James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is Now The Best-Reviewed DC Movie Since THE SUICIDE SQUAD In 2021

Reviews for Superman have been counted, and with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, the "Certified Fresh" DCU movie is now the best-reviewed DC Comics adaptation since James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The review embargo for Superman lifted yesterday, and with an 86% Tomatometer score based on 151 reviews, it's fair to say that this is a suitably strong start for James Gunn's DCU. 

A $230 million debut at the global box office bodes well for Superman's chances of long-term financial success. However, it will still need to contend with strong competition from Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and general "superhero fatigue."

We don't know how much Superman needs to break even, but anything over $500 million will likely be considered a win by DC Studios. DC hasn't produced a bona fide hit since 2022's The Batman, so good reviews and a better box office performance than the likes of Black Adam and The Flash are bound to make Warner Bros. Discovery executives happy. 

It's worth pointing out that Superman is the best-reviewed DC movie since The Suicide Squad, another DC Comics adaptation helmed by Gunn.

That has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was followed by The Batman (85%), Black Adam (39%), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (49%), The Flash (63%), Blue Beetle (78%), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (33%), and Joker: Folie à Deux (31%). 

According to Superman's "Critics Consensus" on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pulling off the heroic feat of fleshing out a dynamic new world while putting its champion's big, beating heart front and center, this Superman flies high as a Man of Tomorrow grounded in the here and now."

This is a terrific start for Superman ahead of its release this weekend, and bodes well for the type of positive word of mouth that will make or break the DCU movie's chances of being a box office hit in a month with a lot of strong competition. 

During a recent interview, Gunn maintained that the reboot is "not the riskiest endeavor in the world."

He added, "Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes 700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying."

Are you excited for Superman? Let us know in the comments section below.

JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 7:08 AM
Gunn jokes and CGI animals to the rescue 👀

We so [frick]ing back for [frick]s sake!
Long live the MC..I mean [frick]ing DCU

😌
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/9/2025, 7:12 AM
I've watched some very light spoiler youtube first thoughts from some who have seen it and it does not sound good
lord22
lord22 - 7/9/2025, 7:16 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - well i saw it and i can tell you it's awesome and easely the best superhero movie since endgame
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 7/9/2025, 7:14 AM
Seems like we have a great modern Superman movie and I'm very very happy! And it's only been a few years since I got my favorite Batman film.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/9/2025, 7:15 AM
gambgel
gambgel - 7/9/2025, 7:19 AM
where are all those bad critics articles now, Josh?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/9/2025, 7:20 AM
So basically since the previous Gunn film.

WB are lucky to have the guy and I'm glad he delivered again.

Friday can't come soon enough.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/9/2025, 7:22 AM
And just like that… 86% Certified Fresh , the best-reviewed DC movie since The Suicide [frick]ing Squad.

All the noise, the doom-posting, the “it’s over” bollocks , flushed straight down the [frick]ing toilet. Superman came in with heart, heat, and a big red cape, and told everyone to sit the [frick] down.

$230 million global debut loading. Presales smashing records. Critics actually feeling something for once. Gunn just dropped the gauntlet and win or lose, this is the bold-ass reset the DCU [frick]ing needed.

So to all the haters, doubters, and Twitter crybabies, we flew, mother[frick]ers.

And let’s be clear: it doesn’t need to make a billion to matter. It just needed to hit, and holy shit, it’s doing just that.

My work here is done.

Now I can rest.

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/9/2025, 7:29 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

dragon316
dragon316 - 7/9/2025, 7:39 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - that excited for movie score do you like avatar? it’s in 90 good score and reviews
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/9/2025, 7:41 AM
@dragon316 - Just happy the movie has done [frick]ing well mate.

It’s that [frick]ing simple
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/9/2025, 7:22 AM
James Gunn Superman Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score is in NOTHING but 5 Stars for the Audience.

dragon316
dragon316 - 7/9/2025, 7:37 AM
@AllsGood - People decide reviews don’t help transformers dark moon below 40 score made over billion
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/9/2025, 7:41 AM
@dragon316 - The Audience Score is the People.

