RUMOR: New MAN OF TOMORROW Details Revealed; Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Said To Be "Co-Lead"

The latest Man of Tomorrow rumours clear up whether we're getting a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up, with Nicholas Hoult's villain now described as the movie's co-lead. You can learn more after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Superman took us to the DCU's Metropolis and focused on the rivalry between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor. The movie revolved around their first encounter, but even with Lex now on the way to Belle Reve, it's clear that it won't be the last time they come to blows. 

Their rematch will play out sooner than expected, with 2027's Man of Tomorrow set to give Lex his iconic green and purple War Suit for...well, we don't currently know what to expect from the movie. 

Teaser art has suggested that Superman and Lex will team up and do battle. However, with filmmaker James Gunn insistent that this isn't a straightforward Superman sequel, they may only be two characters in a much bigger story. 

There are already hints that this next chapter in the "Superman Saga" will be an ensemble, as Peacemaker, Lobo, Supergirl, and more are all rumoured to make appearances in Man of Tomorrow. The title, however, suggests it will be Superman-centric. 

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman has shared some additional insights, revealing that he's heard "Superman and Lex are gonna team up in Man of Tomorrow," with Nicholas Hoult's iconic villain serving as a "co-lead" in the movie. 

Is it too soon for Gunn to make Luthor a likeable protagonist, the same way he took Nebula from hero to villain in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? Undoubtedly, but the comics have shown Superman and Lex teaming up on many occasions, with the latter remaining his predictably despicable, untrustworthy self. 

"When you’re playing a villain, it’s easy to be like, 'I’m the bad guy,' but actually, if you stand back and look at this, it’s his beliefs and almost his love of humanity and protection and this idea that they should be masters of their own fate and destiny," Hoult said of Lex, a character many fans believe could also be the movie's titular "Man of Tomorrow," earlier this year.

"And the rest of society has kind of fallen into this path of trusting Superman, believing in Superman, and giving him what Lex would view as all power and freedom," the actor continued, "and so it’s like, 'Where does jurisdiction and law and protection of humanity come into that?'"

While production on Man of Tomorrow isn't expected to begin until next summer, it appears Hoult already knows what he needs to do to prepare for his DCU return...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/5/2025, 9:38 AM
This is great news
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/5/2025, 10:40 AM
How come this site loves to post all these fake rumors all the time, but won't use any of these podcasts to make ACTUAL CONTENT?! Come the [frick] on. Lazy lazy lazy!
Matador
Matador - 9/5/2025, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 9:41 AM
Eh....
Not sure a team-up is the best idea to the next installment.
I guess the big question is what badguy is it that is eventually going to make Superman and Clark begrudgingly team up.

Would be cool if it was like the begining of that game with the trailer of the bad guys teamed up to fight the JL, Superman shows up too late and is eventually killed by Lex. Then, Brainiac arrives and Lex has to go back in time to recruit the JL before they die.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 9:44 AM
Superman and *Lex I meant
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/5/2025, 9:46 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'm just gonna have zero enthusiasm for this if Peacemaker is a supporting character. He's like Deadpool for me. He's an outsider character. When you include him with the heavy weights, or you thrust those bigger characters into his world, you somehow lessen their impact. Hoping the rumors aren't true but I'm already preparing for it mentally.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 9:53 AM
@McMurdo - I'm with you. I have not ever liked Peacemaker. Last night's episode might be the first one I somewhat thought was alright.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/5/2025, 10:06 AM
@lazlodaytona - From a business standpoint having peacemaker star in the sequel is a good move because John Cena is a literal megastar. Adding him to the mix is sure to draw more eyes to the prize. Just having him sure up is the selling point for me with this sequel. I have zero interest in Lex & superman teaming up.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/5/2025, 10:22 AM
@lazlodaytona - it sounds like a complete disaster.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 10:29 AM
@TheVisionary27 - I get that but they are finally so different.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/5/2025, 9:42 AM
My guess:
Lex breaks out at the end of Peacemaker S2.
First act of MOT is Lex v Superman.
Second act, Brainiac turns up and Lex is forced to team up with Superman.
Third act, the team manages to defeat Brainiac but Lex stabs everyone in the back almost immediately.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 9:47 AM
@UltimaRex - it'd be nice to see Easter eggs of Brainiac in Supergirl and Lanterns to set up MOT in 2027...if that's who they're choosing as the big bad.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/5/2025, 10:02 AM
@UltimaRex - Honestly, it’s predictable, but that’s exactly what I want to see in that film. Give us a major throw down with Supes and Lex first (and can we have Superman clearly win please), then they must team up to stop Brainiac, with Lex manipulating the situation to his advantage.

