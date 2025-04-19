SUPERMAN Action Figure Reveals First Look At DCU's Man Of Steel Using His Heat Vision

SUPERMAN Action Figure Reveals First Look At DCU's Man Of Steel Using His Heat Vision

A newly revealed Superman action figure has offered a glimpse at the Man of Tomorrow's Heat Vision, and it's not all that different from Henry Cavill's Man of Steel in the DCEU. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

For "Superman Day," McFarlane Toys revealed a whole host of new Superman movie action figures. Now, we have a closer look at a deluxe version of David Corenswet's Man of Steel, which comes with an alternate head showcasing the hero's heat vision. 

This is the first time we've seen this power from the DCU's Superman, and while it's unwise to put too much stock into what we see in merchandise, the effect is already generating discussion among fans.

That's a real deep comic book red, though the effects under and around his eyes seem to suggest James Gunn is taking a similar approach to what we saw from Henry Cavill's Superman (in the sense that Clark Kent's heat vision causes the skin around his eyes to glow as well). 

Still, we'd bet on this take on Heat Vision being more akin to lasers than the powerful blasts that emanated from the DCEU's Kryptonian. 

During a recent interview, Corenswet was asked about his DCU future and largely shrugged off the question. "I don't think it's up to me to answer that," he said, either unsure of what's next or playing coy. "It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."

Corenswet doesn't seem to be counting his chickens before they hatch, though we'd be shocked if he doesn't show up in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow next summer. A Lanterns cameo surely can't be discounted either. 

The actor has also addressed some of the inevitable complaints surrounding his being cast as the new Man of Tomorrow. "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

He added, "James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

Check out this new Superman action figure below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

17441-04-Logos

Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth’s Smallville, Superman aka Metropolis’s Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he’s ever faced.

  • Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character’s appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios
  • Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play
  • Superman includes Krypto the Superdog! 3 alternate face plates, 2 extra hands and figure base
  • Features a wired soft goods cape
  • Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

