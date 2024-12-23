SUPERMAN: Daily Planet Article Reveals Another Villain (Not Grodd) And Some Potentially Major Plot SPOILERS

Sharp-eyed fans have transcribed the newspaper featured in the first Superman trailer, confirming that not only is that mystery villain not Gorilla Grodd, but Supes has caused an international incident...

By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 12:12 AM EST
As with any trailer, our first look at Superman earlier this week generated plenty of discussion and excitement among fans.

Examining every frame to try and learn more about what's to come has become the norm with any highly anticipated superhero movie and Superman offered plenty of intriguing clues (including a possible first look at a certain Warsuit).

However, the newspaper we thought revealed plans for a Gorilla Grodd cameo has now been transcribed and that's no ape...instead, the "Hammer Of Boravia" appears to be a different comic book villain altogether. 

"Metropolis was targeted by a superpowered mystery man on Sunday, resulting in over 20 million dollars in damage to the city," reads the Clark Kent-penned Daily Planet article which @DCU_Updates managed to take a closer look at. "The self-titled 'Hammer of Boravia' attacked Downtown Metropolis claiming it was retribution for the recent political interventions in Boravia by Superman."

"This vengeful expedition turned into a terrorist assault on American soil, hospitalizing 22 Metropolis citizens," it continues. "Boravia has been the source of numerous headlines worldwide in recent weeks as it invaded its neighboring country Jarhanpur, only for the brief war to be swiftly ended by Superman."

"The President of Boravia, Vasil Glarkos, maintains the Hammer of Boravia is not a representative of the national government, but rather an independent vigilante."

There are already a couple of popular theories doing the rounds online about who the mystery villain is, including Adversary and Ultra Humanite.

Those are decent suggestions but we believe this is likely Lex Luthor's Ultraman posing as the "Hammer of Boravia" in an attack orchestrated by the villain to turn the people or Metropolis against the Man of Steel. 

Elsewhere in the article, it's revealed that a Chocos building was damaged by "an ocular laser strike" and that Metropolis citizens are unhappy that taxes are rising to pay for the continued damage "super-powered individuals and extraterrestrials" unleash on the city.

There are even comments from Superman addressing his actions which appear to have caused an international incident. "When addressing the political ramifications of his actions, Superman said, 'While critics thousands of miles away from this conflict continue to argue if what I did was right or wrong, the bottom line is people's lives were threatened. I had to act.'"

That sure sounds like something Supes would say and it now feels like we have a rough plot outline: Superman gets involved in an overseas conflict, Lex uses that to vilify him, and he and A.R.G.U.S. unleash Ultraman to take the Kryptonian down. We still don't know what the deal is with that glowing orb in the sky, though.

Gunn's approach to Superman is shaping up to be very interesting indeed and you can take a closer look at this mystery baddie - who definitely isn't Grodd - in the X post below.

GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/23/2024, 12:21 AM
Sounds good, I just hope they're not going to try to use Superman as a source of propaganda as a stand in for US intervention in foreign conflicts abroad.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/23/2024, 12:21 AM
Sounds like the plot to Team America...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/23/2024, 12:29 AM
As a non comicbook reader, i am jealous if those who are that will be in for a lot of treats because of Gunn's deep comicbook love and knowledge.

Not just some lousy and cheap cameos and easter eggs, these seem to help in the world building.

#InGunnWeTrust

