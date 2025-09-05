RUMOR: New MAN OF TOMORROW Details Revealed; Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Said To Be "Co-Lead"

Superman took us to the DCU's Metropolis and focused on the rivalry between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor. The movie revolved around their first encounter, but even with Lex now on the way to Belle Reve, it's clear that it won't be the last time they come to blows.

Their rematch will play out sooner than expected, with 2027's Man of Tomorrow set to give Lex his iconic green and purple War Suit for...well, we don't currently know what to expect from the movie.

Teaser art has suggested that Superman and Lex will team up and do battle. However, with filmmaker James Gunn insistent that this isn't a straightforward Superman sequel, they may only be two characters in a much bigger story.

There are already hints that this next chapter in the "Superman Saga" will be an ensemble, as Peacemaker, Lobo, Supergirl, and more are all rumoured to make appearances in Man of Tomorrow. The title, however, suggests it will be Superman-centric.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman has shared some additional insights, revealing that he's heard "Superman and Lex are gonna team up in Man of Tomorrow," with Nicholas Hoult's iconic villain serving as a "co-lead" in the movie.

Is it too soon for Gunn to make Luthor a likeable protagonist, the same way he took Nebula from hero to villain in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? Undoubtedly, but the comics have shown Superman and Lex teaming up on many occasions, with the latter remaining his predictably despicable, untrustworthy self.

"When you’re playing a villain, it’s easy to be like, 'I’m the bad guy,' but actually, if you stand back and look at this, it’s his beliefs and almost his love of humanity and protection and this idea that they should be masters of their own fate and destiny," Hoult said of Lex, a character many fans believe could also be the movie's titular "Man of Tomorrow," earlier this year.

"And the rest of society has kind of fallen into this path of trusting Superman, believing in Superman, and giving him what Lex would view as all power and freedom," the actor continued, "and so it’s like, 'Where does jurisdiction and law and protection of humanity come into that?'"

While production on Man of Tomorrow isn't expected to begin until next summer, it appears Hoult already knows what he needs to do to prepare for his DCU return...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.