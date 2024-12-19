SUPERMAN 4K Stills Reveal First Look At Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, And More

4K screenshots from today's Superman trailer offer a detailed look at several key characters and moments, including those Justice League International heroes, the Man of Steel battling a kaiju, and more...

By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 12:12 PM EST
The first Superman trailer was released earlier today and we now have some 4K screenshots so you can take a closer look at all the biggest moments. 

The biggest talking point has to be our first proper look at Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. Krypto also gets his fair share of the spotlight, as do characters like Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and Pa Kent. 

Crucially, we have some terrific shots of the Man of Tomorrow himself; that costume looks like it's been pulled straight from the pages of the comic books and is far more enjoyable to look at here than it was in set photos or even Superman's first-look image.

"The thing that connects him so much to Christopher Reeve is, he has a lot of deep training," filmmaker James Gunn said of David Corenswet at a Q&A earlier this week. "Like, I’ve never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story."

"Everything he does in the movie is utterly true. You don’t ever have a moment, even watching dailies, where you go, 'David did something that feels stupid, that doesn’t feel real, that feels like he’s faking and he’s phoning it in,' never," he continued. "He’s always completely present."

So far, the movie looks and sounds great; this is just a teaser, though, and there's a long time between now and Superman's release next July. However, DC Studios has successfully increased both the hype and interest in the reboot this week. 

Check out these new Superman trailer screenshots below (you'll need to click on them for the 4K versions).

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/19/2024, 12:13 PM
Before anyone foegets. MTTSH was accurate on this

Crwdit where credit is due
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 12:15 PM
Talk about an epic trailer. Feels good to have a Superman movie on the horizon with other established Justice League Heroes having a role to play.
ElricReturns
ElricReturns - 12/19/2024, 12:15 PM
Looks promising.

Okay, I fulfilled my one login a year quota.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 12:18 PM
@ElricReturns - the legend continues.

Good to see you aren't dead, old man. See you next time 👋
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/19/2024, 12:16 PM
His suit is bad. Hopefully he gets a better one by the end.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 12/19/2024, 12:17 PM
Wtf is that Guy Gardner look, my God
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 12/19/2024, 12:21 PM
@Webheaded225 - dude google guy gardner. Also he’s the worst, that’s his whole thing. People pretending that they even give a sh*t about GG is hilarious
dracula
dracula - 12/19/2024, 12:30 PM
@Webheaded225 - Thats how he looks in the comics
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 12/19/2024, 12:38 PM
@dracula - I know, but it just looks strange and bad. Comic accuracy is not an excuse for something to look bad. It easily could be comic accurate and cool. This is just [frick]ing ugly. It also doesn't help that the person dressed like that is 53, it makes the whole thing look even weirder, like a cosplay. Idk, it just doesn't look good to me, and i'm sure general audiences will be just as puzzled.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 12:21 PM
I just hate the suits so [frick]ing much... Ok ok I have to go to bed now...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/19/2024, 12:22 PM
Superman looks exactly like what JRjr is going for when he draws. 🪙 🪙
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 12/19/2024, 12:22 PM
Looks just like TSS and The Flash (same cinematographer as both of these) with those cheap, TV like shots and teal & orange colour grading.

Zack Snyder's films had very muted and washed out colours too, but Amir Mokri's framing of the shots made them look properly cinematic and what films should look like:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

NOTHING in this trailer looked as remotely as good as the visuals in MOS.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 12/19/2024, 12:32 PM
@kylo0607 - Snyder is well known for having a great eye for visuals. The problem was his storytelling. I'd prefer to have both but if we only get one one, the story is king.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/19/2024, 12:33 PM
@kylo0607 - The shots are downright ugly. The casting, costumes, settings, all look bad. And the cinematography is very bad. I don't even think Spielberg could dig his way out of that hole.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 12/19/2024, 12:39 PM
@kylo0607 - Is safe to say this will be the ugliest Superman movie since Superman 4. MoS and Superman Returns, while not being good movies, looked amazing. This just looks bad. Let's see if the story is going to make up for it.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 12/19/2024, 12:23 PM
Why does every fight scene has a weird point of view

It all looks like this to me.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/19/2024, 12:25 PM
Is that a Superman robot from the Forttess Of Solitude?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/19/2024, 12:28 PM
Usually even bad movies have trailers that get overpraised. Great movies have trailers that really blow people away. This trailer is not getting more positive reactions than bad. And even Gunn's most loyal fans are let down.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/19/2024, 12:29 PM
Costumes are lacking but Bowl Cut!
dracula
dracula - 12/19/2024, 12:30 PM
the first superman movie in 18 years
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 12/19/2024, 12:31 PM
Bizarro?
dracula
dracula - 12/19/2024, 12:32 PM
wonder if the deformed face is bizarro
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/19/2024, 12:36 PM
@dracula - it's Metamorpho.

He's being played by the actor with alopecia who played Victor Zsasz from GOTHAM.
dracula
dracula - 12/19/2024, 12:38 PM
@TheVandalore - oh yeah forgot he was in this

the only character that we have seen zero glimpses of until now
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 12/19/2024, 12:33 PM
I think this looks fine. I was slightly worried about it because I haven’t been crazy for CC but this is what I figured it would be. It looks just like TSS which I didn’t mind. Whatever that neon thing in the sky is, gives off Starro vibes from TSS. I will hold my opinion until the film is out but overall this didn’t kill my curiosity for the movie and DCU. The costumes look good imo.
LSHF
LSHF - 12/19/2024, 12:38 PM
Well, my concern is all the complaints regarding him not being cheerful all the time in Man of Steel.

None of it bothered me, but it obviously bothered a [frick]ton of people.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/19/2024, 12:39 PM
looks hopeful but Clark's absolute bussin cut needs to go.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/19/2024, 12:39 PM
Sharing a kiss whilst the world goes to shit outside 👀

I wonder if that will piss off the MOS haters or is it ok now Gunn is doing it? 🤔😩
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 12/19/2024, 12:39 PM
I'm sorry, but that Guy Gardner is unacceptable. Nathan Fillion looks absolutely terrible. I don't care if his hair is "comic accurate." It's stupid. But, then, James Gunn has always been lacking in the costume/makeup department.

