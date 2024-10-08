SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals What It Will Take To Make Animated Revival A Reality At DC Studios

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Reveals What It Will Take To Make Animated Revival A Reality At DC Studios

Smallville star Tom Welling has revealed exactly where things stand with his and Michael Rosenbaum's revival and it sounds like they're currently stuck waiting on Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 04:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Smallville
Source: Screen Rant

Smallville remains one of the most beloved comic book TV shows ever made and, for many DC fans, Tom Welling is their Man of Steel and Michael Rosenbaum is the Lex Luthor. 

The series had a lengthy run, kicking off in 2001 before wrapping up in 2011 following a memorable 10 seasons (which somehow didn't see Clark Kent take flight and suit up until the final episode). Still, fans were left eager for more and eventually got a comic book sequel detailing the hero's early adventures as Superman. 

Welling and Rosenbaum have spent years teasing plans for an animated revival and, in an interview with Screen Rant, the actor confirmed the project's fate remains in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. 

"I'll tell you where it's at: We need Warner Bros. and DC to let us do it," Welling admitted. "We've got Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar,] who are very busy doing a TV show called Wednesday. But they created Smallville, they want to write it. We just need to go ahead from DC and Warner Bros."

"Listen, this is a passion project. It's not going to be a blockbuster, it's for the fans," he added. "All the actors want to do the voices of the characters - we're all in. We just need them to let us use the property."

It's a neat idea but one that doesn't seem overly realistic. While we know James Gunn is open to making "Elseworlds" projects, it doesn't sound like this animated revival has gone beyond the idea stage. There's no script for a pilot and no animation studio involved, though there likely won't be until DC Studios allows Welling and Rosenbaum to make an official pitch. 

As of now, it seems they're primarily pitching the Smallville sequel to fans in a bid to increase interest but until something more concrete happens, the whole thing might be wishful thinking. 

Still, My Adventures with Superman has been a hit so there may well be room for another animated series which connects to a show we'd imagine does some pretty solid streaming numbers for Warner Bros. Discovery. 

We also recently spoke to Welling and asked if he'd like to wear Superman's iconic suit in a future live-action project.

"You know, I think now because of the two boys that I have with my lovely wife...we have a bunch of costumes at home," he tells us in the video below. "It started out at the first Halloween and now we have, I don't know, 40 or 50 costumes. The one costume we don't have is the Superman costume."

"I asked my son why and he said, 'Because he's taken' and I said, 'By who?' 'By [you].' That was like, 'Alright, I think I'm open to the idea now.' So, if you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of."

Stay tuned for updates.

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Shares Touching Reason He'd Like To Wear Superman's Suit On Screen (Exclusive)
Related:

SMALLVILLE Star Tom Welling Shares Touching Reason He'd Like To Wear Superman's Suit On Screen (Exclusive)
SMALLVILLE Star Erica Durance Reveals Where She'd Like To Take Lois Lane Next In Possible Animated Revival
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Star Erica Durance Reveals Where She'd Like To Take Lois Lane Next In Possible Animated Revival
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 10/8/2024, 4:12 AM
Really hope it happens. Even a one off straight to DVD movie would be great like in the vein of Adam West’s Caped Crusader movies
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/8/2024, 4:19 AM
Whether it’s a short series or a movie, this would be great. I think I stopped watching after the 5th or 6th season, but it was a good show. And it portrayed the best Lex we’ve seen on screen so far.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/8/2024, 4:25 AM
You KNOW the Allison Mack connection is the number one reason they don’t want to do it they would increase interest on the original show meaning more and more residuals for ms Mack
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/8/2024, 4:33 AM
@Gambito - Mack should return she did nothing wrong
Gambito
Gambito - 10/8/2024, 4:27 AM
Such a shame really the project is an awesome idea and the whole cast is in imagine if they brought back the JLA introduce Batman against the president Luthor plotline meanwhile Kara is dating lex like in the comics
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/8/2024, 4:29 AM
That coward James Gunn wont risk it...
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 10/8/2024, 4:40 AM
I think we should have an article every day telling us whether DC Studios have greenlit the Smallville animation revival. This once a week thing just isn't enough.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 6:03 AM
Yeah , this ain’t happening…

Don’t get me wrong , I like Smallville overall (it had its ups & downs but any show that goes TEN seasons with 20+ episodes each will) but I doubt Gunn & Safran will green light this as much as I or fans would want it.

Maybe they’ll surprise us but I don’t see them having another Superman property on screen even if it is animation just so they don’t have to compete with their version…

I get that My Adventures with Superman is still ongoing but who knows for how long (apparently only Batman can have multiple versions and not Supes…sigh).
Blergh
Blergh - 10/8/2024, 7:14 AM
Still remember my dad watching the pilot with me when it aired in Germany. The show accompanied me growing up, it ended almost two years before I finished school. So I'd LOVE to see a revival, preferrably a live-action show with Welling suited up batteling Supe's rogue's gallery but I'll take the animated version as well.

A few issues I could see that is keeping the show from the greenlight:

- money. Since it's developed by the actors they'll probably ask for a bigger payday, WB is never going to want to do that without a producer in the middle to rein them back in. Actors have a reputation of being "flaky" in terms of dedication.

- animation not doing so hot these days. Despite Disney finding ways to keep the budgets for animated shows down by using 3D animation imitating 2D animation the budgets and production time still outshines any benefit they'd gain from it. Classic 2D animation takes time, if fast results in an ever changing streaming market are wanted it'll cost more (aka. hola Captain Crunch). WB has no money and Zaslav famously despises anything that can't be churned out like it's coming from a mill (hence the death of so many animated WB projects)

- the show not fitting into Gunn's current plans. WB has always been stingy with what they do with their projects and which characters can be used. They famously took the Suicide Squad away from the Arrowverse because they wanted to make a movie. So Gunn doing his universe, WB could consider this a competing universe. It's a stupid reason but not one that's out of the realm of possibility.


At this point a quickly shot live-action show utilizing a volume might be cheaper to pull off.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/8/2024, 10:01 AM
DC animation is one of the best out there. Smallville has some of the best characterizations of Superman lore and was a first in alot of categories. It really needs to be celebrated more. An animated movie would be great.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder