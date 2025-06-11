SUPERMAN 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Baby Joe, The Fortress Of Solitude, Heat Vision Battle, And More

Superman dropped a phenomenal new trailer earlier today, and if you're anything like the ComicBookMovie.com team, chances are you've already watched it more times than you can count.

Still, we figured some of you would like to take a closer look at the key scenes, and we've compiled over 30 4K screenshots from the latest Superman sneak peek.

Highlights include our first look at Baby Joey (Metamorpho's son) in live-action, filmmaker James Gunn's undeniably unique approach to shooting the Man of Tomorrow in flight, and what looks to be a fun clash between Supes and Guy Gardner.

Lex Luthor also gets the chance to shine and can be seen here invading the Fortress of Solitude alongside Ultraman and the Engineer. The villain is one we've seen a lot of on screen, but this trailer does a good job of establishing him as a major threat.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicholas Hoult shared new insights into what fans can expect from the DCU's Lex Luthor.

"He's worked hard and diligently for so many years for all these things, to be admired and to be adored," the actor explained. "Then suddenly Superman's turned up and he's all the things that he aims to be himself in some ways, but he doesn't have to work hard for it."

"So I'm like, 'What if this Lex is someone who is physically strong and is an alpha, or seemingly in that sense?'" Hoult pondered. "Instantly, even in the prep phase, it was like, 'I'm going to get in the gym and I'm going to be as strong as I possibly ever can be by the time we start shooting.'"

David Corenswet said of his co-star, "He's a very sweet and gentle man, but he's a very strong and imposing presence as an actor. He has a poise and a confidence that shows up immediately when work begins."

"That was really helpful, as Superman, having a very believable and imposing villain who you really feel like from day one has your number and knows what you're up to and already has a strategy to thwart you," the Superman actor concluded.

Check out these new hi-res Superman screenshots in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.