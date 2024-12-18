James Gunn Was "Miserable" Shooting SUPERMAN; Admits The DCU's Future Hinges On Reboot's Success

Superman writer and director James Gunn has admitted that he was "miserable" shooting the movie at times and acknowledges that, should the reboot underperform, the DCU could be over before it begins...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The DCEU was always a little hit-and-miss when it came to critical and commercial performance. However, the brand was damaged almost beyond repair when 2022's Black Adam kicked off a run of box office disappointments which, outside of Blue Beetle, drew mostly mixed to outright negative reviews.

At the start of 2023, James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios alongside veteran producer Peter Safran. They immediately started working on a new slate of "DCU" projects set to be released across film and television while the DCEU fizzled out in theaters. 

While Creature Commandos is currently streaming on Max, all eyes will be on Superman next year. If fans and moviegoers alike have rejected the DC brand as a whole, then it could be nigh on impossible for the reboot to make the desired impact (particularly when it's sandwiched between The Fantastic: Four First Steps and Jurassic World Rebirth). 

Talking to io9, Gunn admitted that making Superman had proven to be something of an overwhelming experience. "I’m miserable," he said. "Really I’m miserable. But hopefully it’s for the greater good."

According to the site, while there's a plan in place for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Peacemaker season 2, and Lanterns, if Superman bombs...well, that could be it for the DCU. 

"A lot [is riding on Superman]" Gunn acknowledged. "I mean, We’re not going to just keep making movies." 

This is a little troubling but probably to be expected. While it's hard to imagine a Superman movie not doing well, if the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League have soured people on the character, who knows if he can still be considered a box office draw. 

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, Gunn also weighed in on the importance of casting David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. 

"The truth is, I think I took cues from their casting process when I cast Chris [Pratt] in the Star-Lord role. So I've been taking tips from those casting processes all along. I've always believed that the casting is the most important and that as long as the actor is the best possible actor for that role, that's more important than it is for a name. Especially in today's market, which is you see movie stars are not the same as they used to be in terms of you can't open up, like what it was 15 years ago, open up a Melissa McCarthy movie. Instantly, you're going to make this much money. Open up an Adam Sandler movie, instantly you're going to make this much money. It's not like that anymore. So I just wanted to go for who was the best Superman."

"A lot of people auditioned, and the weird thing is I was so crazily nervous about getting Superman ready, on very first day of the tapes coming in, I had seen [David] Corenswet in Pearl. So I said, “Get him on, get him on.” I said, get him on the tape. And then the very first day came in David's tape and Rachel's tape, and I saw both of those and I went, “Oh my God, we're going to be okay.” Because both of these people are amazing. There were other really good actors for both of those roles, but at the end of the day, it was both of them as individuals."

"Then we did something that I didn't do with Guardians, which is I cast the two leads together and they all came in and we had this 15-minute-long scene that they have to act together and talk and discuss and just communicate. And I mixed and matched all the different couples and it was something magic when the two of them came up. I got to say, it's one of my greatest moments in filmmaking."

So, it wasn't all bad for Gunn then! 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Thing94
Thing94 - 12/18/2024, 9:08 AM
Hope it's great!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/18/2024, 9:11 AM
narrow290
narrow290 - 12/18/2024, 9:11 AM
You have my faith Mr. Gunn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 9:12 AM
I mean , I can understand it being a miserable experience because not only are you the director in this but the Co-head of a studio aswell in which you have to oversee the other projects aswell…

Hope his and everyone’s hard work pays off next year even if it looks like we are heading towards another overcrowded summer perhaps.

Also that casting process sounds fun & tense aswell but I do think he landed on the right people in David & Rachel for the roles of Clark & Lois…

He’s absolutely right in that you should always go for the best person for the role and if that turns out to be a name then great but if not then that’s fine too.
RedFury
RedFury - 12/18/2024, 9:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - and not all labour's of love are easy. He may be miserable, but if it "takes off" it'll all be worth it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 9:18 AM
@RedFury - yep

As he said , hopefully it’ll be worth it!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/18/2024, 9:14 AM
At least he knows how much pressure there is to put out a great Superman movie. Good luck Gunn.

Slightly off:topic: I watched the Reeves/Superman documentary last night... WOW. I will admit there were multiple times i had some tears coming down my eyes. That was eye opening and an awesome film.

User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/18/2024, 9:23 AM
He definitely comes off as a guy who loves the character, loves the material, loves a lot about the DC universe, and I think he’s going to respect the decades of comic books that he has to refer to to make a great movie. Looking forward to the trailer tomorrow.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/18/2024, 9:39 AM
Yup...After Peacemaker season 2 comes out....Gunn will definitely take a back seat to an extent
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/18/2024, 9:55 AM
No way he directs a Superman sequel if it happens. I think he takes a break and hands over the reigns to someone elze
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 12/18/2024, 10:59 AM
@MisterBones - yeah, I mean I think he was only ever brought on to kick start the DCU with a vision that could play catch up in a way. And that mainly dealt with tackling a Superman movie that would be good. Then I think he’ll transition into Feige roll, perhaps until a new JL movie comes around.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/18/2024, 10:01 AM
Gunn is doing fantastic and the movie looks great!!
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/18/2024, 10:21 AM
Yeah this movie will determine whether DC will be revitalized or buried indefinitely.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 12/18/2024, 10:24 AM
After that Teaser for a Teaser, not sure what's more miserable:

James Gunn shooting the film or that CW quality cinematography.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/18/2024, 10:44 AM
Read 2 Superman articles in a row and didn't see any toxic vitriol for James Gunn😮

Are you guys ok?? Or did 3 seconds of footage and a pretty song take the edge off for all the haters?

