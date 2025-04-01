SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Talks Pressure And Potential Legacy As Kal-El; James Gunn Shares New Story Details

Superman is likely to be a big part of Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation later this evening, and as the movie's marketing campaign begins to pick up pace, the DCU's Man of Steel, David Corenswet, has discussed the role with TIME.

While playing a superhero was once a guarantee of success for actors, apparent "superhero fatigue" means these movies are no longer surefire hits. And for misfires like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, the damage done to the careers of those who led them is significant.

Corenswet is well aware of that and the pressure a role like Superman brings. He also knows that there's a very good chance he'll only ever be remembered for playing the Man of Tomorrow. And he's okay with it.

"Would this be worth doing if this was the only thing I do as an actor for the rest of my life?" he ponders. "I think the answer is yes."

"Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake?" the actor added, citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison. "All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever."

While Superman writer and director James Gunn has freely admitted to feeling "miserable" due to the pressure surrounding the reboot, it seems Corenswet is far more chilled out. "What’s the pressure? Pressure to be good? I definitely want to be good," he admits. "But I’m not directing the movie."

"I give James puzzle pieces, and he gets to pick which one goes in which place. I can’t take on the responsibility that James took on of delivering a Superman film to the masses. But James is the right person to do it," the actor concluded.

The site also spoke with Gunn and learned what conditions Corenswet faced when he was offered this chance to lead the DCU. "[Chris Pratt and John Cena] treated everyone with kindness and respect. I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David."

"He is Superman, even in his nerdiness. He listens to old jazz standards. Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure. Like Superman, he’s a simple man in complicated times."

However, there were times when his leading man tried the filmmaker's patience. "David’s a pain in the ass because he asks a ton of questions about every single little moment," Gunn explains. "I honestly think my favorite moments were when I would get irritated by his endless questions and indulge him anyway, and then I’d see him turn those questions into something magical in his performance."

The DC Studios co-CEO also shared some plot details and reflected on a "12-minute interview scene with Lois and Clark", which appears to confirm today's plot leak as being the real deal.

"[Superman] is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home," he teases. "He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive."

"All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices," Gunn adds.

The more we hear about this movie, the better it sounds. Superman stands a chance of being one of 2025's best blockbusters, and while it will face stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantatsic Four: First Steps, if it strikes a chord with fans, it may end up winning the day.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.