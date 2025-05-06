SUPERMAN Action Figures Reveal Hero Finding A Unique New Use For His Super Breath - Possible SPOILERS

New action figures for Superman have been revealed, and they show the Man of Steel finding a unique use for his Super Breath. While there's no guarantee that what's shown here will make it into the movie, the hero has armed himself with ice-gauntlets.

This would make for a cool—pun intended—visual on screen, and is a far more comic book-inspired approach to Superman's powers than other recent interpretations we've seen.

Also of note is the fact that Guy Gardner/Green Lantern comes bundled with some saw blade energy constructs. Mr. Terrific, meanwhile, has his patented T-Sphere weapons.

As for the villainous Hammer of Boravia (widely believed to be Ultraman in disguise), he looks like a suitably formidable opponent for the DCU's Superman. We'll no doubt see plenty more merchandise in the weeks ahead, with the next trailer bound to showcase at least some of his abilities.

While we're not surprised to see Superman embracing the source material, this is the second of his iconic abilities seemingly confirmed for the movie. The other was his Heat Vision, which you can take a closer look at here.

In 2019, David Corenswet revealed that it was his "pie in the sky ambition" to one day suit up as Superman on screen. Reflecting on those comments now, he explained, "I said it was my pie in the sky ambition, which I meant to mean that there was no f***ing way it was ever going to happen."

"I sort of was thinking of it as, 'Oh, who wouldn’t love to get to play an iconic role like that? Wouldn’t it be amazing and impossible if we lived in a universe where that could even be considered?'"

He was considered by filmmaker James Gunn and ultimately won the part. Reflecting on that, the Superman helmer said, "David was one of the very first auditions that I got. Instantly, it was a relief because he had a playful charm about him that was not evident in Pearl. He had a sense of humor. That made me go, 'Ooh, this might be a really good match.'"

"Superman is a square and David is a square. He listens to American Songbook. Like Dean Martin and Cole Porter. That’s what he listens to on his iPad. That’s weird. But oh, so Superman," Gunn added.

You can take a closer look at these new Superman action figures below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.