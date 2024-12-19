SUPERMAN 4K Stills Reveal First Look At Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, And More

The first Superman trailer was released earlier today and we now have some 4K screenshots so you can take a closer look at all the biggest moments.

The biggest talking point has to be our first proper look at Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. Krypto also gets his fair share of the spotlight, as do characters like Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Pa Kent.

Crucially, we have some terrific shots of the Man of Tomorrow himself; that costume looks like it's been pulled straight from the pages of the comic books and is far more enjoyable to look at here than it was in set photos or even Superman's first-look image.

"The thing that connects him so much to Christopher Reeve is, he has a lot of deep training," filmmaker James Gunn said of David Corenswet at a Q&A earlier this week. "Like, I’ve never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story."

"Everything he does in the movie is utterly true. You don’t ever have a moment, even watching dailies, where you go, 'David did something that feels stupid, that doesn’t feel real, that feels like he’s faking and he’s phoning it in,' never," he continued. "He’s always completely present."

So far, the movie looks and sounds great; this is just a teaser, though, and there's a long time between now and Superman's release next July. However, DC Studios has successfully increased both the hype and interest in the reboot this week.

Check out these new Superman trailer screenshots below (you'll need to click on them for the 4K versions).

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.