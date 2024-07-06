MAXXXINE Director Ti West Reveals Small Role He Played In PEARL Star David Corenswet Being Cast In SUPERMAN

Before being cast as Superman's title character, David Corenswet was a relative unknown. He'd racked up some impressive acting credits to his name, though, including Hollywood and Pearl, with the latter being filmmaker Ti West's second instalment in the X film series starring Mia Goth.

In that, Corenswet played "The Projectionist," and it's a role which many people have been talking about lately due to the release of MaXXXine in theaters (and the fact he's been making headlines courtesy of a steady stream of Superman set photos).

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke to West and got his thoughts on Corenswet suiting up as the Man of Steel, what he was like to work with, and the small role the director may have played in him being cast.

"He does kind of look like Superman, so that seemed sensible to me," he started. "But we just had a great conversation [during casting]. We’re from a similar part of the world and we got along and he understood the kind of movie [I wanted to make]. I think he said his favorite movie was Singin’ in the Rain, and when we were going to make Pearl, he understood the kind of golden age of Hollywood thing that he was coming into as a performer."

"He’s also just a great guy, and we just really got along. I think I’d seen him in Hollywood, and he was a good actor, but it was more that we just had a great conversation. He then came down to New Zealand, and we had a great time together."

"But I did get some calls when he was up for Superman," West added. "People were snooping around about him for that, and I wholeheartedly endorsed him. He deserves every bit of it, and I’m so excited to see [Superman]."

We'll actually get to see more of Corenswet this summer in Twisters, but Superman is likely the role that will put him on the map. Remember, James Gunn has an eye for casting and helped make the likes of Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan household names with his Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

In related news, Superman took a break from shooting yesterday but is expected to resume work later today. With any luck, that means we're getting another wave of photos from the movie's Cleveland set.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.