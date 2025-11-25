James Gunn Likes Incredible MAN OF TOMORROW Concept Art Of Brainiac Fighting David Corenswet’s Superman

Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has liked a piece of concept art on social media featuring David Corenswet’s Superman and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor going up against Brainiac.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 25, 2025 02:11 PM EST
People are eagerly anticipating the release of 2027's Man of Tomorrow. Lex Luthor was a ruthless villain in Superman, but in this upcoming adventure, he will have to team up with Clark Kent to stop a greater evil: Brainiac. After a lot of speculation following a screenplay teaser from director James Gunn, The Wrap confirmed Brainiac was, indeed, Man of Tomorrow's main baddie.

The character is one of the most ruthless adversaries in the DC Universe. As such, there's a lot of excitement about how he will be portrayed, and how powerful he'll be depicted as being. He's also visually unique, which has naturally sparked eagerness from fans to see the look he'll sport in the sequel. With the movie being nearly two years away, we still have no hint regarding his characterization or aesthetic. However, an awesome piece of fan-made concept art provides a cool idea for both aspects. 

Aside from its undeniable quality, there's something special about this particular piece: DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn "liked" it. Illustrator and concept artist Dipankar Talukdar posted a piece of concept art created by them on Instagram, featuring Brainiac battling David Corenswet's Superman, with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor right behind them:

The artist captioned the post with: "Brainiac Attacks! A take on the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor battling Brainiac." As mentioned, the piece received Gunn's stamp of approval.

The director has been known to prop up artists and creatives online, so this was likely not him teasing the villain's look, and instead was him simply supporting Talukdar. 

Brainiac is a particularly exciting pick as an adversary for Superman, given that we've never seen the hero go up against someone like him. Throughout his extensive cinematic history, the Man of Steel has, for the most part, only fought Lex Luthor, Zod, or some sort of evil version of himself. Brainiac presents a much-needed change of pace for the character. 

He's remarkably strong, yes, but he also has a powerful brain filled with ancient universal knowledge, and an unnervingly cold and calculating attitude. On top of that, he has a great deal of alien tech at this disposaltech that has no issues presenting a challenge for the Last Son of Krypton. 

On paper, Brainiac can be the most threatening adversary Kal-El has faced. The concept art shown here is a perfect representation of how exciting a Superman vs. Brainiac (with Lex Luthor) fight can be if done properly. Man of Tomorrow will, hopefully, live up to that potential. 

No one has been cast as Brainiac yet, but possible candidates for the role have already been rumored. Earlier in November, Grace Randolph claimed that three of the actors in consideration for the part were David Hyde Pierce (Hellboy, The Exorcism), Claes Bang (The Square, The Northman), and Wallace Shawn (Clueless, Young Sheldon). Most recently, MyTimeToShineHello, said: "There are mostly unknown names and [three] big names testing for Brainiac (so far)." 

Man of Tomorrow will fly into theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What did you think about this unofficial Man of Tomorrow concept art? What do you want to see form Brainiac in the DCU? Share your thoughts below!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Related:

GComix85
GComix85 - 11/25/2025, 2:02 PM
My goodness, these articles are insufferable.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/25/2025, 2:02 PM
Alright.
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/25/2025, 2:04 PM
Daniel Logan, the kid who played Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, liked one of my comments about making Starkiller canon back in 2016. Thought you guys would like to know.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 2:05 PM
Damn , we are really starved for actual news right now…

Anyway , it’s likely him just supporting the artist instead of revealing anything about the film that we don’t already know.
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/25/2025, 2:23 PM
@WalletsClosed - Totally!

Reboot the DCU (but not like an actual reboot, just bring back the previous film continuity)
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/25/2025, 2:15 PM
If only the film would look like this and not a tiktok like it will

Reboot the MCU and DCU
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/25/2025, 2:18 PM
I'm not ready for how absolutely shit Brainiac is going to look.

