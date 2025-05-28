SUPERMAN Character Art Reveals New Look At Ultraman As "Baby Kaiju" Identity Is Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

A new wave of Superman action figures from McFarlane Toys has gone up for pre-order today, and the official product images and descriptions provide plenty of interesting new details about the DC Studios movie.

Clad in purple, Ultraman is described as, "A mysterious and powerful foe working for LuthorCorp is a physical threat even to Superman." Beyond confirming that he's allied with Lex Luthor rather than Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S., that doesn't give too much away.

Talking of Lex, his bio reads, "Tall, thin and bald and always impeccably dressed, brilliantly despicable billionaire Lex Luthor's God complex is matched only by his malicious disdain for Superman."

That was also to be expected, but we have some new intel on the Baby Kaiju spotted alongside Lex Luthor in several pieces of merchandise. Until now, the prevailing theory was that it was a separate creature from the massive Kaiju that Superman fights in the movie's trailers.

After all, it would make sense for it to be the rampaging monster's child, perhaps explaining why it attacks Metropolis in the first place. In reality, "Baby Kaiju is unleashed in Metropolis, increasing in size at an advanced rate, he soon becomes a threat to the entire city."

So, this pint-sized cutie becomes a skyscraper-sized threat. Consider us intrigued. It's also worth pointing out that Lex and the Baby Kaiju are standing in a room that bears a resemblance to Peacemaker season 2's Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Gunn has said it will be part of both DCU projects.

There's no character description for Baby Joey, but we do have an updated one for Metamorpho (there was some speculation about this being a "Todd's MODs" figure, but we've confirmed it's based on the hero's appearance in Superman).

"Donned only in a threadbare pair of wrestling trunks," it reads, "Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho or The Element Man, is an eerie, haunted bald man with an ashen white face and a body that can be composed of different substances-clay, metal, and elements far more dangerous."

Check out this new look at Superman's next wave of action figures below, and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.