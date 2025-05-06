SUPERMAN Action Figures Reveal Hero Finding A Unique New Use For His Super Breath - Possible SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Action Figures Reveal Hero Finding A Unique New Use For His Super Breath - Possible SPOILERS

Newly revealed Superman action figures highlight the Man of Tomorrow, Green Lantern, Mr. Terrific, and the Hammer of Boravia, but what is Supes up to with his patented Super-Breath? You can find out here!

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

New action figures for Superman have been revealed, and they show the Man of Steel finding a unique use for his Super Breath. While there's no guarantee that what's shown here will make it into the movie, the hero has armed himself with ice-gauntlets.

This would make for a cool—pun intended—visual on screen, and is a far more comic book-inspired approach to Superman's powers than other recent interpretations we've seen. 

Also of note is the fact that Guy Gardner/Green Lantern comes bundled with some saw blade energy constructs. Mr. Terrific, meanwhile, has his patented T-Sphere weapons.

As for the villainous Hammer of Boravia (widely believed to be Ultraman in disguise), he looks like a suitably formidable opponent for the DCU's Superman. We'll no doubt see plenty more merchandise in the weeks ahead, with the next trailer bound to showcase at least some of his abilities. 

While we're not surprised to see Superman embracing the source material, this is the second of his iconic abilities seemingly confirmed for the movie. The other was his Heat Vision, which you can take a closer look at here

In 2019, David Corenswet revealed that it was his "pie in the sky ambition" to one day suit up as Superman on screen. Reflecting on those comments now, he explained, "I said it was my pie in the sky ambition, which I meant to mean that there was no f***ing way it was ever going to happen."

"I sort of was thinking of it as, 'Oh, who wouldn’t love to get to play an iconic role like that? Wouldn’t it be amazing and impossible if we lived in a universe where that could even be considered?'"

He was considered by filmmaker James Gunn and ultimately won the part. Reflecting on that, the Superman helmer said, "David was one of the very first auditions that I got. Instantly, it was a relief because he had a playful charm about him that was not evident in Pearl. He had a sense of humor. That made me go, 'Ooh, this might be a really good match.'"

"Superman is a square and David is a square. He listens to American Songbook. Like Dean Martin and Cole Porter. That’s what he listens to on his iPad. That’s weird. But oh, so Superman," Gunn added.

You can take a closer look at these new Superman action figures below. 

spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-4
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-7
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-1
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-10
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-8
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-9
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-3
spinmaster-film-superman-6-inch-dc-6073190-2

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Warner Bros. Bosses Say James Gunn Understood The Assignment With SUPERMAN; Talk Involvement With DC Studios
Related:

Warner Bros. Bosses Say James Gunn "Understood The Assignment" With SUPERMAN; Talk Involvement With DC Studios
Maria Gabriela de Faria & Isabela Merced Unmask Their SUPERMAN Audition & Action Scenes
Recommended For You:

Maria Gabriela de Faria & Isabela Merced Unmask Their SUPERMAN Audition & Action Scenes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
captainwalker
captainwalker - 5/6/2025, 7:29 AM
Not as excited as I thought I would be about this film, hope I'm wrong.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder