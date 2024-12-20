SUPERMAN Trailer Reveals Possible First Look At Lex Luthor's FOR ALL SEASONS-Inspired Green And Purple Warsuit

Following the release of the first Superman trailer, we have a first look at what could be an early iteration of Lex Luthor's comic book Warsuit (and it's seemingly inspired by Superman For All Seasons).

By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 08:12 AM EST
We've already broken down many of the biggest reveals in the first Superman trailer but, on closer inspection, there's another big talking point which could be key for how this story plays out. 

In the scene with Mister Terrific protecting civilians from a group of soldiers, we see that they're all wearing green and purple armour. 

While we have reason to believe those civilians are LexCorp employees, it hasn't taken long for fans to connect these suits with Lex Luthor's Warsuit from the comics. Yes, they look far more rudimentary but, compared to what the villain donned in Superman For All Seasons...well, there are some noteworthy similarities.

If Ultraman fails to get the job done by killing the Man of Tomorrow, then it's feasible that Lex uses some recovered tech - perhaps from whatever's going on in Boravia - to try and take Supes down himself. If so, that would explain all those cuts and bruises seen elsewhere in the trailer

Even without trying to fill in the gaps, we find it hard to imagine this purple and green colour scheme has been included by chance, especially when James Gunn is a huge comic book fan.

"I love the Silver Age of Comics in terms of the aesthetics of it, but I think...it isn't completely that," the filmmaker recently explained. "It's also taking the character of Superman and really getting into who he is as an individual and what his personal obstacles are in this film. I think that's a really big difference from not only other superheroes, but other superhero films."

"This is a story about a man and both his external and internal obstacles and what he's facing in life, and that's what the film is about. And so although some of the imagery is very Silver Age, I don't think that's a very Silver Age plot," Gunn continued. "So it has elements of both the traditional and the new. And I think that's where we find our balance."

Check out a closer look at what could be Lex Luthor's future Warsuit in Superman below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Promo Shows Clark Kent's Transformation Into Superman As Trailer Music Is Officially Released
SUPERMAN Promo Shows Clark Kent's Transformation Into Superman As Trailer Music Is Officially Released
SUPERMAN Leaked Footage Reveals New Look At The Engineer And Ultraman; James Gunn Talks Post-Credits Plans
SUPERMAN Leaked Footage Reveals New Look At The Engineer And Ultraman; James Gunn Talks Post-Credits Plans

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/20/2024, 8:56 AM
Marvel gives fanboys yellow wolverine suit, Jackman cries his heart out looking like a dork wearing it. Fanboys rejoice

DC gives comic accurate Gardner bowlcut using his lantern powers. Fanboys cry foul.

Lolz
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 8:58 AM
@vectorsigma - it really is ridiculous. Yes, He looks ridiculous, but Gardner looks ridiculous
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/20/2024, 9:06 AM
@SATW42 - for me i like it. Very comicbooky in aesthetic.

And to be fair, people really wear that look in real life!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:09 AM
@SATW42 - you cant tell me this doesnt look cheap

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 9:10 AM
@BraveNewClunge - it's literally what the character looks like
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:15 AM
@vectorsigma - make it make sense
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:16 AM
@BraveNewClunge - have you read a comic? Probably not. could be why you like fascist superman
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 9:18 AM
@vectorsigma - i agree with you here!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/20/2024, 9:18 AM
@vectorsigma - "And to be fair, people really wear that look in real life!"

...you're rocking this style right now, aren't you?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/20/2024, 9:19 AM
@vectorsigma @SATW42 - I really can't understand why some dudes who purport to be Superman fans aren't excited about what appears to be the most comic-accurate Superman adaptation of all time. Like, do y'all even like comic books?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:19 AM
@SATW42 - the cheap white leather jacket?

Literally looks CW quality like below
User Comment Image

I'd Much rather they went for the sleeveless jacket look

User Comment Image
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:21 AM
@bobevanz - i doubt you have which is the reason you are ok with such trash 🤣
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:22 AM
@SATW42 - also I feel they should have given him the short back and sides so the bowl cut doesn't look so much like a damn cheap wig 😅
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 9:36 AM
@vectorsigma - Since this trailer came out, you have been completely up in arms over Marvel Studios. It's bizarre. You can't let Superman exist without running to bash the MCU to justify creative decisions by James Gunn and DC. It makes you sound obsessed.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 12/20/2024, 9:42 AM
@BraveNewClunge -

I think the sleeveless look is what we'll get by the end, something close to it at least.

To me it comes across like they look ridiculous on purpose for the plots sake. I think this JLI is going to be treated as more of a celebrity group, curated by Maxwell Lord how he thinks they should look, that's why they're all mostly wearing the same color schemes and logos, they're like glorified mascots with branding, and by the end of the movie we'll see the team come into their own and ditch Lords costumes in favor of their own.

That's my hope at least, cause Fillion especially looks goofy, and old lol
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:54 AM
@TrentCrimm - i think you're because there's no way they're stick with the matching leather jackets man 😭. Argh I've never liked Gunn's aesthetic but it was forgivable in GOTG as the comic suits aren't as outlandish as some of the DC ones.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/20/2024, 9:58 AM
@vectorsigma - Your need to always talk about the MCU on every Superman article show how insecure you are and that deep down, you know Superman looks like a CW show.

By the way:
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 8:59 AM
Definitely seem to be prototype or “work in progress” versions of Lex’s warsuit , especially with the purple & green color scheme

Also again , I love what Gunn has to say here about combining the traditional and new especially in terms of storytelling..

The movie does have this Silver Age vibe & feel to it but character wise , it seems like he’s really interested in exploring Superman and even the rest of his supporting cast which is a more modern influence since the former’s comics in that era weren’t exactly known for much of any depth.

Anyway , I liked the trailer but Gunn’s comments are honestly selling me more on the film!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/20/2024, 9:11 AM
A private corporate army Lex has
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 12/20/2024, 9:30 AM
I'm not on board for the "war suit" yet. I think that has to be earned over a couple films. I think it would be best to establish a particular take on Lex Luthor as a force that can leverage his intelligence and wealth to wage secret wars, shape the world through the media, and manipulate others into causing trouble for Superman. Having done that over two pictures, then the idea of him getting his hands dirty and being a physical threat to Superman himself is much more impactful. I think that's why it hasn't been done in live action outside of television yet. The way Gunn is doing things--with the characters already established in the world that he's building--maybe he can get away with doing this suit in the first film; but I'm not sure I'm ready for it. I don't feel like it's earned yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 9:33 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - that’s fair

I do like the idea of Lex not just as this businessman and scientist but a Power Broker aswell.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 12/20/2024, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/20/2024, 9:39 AM
Speaking of suits I'm surprised no one has said anything about Superman seemingly having two different collars. Not sure if his collar pulls up and down or if he has two different suits. A good look at it being full all the way around is when he's looking upset in the building.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/20/2024, 9:51 AM
It looks like they are wearing hockey pads!

