM
@AllsGood -
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/19/2024, 10:41 AM
@vectorsigma - this, I'm a fan of both, Marvel and DC, my comments are never biased towards either of them and my fave heroes are mix of both. It's still pretty hard to mix them together sometimes, but I sure as hell can identify when someone is only other side of the coin.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/19/2024, 11:05 AM
@AllsGood - What Superman movie are you referencing that came out this year? Did you mean Super/Man? Or are you referencing next year’s movie with the wrong year? If you’re gonna sling shit, get your hands dirty, homie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/19/2024, 10:23 AM
Who is @ChandlerMcniel and why are you coming with his load of crap.

The costumes look great, maybe you are comparing it to the dark tones that have since plagued the DC Universe.

This is light tone mate and it looks great.

And as @grounrunner15 why is this on the main feed and this is just one man's opinion?

Did Marvel pay @ChandlerMcniel?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/19/2024, 10:24 AM
It seems this guy hates everything. I mean sheesh it was a teaser trailer
whynot
whynot - 12/19/2024, 10:24 AM
I mean you start out with saying you are basically anti James Gunn so you came at this trailer with a bias whether you wanted to admit that or not. Not everyone is going to like every aspect of any movie. People have preferences. It seems you like your hero’s more darker and that’s fine. MOS is probably the movie for you. And that’s not an insult I loved MOS but I’m loving the bright colors on this costume. I’m loving the trunks and for the most part I love the costume as a whole. As for Guy Gardener lol I’m a HUGE Fillion fan. But they could have done a lot better with his costume. Something tells me his character won’t survive this movie though and supposedl to be not a huge part of the movie anyways
vegetaray
vegetaray - 12/19/2024, 10:26 AM
Snyder-verse is dead, deal with it.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/19/2024, 10:37 AM
@vegetaray - User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:27 AM
@ChandlerMcniel - I'm not sure you wanna immediately put your personal opinions on Main when it's not in the form of a review. This isn't a good look for the site. Personal opinions are what the comment section is for.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/19/2024, 10:33 AM
@TheVandalore - articles like this belong in the editorials section.

This guy must be one of Joshua Wilders friends so he gets high priority.
Humby
Humby - 12/19/2024, 10:34 AM
@TheVandalore - It's clearly labelled as "editorial" and "opinion". Basically a cornerstone component of any news media.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:35 AM
@Nolanite - definitely. And it is in the editorial section. That's where he posted it, correctly. But for some reason it went straight to main, which it really shouldn't unless it gets enough traction on its own. Most of these comments are asking why this is on main. And I enjoy his reviews, but I admit this shouldn't be on main.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:38 AM
@Humby - I'm aware. I've spoken about that already in other comments. My issue isn't with his opinion based editorial. It's that editorials should go straight to main with no comments or activity. This did. Which is why most of the comments and activity is centered around everyone complaining this is on main. Can you imagine if everyone stopped commenting their opinions and just flooded main with their opinions?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 10:39 AM
@Humby - It's that editorials *shouldn't go straight to main with no comments or activity.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder