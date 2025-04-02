New SUPERMAN Banner Spotted At CinemaCon; James Gunn Confirms "Pocket Universes And Sorcerey"

A new Superman promo banner spotlighting the Metropolis skyline has been spotted at CinemaCon, and we also have some intriguing new quotes from director James Gunn...

Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel didn't turn out to be quite as eventful as we'd hoped it would be, and while an extended clip from Superman screened for those in attendance, it wasn't released online. At the very least, we did learn some intriguing new details about the DCU reboot.

During the presentation, director James Gunn mentioned that fans can expect to see "pocket universes, sorcery, flying dogs, and Max Fleischer cartoons" in the movie.

The pocked universe tease would seem to confirm at least part of a recent plot leak, which claimed that Lex Luthor traps the Man of Steel and Krypto in a "pocket dimension" at one point. "Sorcery" could refer to Circe, who made her DCU debut in the animated Creature Commandos series (voiced by Anya Chalotra) and has been rumored to appear as one of the first villains Supes faces in the movie.

There are other possibilities, of course, but Circe's involvement would explain that purple bolt of energy we saw hitting the sky in the first official image of David Corenswet in-costume. 

In addition, a new Superman banner highlighting the Daily Planet and the Metropolis skyline was spotted at the Las Vegas event, and we also have some photos of Gunn and his cast.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/2/2025, 6:13 PM
I hope someone posts the footage
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/2/2025, 6:15 PM
Does that mean we might see Mister Mxyzptlk or BatMite?
Deklipz
Deklipz - 4/2/2025, 6:19 PM
@JonAwesome - we (Bat)mite, but I doubt it.
Repian
Repian - 4/2/2025, 6:31 PM
@JonAwesome - When Mr. Mxyzptlk debuts in the DCU, I want him to be an animated character voiced by John C. Reilly.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 6:16 PM
Cool!!.

I hope the movie leans into the retro futuristic aesthetic of Metropolis , especially for comparison later on when Gotham and its gothic nature comes into the picture.

Also , I guess the pocket dimension description does confirm to an extent the recent plot leak though I love him referencing Max Flesicher cartoons…

User Comment Image

It’s like Gunn put everything he loves about the Superman character & his world not just from the comics but other media into one film which is great and hope it turns out well!!.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 6:22 PM
I wonder how the GA will take to the pocket universe and lex hamming it up 🤔
RolandD
RolandD - 4/2/2025, 6:34 PM
@JurassicClunge - Hamming it up?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 6:51 PM
@RolandD - yeah one of the reports said his performance was hammy 👀
RolandD
RolandD - 4/2/2025, 7:13 PM
@JurassicClunge - OK. I have not read that it doesn’t sound like Nicholas Hoult to me though, but we will see. shades of Gene Hackman playing Lex Luthor.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 7:16 PM
@RolandD - yeah exactly, it doesn't sound like Hoult at all but if he's leaning into Gene's / spacey's portrayal then it kinda makes sense. I just if this vibe will resonate with the GA. 👀
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 7:16 PM
@JurassicClunge - wonder*
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/2/2025, 6:25 PM
What's black and white and red hot all over?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/2/2025, 6:51 PM
@ObserverIO - Rodney King
China1975
China1975 - 4/2/2025, 7:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - Can’t we all just get along? What To Soon? 🤣
RolandD
RolandD - 4/2/2025, 6:36 PM
If they’re going to go with Superman‘s weakness to magic, I hope they get it right. Magic can affect him, but he’s no more vulnerable to magic than anybody else is. Some writers treat it like it’s kryptonite to him.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/2/2025, 6:55 PM
@RolandD - Is that a change post-New-52 or post-Crisis? I know at one point he was actually MORE vulnerable to magic because magic didn't exist on Krypton as they were a purely scientific race of people, and normal human beings having some inoculation against magic as Earth was filled with magic since the beginning of time or whatever.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/2/2025, 7:15 PM
I don’t know. I think sometimes it depends on who the writer is, but it should be consistent. After I posted my comment and I did look a couple of articles and they supported what I was saying but you have a character that’s been around since 1938. There’s gonna be lots of variances in continuity unless somebody’s doing a real good job keeping up with it.

