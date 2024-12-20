SUPERMAN Trailer Reveals Possible First Look At Lex Luthor's FOR ALL SEASONS-Inspired Green And Purple Warsuit

We've already broken down many of the biggest reveals in the first Superman trailer but, on closer inspection, there's another big talking point which could be key for how this story plays out.

In the scene with Mister Terrific protecting civilians from a group of soldiers, we see that they're all wearing green and purple armour.

While we have reason to believe those civilians are LexCorp employees, it hasn't taken long for fans to connect these suits with Lex Luthor's Warsuit from the comics. Yes, they look far more rudimentary but, compared to what the villain donned in Superman For All Seasons...well, there are some noteworthy similarities.

If Ultraman fails to get the job done by killing the Man of Tomorrow, then it's feasible that Lex uses some recovered tech - perhaps from whatever's going on in Boravia - to try and take Supes down himself. If so, that would explain all those cuts and bruises seen elsewhere in the trailer.

Even without trying to fill in the gaps, we find it hard to imagine this purple and green colour scheme has been included by chance, especially when James Gunn is a huge comic book fan.

"I love the Silver Age of Comics in terms of the aesthetics of it, but I think...it isn't completely that," the filmmaker recently explained. "It's also taking the character of Superman and really getting into who he is as an individual and what his personal obstacles are in this film. I think that's a really big difference from not only other superheroes, but other superhero films."

"This is a story about a man and both his external and internal obstacles and what he's facing in life, and that's what the film is about. And so although some of the imagery is very Silver Age, I don't think that's a very Silver Age plot," Gunn continued. "So it has elements of both the traditional and the new. And I think that's where we find our balance."

Check out a closer look at what could be Lex Luthor's future Warsuit in Superman below.

