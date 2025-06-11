SUPERMAN 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Baby Joe, The Fortress Of Solitude, Heat Vision Battle, And More

SUPERMAN 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Baby Joe, The Fortress Of Solitude, Heat Vision Battle, And More

The latest trailer for Superman offered our best look yet at what to expect from the Man of Tomorrow's DCU debut, and we're taking a closer look at the action with these must-see 4K screenshots...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman dropped a phenomenal new trailer earlier today, and if you're anything like the ComicBookMovie.com team, chances are you've already watched it more times than you can count.

Still, we figured some of you would like to take a closer look at the key scenes, and we've compiled over 30 4K screenshots from the latest Superman sneak peek.

Highlights include our first look at Baby Joey (Metamorpho's son) in live-action, filmmaker James Gunn's undeniably unique approach to shooting the Man of Tomorrow in flight, and what looks to be a fun clash between Supes and Guy Gardner.

Lex Luthor also gets the chance to shine and can be seen here invading the Fortress of Solitude alongside Ultraman and the Engineer. The villain is one we've seen a lot of on screen, but this trailer does a good job of establishing him as a major threat.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicholas Hoult shared new insights into what fans can expect from the DCU's Lex Luthor.

"He's worked hard and diligently for so many years for all these things, to be admired and to be adored," the actor explained. "Then suddenly Superman's turned up and he's all the things that he aims to be himself in some ways, but he doesn't have to work hard for it."

"So I'm like, 'What if this Lex is someone who is physically strong and is an alpha, or seemingly in that sense?'" Hoult pondered. "Instantly, even in the prep phase, it was like, 'I'm going to get in the gym and I'm going to be as strong as I possibly ever can be by the time we start shooting.'"

David Corenswet said of his co-star, "He's a very sweet and gentle man, but he's a very strong and imposing presence as an actor. He has a poise and a confidence that shows up immediately when work begins."

"That was really helpful, as Superman, having a very believable and imposing villain who you really feel like from day one has your number and knows what you're up to and already has a strategy to thwart you," the Superman actor concluded.

Check out these new hi-res Superman screenshots in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Who Is The Mysterious Character Using Heat Vision In New Trailer? Possible SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN: Who Is The Mysterious Character Using Heat Vision In New Trailer? Possible SPOILERS
SUPERMAN Tickets On Sale Posters Revealed Along With Some VERY Unique Popcorn Buckets
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN "Tickets On Sale" Posters Revealed Along With Some VERY Unique Popcorn Buckets

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/11/2025, 4:05 PM
I can't make my mind on the visuals.

Some of these shots look like some of the best CBM visuals ever made and other ones look like complete trash in terms of camera angles and lightning.

That said, I am so hyped!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/11/2025, 4:38 PM
@kylo0607 - To think that District 9 came out 15 years ago and Godzilla Minus One got made for less than $20 million. What is going on in Hollywood today??? The budget for this movie is more than $300 million!!!!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/11/2025, 4:06 PM
Important stuff
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 4:09 PM
Glad to see Josh is hyped for this one. Gonna be a crazy July.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 4:15 PM
This might be the most “comic booky” Superman film so far…

They seem to really be leaning on the sci fi elements which honestly makes it feel fresh to an extent.

Also love how this Lex just feels full of just jealousy & ego which feeds into his hate for Superman.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 4:16 PM
User Comment Image

LOL!!!!

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 4:27 PM
@Nomis929 - seriously what is wrong with James Gunn 😅😩
Huskers
Huskers - 6/11/2025, 4:31 PM
@JurassicClunge - it’s apparently impossible to make a normal Superman movie in Hollywood anymore. No one has done it successfully since 1981.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/11/2025, 4:53 PM
@JurassicClunge -
Smart
Funny
Rich
Successful
Has a lot of friends
Is well respected
Loves dogs
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/11/2025, 4:59 PM
@Nomis929 - That is horrible, we can all be film makers if this is the shit they're doing.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 5:13 PM
@Goldboink - you forgot makes sexual jokes and about children and throws paedo themed parties 😅😩
Huskers
Huskers - 6/11/2025, 4:26 PM
This trailer was mid compared to the first one and repeated a lot of the same beats/scenes. What’s up with the giant fist and stretched out arms?!?! That shot look horrible!

Not a fan of all the superheroes, I mean meta humans in a solo Superman movie. It’s clear they’re going to be more than cameos and will play major roles as they’re prominently featured in everything we’ve seen.

And what’s up with the damn dog?!?! Krypto is rarely featured in the comics, but he looks like a co-star here.

Not a fan of Gunn’s Superfriends approach here, but I’m still hopeful based on the original trailer. So we’ll see.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 4:27 PM
Gardner stepping to Supes
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 4:27 PM
That pic of his hand coming out of the suit 😅😩 its so loose fitting
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/11/2025, 4:35 PM
The baby, the tooth and Lois flying a ship were the biggest issues for me. And the weird stretchy arms at the end. Not sure what's going on there. No excuse for shitty CGI in 2025. Other than that, I like it. It's nice seeing Superman doing Superman shit.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2025, 4:40 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/11/2025, 5:01 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I got it, the flying scenes are like this for the bobble head toy promotions.....
Huskers
Huskers - 6/11/2025, 5:07 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yea those shots all look terrible. How is it Christopher Reeve looked better in 1978?!?! Is this just an over reliance on CGI?!?!
TheJoker13
TheJoker13 - 6/11/2025, 5:15 PM
I love coming to the comments. So much hate and vitriol. lol, lighten up guys, it’s a movie than none of us has seen yet. Personally, I’m excited for this one, and supes is my least favorite superhero.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder