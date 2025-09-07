James Gunn Teases [SPOILER]'s "Important" MAN OF TOMORROW Role; Says PEACEMAKER Is "Very, Very Connected"

Peacemaker season 2 premiered on HBO Max last month, and if DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is to be believed, it's a crucial chapter in the wider "Gods and Monsters" slate.

During a recent Peacemaker watchalong on Threads, Gunn was asked about the necessity of watching an R-rated TV series to fully understand what's happening in PG-13 movies such as Superman and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow (which have been described as prequels and sequels to this series, respectively).

"As I've said countless times, you can watch every project by itself, of course (just like you can watch Peacemaker by itself or watch Superman without seeing Creature Commandos)," Gunn stated. "But Man of Tomorrow and [Peacemaker season 2] are very, very connected."

Without delving into spoilers, we can tell you that there's nothing overtly obvious in the fourth and fifth episodes of Peacemaker that set the stage for Man of Tomorrow. We can only assume, then, that the final few instalments will be what lay the groundwork for the DCU's future.

Does Gunn have a Multiverse tale in mind? That's looking increasingly likely, though how wise that is when moviegoers are clearly sick of the concept remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, the filmmaker confirmed that Lois Lane will have an "important" role in Man of Tomorrow. The trades have reported that Rachel Brosnahan will appear in the movie, but Gunn has now made that official with these comments.

So, Man of Tomorrow, which isn't a Superman sequel, will feature Superman, Lex Luthor, and Lois Lane. But it's not a sequel, remember!

Gunn could really do without muddying the waters with his frequent social media posts. It's also hard to shake the feeling that he might be trying to increase interest in Peacemaker with these repeated claims that it's a crucial part of the wider story he's telling heading into Man of Tomorrow.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.