Also, no whiney Superman this time, loose the collar and fix the damn suit, and make Lex sympathetic this time. They should have never had him straight up murder that guy. It was too far
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 9/5/2025, 9:45 AM
Why is no one questioning this?? Why is no one looking at the fact that coincidentally NOT A SINGLE rumor about this movie came out until AFTER Gunn announced it? No one last week was like RUMOR says a new Superman movie called Man Of Tomorrow is coming out. No one last week said a new Superman movie is happening with Lex as a Co-lead.

But yes, somehow these "inside scoops" didn't magically start being unearthed until Gunn announced it and we're all supposed to just find credibility in it. Jesus
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 9:47 AM
@NightEagle3 - I also find it funny that this is not even a “scoop” since we all pretty much speculated and knew they would be teaming up and Hoult’s Lex would be the co-lead in this…

It’s stating the obvious lol
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 9:49 AM
@NightEagle3 - you're definitely onto something.
It's like free agents in sports agreeing to a deal at 12:01 a.m. with rules saying they're not supposed to discuss until a certain date.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/5/2025, 10:31 AM
@NightEagle3 - oh we're questioning it. It's amazing how these scooters have all this information already! I'm waiting for Gunn to call these losers out. The one person who knows is James, and given his hatred for these talentless hacks who don't deserve a penny I expect him to light up their asses.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/5/2025, 9:51 AM
So, whiny loser man-child Superman will be hanging out with a murderer petulant man-child?
Got it.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/5/2025, 10:04 AM
@Feralwookiee - lol
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/5/2025, 9:53 AM
So no one knew anything before Gunn announced it and suddenly everyone knows all the details.

And not only that, they choose the most obvious thing to build their credibility.

Right.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/5/2025, 10:02 AM
Sure lets believe the scooper
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/5/2025, 10:08 AM
GUNN HIMSELF IS THE SCOOPER! HE IS JUST GENERATING HYPE FOR THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF HIS AMAZING SUPERMAN FILMS!

WE ARE IN FOR ANOTHER GREAT TIME AT THE MOVIES PEOPLE! WE WILL DEFINITELY CLEAR 700 MILLION THIS TIME!

User Comment Image

#INGUNWETRUST
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2025, 10:42 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - My goodness Clark...what is with all the yelling! What happened between the audition video and the film?

I would love to see superman deal with his high anxiety like this...

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/5/2025, 10:21 AM
why would this clown want to put Peacemaker into another Superman movie? Does he just want to steer children to his porn show? He's sick.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/5/2025, 10:24 AM
Superman needing Lex's help, makes more sense in a non-shared universe. That way you could sell the idea that they're the two most powerful men on the planet, needing to come together to save humanity. But as long as Brainiac is the villain, that's all that matters.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/5/2025, 10:31 AM
It would be nice to have a new plot point for a superman movie for a change.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2025, 10:34 AM
"There are already hints that this next chapter in the "Superman Saga" will be an ensemble..."

So just like the first film!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/5/2025, 10:36 AM
@Forthas - Snyder had three tries to make Superman work, move the [frick] on
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 10:55 AM
@bobevanz - He made him work his first try
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/5/2025, 10:35 AM
Lol what a "scoop" surely nobody could have guessed a team-up from the original artwork from Jim Lee that was previously released. Thanks for the groundbreaking news! Thanks for giving these losers a platform! Thanks!
BestAtWhatIDo
BestAtWhatIDo - 9/5/2025, 10:35 AM
As long as Lex ends up a villain again. Don't like the idea of his being fully/permanently redeemed.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/5/2025, 10:40 AM
Luthor executed an innocent man in cold blood in the last movie. Superman should not team up with him. I don’t want a buddy movie with Lex and Superman. Awful.
DS616
DS616 - 9/5/2025, 10:47 AM
@Dotanuki - Jessica Jones literally teamed up with her rapist for an episode, then killed him a few episodes later.

It's called a storytelling device, and it's the furthest thing from "awful".
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/5/2025, 10:41 AM
Rumored? Its clear as hell in the art work! Also....Is this also the Super family movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 10:49 AM
@BlackStar25 - yeah , seems like it’s the film Zaslav mentioned
DS616
DS616 - 9/5/2025, 10:44 AM
That's not a "rumour" you clickbaiting dunce. That's basic common sense based on the TITLE and PROMO PICTURE.

This site is f'n EMBARRASSING.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 10:50 AM
I mean , I feel like this was common sense my guy given the images & such we got but guess not that a scooper has to spell it out for people lol…

Anyway , I don’t think Lex needs to be a likable protagonist since we have Superman for that in this likely reluctant teamup hence the conflict (aside from whatever external threat they are facing) will be due to their friction & animosity towards each other aswell as differing methods and moralities which could be fun!!.

