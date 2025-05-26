"It Was F***ing Good": Christopher McQuarrie Details Unmade "Epic" MAN OF STEEL 2 And GREEN LANTERN Movies

&quot;It Was F***ing Good&quot;: Christopher McQuarrie Details Unmade &quot;Epic&quot; MAN OF STEEL 2 And GREEN LANTERN Movies

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed new details about his plans for Man of Steel 2 and Green Lantern, including a "universe-expanding resolution."

News
By JoshWilding - May 26, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Steel

Shortly after the release of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 2018, we learned that filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie had approached Warner Bros. about helming interconnected Green Lantern and Superman movies.

The latter would have served as Man of Steel 2 following Zack Snyder's DCEU departure, with McQuarrie eager to reunite with Henry Cavill after the actor played the villainous CIA assassin August Walker. 

Josh Horowitz asked the director about his take on Superman, to which McQuarrie responded, "I'll never tell. I'll never tell, but boy was it f***ing good. It was f***ing good."

He'd go on to elaborate on his Man of Steel 2 pitch by revealing more about the outline he came up with for a Green Lantern reboot. "Green Lantern was what came to me. Green Lantern is a tough one," McQuarrie explained. "The power is...I cracked it, and it was fun watching him learn how to use that power and giving that power a flaw, so it was not pure invincibility."

"The whole concept of Green Lantern is that the ring has to be recharged. That's not a bug, it's a feature. Yes, you have infinite power, but you only have so much battery life, and that can run out at inconvenient times," he continued. "That, for me, solved the whole Green Lantern problem. The costume is another thing."

"I realised, don't worry about the costume, worry about the character. How do you give that character tension and stakes? Also, how do you do it with Superman?" McQuarrie noted. "Henry had a take on that, and I suddenly realised how these two characters had amazing similarities, which also allowed for amazing conflict and an amazing universe-expanding resolution."

We'll never know what he had planned, but Warner Bros. reportedly wanted McQuarrie to take another crack at Man of Steel 2 when Cavill returned to the DCEU in Black Adam. It's unclear how close that was to happening, especially as James Gunn started working on a Superman script shortly after shooting The Suicide Squad.

Ultimately, he was hired to write and direct Superman, and has since rebooted the DCU as DC Studios co-CEO (meaning Cavill's short-lived return came to nought). That led to McQuarrie's plans falling by the wayside.

McQuarrie, still reluctant to say too much, later dropped an intriguing tease about how his version of Man of Steel 2 opened. "I will tell you, the first 5 minutes of my Superman movie was...you remember Pixar's Up? [It was] a sequence with no dialogue that covered that character."

"[It] was a set-up, after which you knew exactly what makes Superman tick and exactly what Superman was most afraid of and why Superman made the choices he made. It would have been epic. The scale of the movie would have been absolutely extraordinary," he teased.

It's hard to shake the feeling that we missed out on something incredible here with McQuarrie's Superman plans. Still, with the Mission: Impossible franchise now wrapped up, there's always a chance he considers tackling another comic book movie. 

You can hear more from McQuarrie in the player below.

SUPERMAN's Rating Has Seemingly Been Revealed As First Look At Mister Terrific's T-Craft Surfaces
Related:

SUPERMAN's Rating Has Seemingly Been Revealed As First Look At Mister Terrific's T-Craft Surfaces
MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams Joins Javier Bardem In CAPE FEAR Apple TV+ Series
Recommended For You:

MAN OF STEEL Star Amy Adams Joins Javier Bardem In CAPE FEAR Apple TV+ Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Fogs
Fogs - 5/26/2025, 9:25 AM
Well if WB (and snyder) wasn't so rushy with the whole thing... A MoS2 could've worked. One of the DCEU problems was it felt like a speedy MCU knockoff that, because they were clearly fearing those exact comparisons, didn't take the necessary time to build a cinematic universe.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/26/2025, 9:27 AM
His words on Green Lantern are already intriguing enough.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/26/2025, 9:36 AM
Nice. They could have been good.

Happy Memoral Day everyone.

Thank you for your service and sacrifices.

Thank you for the service and sacrifices of all good men and women.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder