SMALLVILLE Star James Marsters Is Open To Reprising Brainiac Role In Possible Animated Revival

There have been rumblings about Smallville continuing as an animated series for several years now and, despite Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum's clear enthusiasm, it doesn't appear any closer to actually happening.

If and when it does become a reality, many actors from the original series would surely be eager to reprise their roles. Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon James Marsters played one of Clark Kent's greatest foes as Brainiac and, in an interview with Screen Rant, confirmed he'd be down for a sequel.

"Definitely. I think that Smallville was the most intelligent character version of Superman that I've ever seen. Superman is a very difficult character to write because he's invulnerable," the actor explained. "Heroism is when I help somebody, even when I have to sacrifice something to help them."

"That's the definition, and when you have a hero movie, you have the very most exciting part [which] is when the hero has to risk his life to save someone or help someone. And that's just impossible with Superman. He's invulnerable. He's going to be fine unless you pull out Kryptonite. Every Superman movie does that."

Marsters continued, "There's Kryptonite somewhere, and he's got to risk death to do his thing. But with the television series, you can't pull out Kryptonite every week. It gets redundant so fast. It gets cheesy. They sidestepped all that by not focusing on Clark's physical vulnerability, which there is almost none of."

"It was all about the fact that he was a teenager and he was vulnerable to everything, and they could explore [the] emotional vulnerability for Superman. I just thought, 'Okay, you've solved it. That's what to do.' And they were able to go ten years on that show and not be redundant, not be repetitive. Following that, I would love to do more of that."

After initially playing a villainous Brainiac, Marsters later reprised the role as "Brainiac 5," a re-programmed version of his former self. A member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, he took Clark on a trip through time and showed the teenager his bright future as the Man of Steel.

Only time will tell whether that Smallville revival happens as the decision is down to DC Studios. We can't imagine Warner Bros. is desperate to spend a huge amount of money reviving a show which ended in 2011, a shame when there is a very vocal demand from fans for it to happen.

