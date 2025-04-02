New SUPERMAN Banner Spotted At CinemaCon; James Gunn Confirms "Pocket Universes And Sorcerey"

Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel didn't turn out to be quite as eventful as we'd hoped it would be, and while an extended clip from Superman screened for those in attendance, it wasn't released online. At the very least, we did learn some intriguing new details about the DCU reboot.

During the presentation, director James Gunn mentioned that fans can expect to see "pocket universes, sorcery, flying dogs, and Max Fleischer cartoons" in the movie.

The pocked universe tease would seem to confirm at least part of a recent plot leak, which claimed that Lex Luthor traps the Man of Steel and Krypto in a "pocket dimension" at one point. "Sorcery" could refer to Circe, who made her DCU debut in the animated Creature Commandos series (voiced by Anya Chalotra) and has been rumored to appear as one of the first villains Supes faces in the movie.

There are other possibilities, of course, but Circe's involvement would explain that purple bolt of energy we saw hitting the sky in the first official image of David Corenswet in-costume.

In addition, a new Superman banner highlighting the Daily Planet and the Metropolis skyline was spotted at the Las Vegas event, and we also have some photos of Gunn and his cast.

New ‘SUPERMAN’ banner spotted at CinemaCon feature the Daily Planet.



(Via @cinepop)

#Superman promotional banner gives us our FIRST LOOK at Metropolis skyline! 🥹🔥

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."