SUPERMAN Trailer Breakdown: 10 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Possible Story Spoilers, And Comic References

The first teaser trailer for Superman landed earlier today and, well, James Gunn might have finally sold the doubters on his plans for the DCU. While much more about the reboot is bound to be revealed in the coming months, this was a very effective tease in the sense that it better established the DCU's tone and left fans with plenty to think about heading into the holidays. Plus, how better to sell us on the movie than by throwing a live-action, cape-wearing Krypto into the mix? We've gone through every frame of footage in the first Superman sneak peek to bring you an in-depth breakdown covering all the biggest Easter Eggs, story reveals and moments. From possible spoilers to comic book references, we have much to discuss. 10. Is That A Bird? The trailer opens with a beaten and bloodied Superman falling from the sky; the Fortress of Solitude must be nearby and the hero whistles for Krypto before asking the adorable pooch to take him "home." The DCEU's dark tone was a turn-off for many fans and moviegoers, so it's an interesting decision from Gunn to kick off this sneak peek with a shot like this. It's soon made clear that this will be a very different kind of Superman movie when Krypto barrels up to the downed Kryptonian - cape and all - and drags him to safety. The question is, who has managed to overpower Supes in such a big way?



9. Clark Kent's Life Our first look at Superman offers a few intriguing glimpses into the Man of Steel's personal life; we watch as Clark Kent pushes his way through a crowd to get to The Daily Planet and he deserves props for making sure no one will confuse him with a certain superhero. We then see him and Lois Lane - a fellow reporter and his love interest in the movie - exchange glances in the newsroom (we'll talk more about their relationship soon). Later, the teaser takes us to Smallville and the Kent family farm. Clark and his father, Jonathan, embrace in what looks to be a tender moment. Could this be an indication that Ma Kent is no longer around?



8. LuthorCorp And Stagg Industries The Superman trailer doesn't reveal much about Lex Luthor, though the villain is clearly incensed when he sees the hero fly past his undeniably impressive LuthorCorp building. Lex is also shown holding a gun and looking a little worse for wear. Gunn has confirmed that they haven't crossed paths when this movie begins and we can't wait to see how their dynamic is handled in the DCU (and what, if anything, this movie is setting up for Lex moving forward). As for Stagg Industries, Superman is shown at a console in the building while people watch from outside. It appears he needs to make a fateful decision of some sort, and we wouldn't be shocked if one of them puts him in the box he breaks out of...



7. DC Superheroes While the Man of Tomorrow is standing at that computer, it's Guy Gardner who uses his Green Lantern ring to block the view of those onlookers. Joining him and Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific, with the latter wearing what appears to be an elaborate jetpack. Set photos confirmed that each of them is wearing costumes with "LordTech" branding, so all these corporations must have an important role to play in Superman. The trailer also offers a glimpse at Metamorpho; he has close ties to Simon Stagg in the comics and, considering the fact he's not with his fellow heroes, we have a feeling he might be integral to the plot in other ways given his ability to transmute his body into different elemental compounds.



6. Superman Vs. Kaiju If you need any further proof that this is a James Gunn movie, look no further than the fact Superman is shown battling a gigantic monster! This Kaiju doesn't appear to be based on any particular comic book monster, but there's a precedent for clashes like this going back to the 1940s animated films. We've never really seen Kal-El face a threat like this in live-action, though. Where has the monster come from? It may have ties to the wider story but similar to Starro or Peacemaker's alien invasion, Gunn's approach to adapting the comics means not everything needs a "grounded" or "realistic" explanation.



5. Fortress Of Solitude We don't get a full Fortress of Solitude reveal in this trailer but a glimpse inside shows Superman seemingly mourning a downed robot. Who or what could it be? We have reason to believe this is the DCU's take on Kelex. In the comics, he's the Kryptonian robot caretaker of Superman's Fortress of Solitude and was originally one of Jor-El's robotic servants on the planet Krypton. We're not surprised that Gunn has included a character like Kelex and even less surprised that the filmmaker will likely make us care deeply for the robot before killing him off (though there may be a way to repair him).



4. Ultraman Battle Scoopers and set photos have basically confirmed that Superman will battle Ultraman in this movie, though the villain isn't expected to be an evil version of the hero from elsewhere in the Multiverse. Instead, he'll likely be a clone created by Lex Luthor who, if we had to hazard a guess, could even be Gunn's take on Bizarro. There are only a couple of brief shots here, anyway, as he punches through a wall and fights Supes inside a stadium. As for that glowing ball in the sky, while the trailer gives it some tendrils, we're still unsure who or what might be controlling it (or indeed how and why it's a threat to Metropolis).



3. Lois Lane's Romance(s) With this movie set to begin with Superman as an already-established superhero, fans have questioned what that could mean for him and Lois Lane. Does she know that her mild-mannered colleague, Clark Kent, is Superman? As much as we'd love to see her figure out the truth in this adventure, it seems the answer to that question is "yes" because she's shown in romantic situations with both sides of the hero. Sure, Gunn could give us a love triangle story here but we'd bet on these two already being an item in Superman (though we don't necessarily expect them to be married at this stage).



2. Death And Destruction?! With a Kaiju on the loose and a shot of three skyscrapers falling to the ground, the DCU's Metropolis won't be free of death or destruction it seems. 2013's Man of Steel came under fire for the way Superman's battle with General Zod led to the death of thousands. Zack Snyder responded by having the Dark Knight's mission in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to make the alien pay for his crimes. We don't see Gunn heading down a similar route and a shot of the hero saving a little girl here is all we need to know the filmmaker will do right by this character when all hell breaks loose.

