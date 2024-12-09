James Gunn Says SUPERMAN "Shares Some Characters" With CREATURE COMMANDOS; Gives Vague Trailer Update

Superman director James Gunn has confirmed that the upcoming DCU reboot will "share some characters" with his animated Creature Commandos series...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 09, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn has now confirmed that we will see more than one character from the Creature Commandos animated series in the upcoming Superman reboot.

We already knew that Frank Grillo is set to appear as Rick Flag Sr. after the actor was spotted with the captive Man of Steel (David Corenswet) in set photos, but who else could potentially make their live-action DCU debut in the movie?

There's a decent chance Viola Davis will reprise her The Suicide Squad role as Amanda Waller, and there's a lot of speculation that Circe (Anya Chalotra) could make her presence felt following the events of Creature Commandos' two-episode premiere.

When asked if we could see Chalotra play the powerful sorceress on the big screen in a recent interview, Gunn responded: "There's definitely a chance Circe exists in other media." 

As for that elusive first trailer, Gunn still hasn't given us much of an idea of when it might be released, simply teasing that we will see it in a "not too overly long" time.

Image

Image

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/9/2024, 12:00 PM
I wonder what WB reaction will be if the trailer doesn't hit the way they want it to 🤔
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/9/2024, 12:10 PM
@BraveNewClunge - User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/9/2024, 12:15 PM
@harryba11zack - 😭😅😫
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 12/9/2024, 12:01 PM
let's remember that this man said The Flash was a great movie. He either blatantly lied to everyone or he is delusional. Hyping up your Supes is fine but making him sound like that best actor that ever lived might not be the best approach
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/9/2024, 12:06 PM
@tluciotti74 - Or...He actually thought it was a great movie...
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/9/2024, 12:09 PM
@tluciotti74 -

Gunn has shared his top five favorite comic book movies:

1. Oldboy
2. Superman (78)
3. Into the Spiderverse
4. The History of Violence
5. Deadpool


The man has good taste in films.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 12/9/2024, 12:09 PM
@BlackStar25 - That is why I said delusional. From everything I have seen, there is no one else on this planet that thinks it was one of the best superhero movies ever.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 12/9/2024, 12:13 PM
@HulkisHoly - So, if The Flash, is one of the best comic movies ever made, why is it not on his list? Again, he either lied to try and get people to go see it or maybe it was just his 6th favorite?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/9/2024, 12:17 PM
@tluciotti74 - ....No one else? C'mon man. You are being a bit too dramatic. Im sure there are people that share his sentiment. It is Subjective. That movie clearly hit a lot of boxes for his expectations. Doesn't mean he is delusional.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/9/2024, 12:10 PM
It's been too overly long already bro!!

RELEASE THE TRAILER!!!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/9/2024, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/9/2024, 12:13 PM
CC is off to a good start. its nothing crazy or amazing just yet but i like the start and hope it gets better. is it necessary, idk, its literally just the suicide squad with monsters... but, i am enjoying it and hope it deliverers in the end

