SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Talks Pressure And Potential Legacy As Kal-El; James Gunn Shares New Story Details

SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Talks Pressure And Potential Legacy As Kal-El; James Gunn Shares New Story Details

Superman star David Corenswet has revealed how he feels about potentially only being remembered for playing the hero and addresses the pressure surrounding the role as James Gunn shares new story details.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: TIME

Superman is likely to be a big part of Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation later this evening, and as the movie's marketing campaign begins to pick up pace, the DCU's Man of Steel, David Corenswet, has discussed the role with TIME

While playing a superhero was once a guarantee of success for actors, apparent "superhero fatigue" means these movies are no longer surefire hits. And for misfires like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, the damage done to the careers of those who led them is significant. 

Corenswet is well aware of that and the pressure a role like Superman brings. He also knows that there's a very good chance he'll only ever be remembered for playing the Man of Tomorrow. And he's okay with it. 

"Would this be worth doing if this was the only thing I do as an actor for the rest of my life?" he ponders. "I think the answer is yes."

"Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake?" the actor added, citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison. "All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever."

While Superman writer and director James Gunn has freely admitted to feeling "miserable" due to the pressure surrounding the reboot, it seems Corenswet is far more chilled out. "What’s the pressure? Pressure to be good? I definitely want to be good," he admits. "But I’m not directing the movie."

"I give James puzzle pieces, and he gets to pick which one goes in which place. I can’t take on the responsibility that James took on of delivering a Superman film to the masses. But James is the right person to do it," the actor concluded.

The site also spoke with Gunn and learned what conditions Corenswet faced when he was offered this chance to lead the DCU. "[Chris Pratt and John Cena] treated everyone with kindness and respect. I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David."

"He is Superman, even in his nerdiness. He listens to old jazz standards. Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure. Like Superman, he’s a simple man in complicated times."

However, there were times when his leading man tried the filmmaker's patience. "David’s a pain in the ass because he asks a ton of questions about every single little moment," Gunn explains. "I honestly think my favorite moments were when I would get irritated by his endless questions and indulge him anyway, and then I’d see him turn those questions into something magical in his performance."

The DC Studios co-CEO also shared some plot details and reflected on a "12-minute interview scene with Lois and Clark", which appears to confirm today's plot leak as being the real deal. 

"[Superman] is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home," he teases. "He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive."

"All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices," Gunn adds.

The more we hear about this movie, the better it sounds. Superman stands a chance of being one of 2025's best blockbusters, and while it will face stiff competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantatsic Four: First Steps, if it strikes a chord with fans, it may end up winning the day.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Extended Preview Confirmed To Play With A MINECRAFT MOVIE; Will A New Trailer Drop At CinemaCon?
Related:

SUPERMAN "Extended Preview" Confirmed To Play With A MINECRAFT MOVIE; Will A New Trailer Drop At CinemaCon?
SUPERMAN Plot Leak Reveals A Big Cameo, A New Twist On Jor-El, And Several Major Story Beats - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Plot Leak Reveals A Big Cameo, A New Twist On Jor-El, And Several Major Story Beats - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/1/2025, 2:46 PM
I've honestly got a good feeling about this movie.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/1/2025, 2:51 PM
@BobGarlen - I am definitely with you. Some of it is what I have seen and some is hope.
jst5
jst5 - 4/1/2025, 3:14 PM
@BobGarlen - The only thing I haven't liked so far is the suit...the colors are great...the look of the suit just isn't it.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/1/2025, 3:35 PM
@BobGarlen -

I don't think it's going to be a masterpiece, but I think it's going to be good and it'll be fun.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/1/2025, 3:37 PM
@TrentCrimm - I think it just needs to be decent and extremely fun to watch. If it's like Guardians 1 in that regard, it will do well.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/1/2025, 3:38 PM
@jst5 - I love the suit. Especially since to me it comes off as comic booky and a suit. I know I'm alone in that regard but I genuinely like how the suit looks.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/1/2025, 3:39 PM
@RolandD - 100%. I hope the marketing really serves this movie.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/1/2025, 3:49 PM
@BobGarlen -

That's where I'm setting the bar for me, if it can give me as much enjoyment as Guardians 1 I'll be happy, as long as there's no dance off lol
whynot
whynot - 4/1/2025, 2:47 PM
Sounds SUPER
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/1/2025, 2:52 PM
Ok buy kang
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/1/2025, 2:57 PM
Superman listening to jazz standards? I'm watching this first day!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2025, 3:00 PM
Sounds good!!.

It seems like Clark & Lois are in the early stages of their relationship but the former is already deeply in love while the latter is still figuring out her feelings but given the footage we have seen , it seems likely that she also falls in love through the course of the film which is nice since in many stories , their romance is the heart of it…

User Comment Image

Also I would love like in First Avenger that Clark has a flat arc in that he doesn’t change himself (if anything , he’s more resolute in his beliefs) but changes the world around him such as public perception etc
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/1/2025, 3:06 PM
Great casting, Gunn was always the right choice.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/1/2025, 3:06 PM
Is it really that bad being remembered only for playing a big name?? Even Cristian Bale with his long and Oscar winning career has said he is known mostly and will be remembered for Batman and that he’s totally fine with it
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 4/1/2025, 3:07 PM
"And for misfires like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, the damage done to the careers of those who led them is significant. "
I don't believe that's really accurate. I can't think of one instance of any of the leads that were raked over the coals for being involved in a poorly written and shot film.
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/1/2025, 3:28 PM
@ToldYaSo - Ha! I JUST commented about this. It’s in no way accurate at all.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/1/2025, 3:08 PM
Ehh I need a trailer 😮‍💨😮‍💨
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/1/2025, 3:27 PM
Sounds good!

But also, here’s the usual Josh with his Wilding:
“And for misfires like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, the damage done to the careers of those who led them is significant.”

How is that in any way true? Everyone with logic knew those movies would fail, but what damage has been to any of the careers of the leads? Jared Leto has Tron and Masters Of The Universe coming up. Dakota Johnson is the lead for the next film from the director of Past Lives. Sydney Sweeney is literally being cast in just about everything and has a number of producing credits lined up as well. Isabela Merced is IN THIS VERY MOVIE as Hawkgirl. Celeste O’ Connor is in Scream 7. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was in Nosferatu, is in 28 Years Later, and is set for upcoming Cary Fukunaga film. They’re all doing fine, great even.

Like come on now.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 4/1/2025, 3:36 PM
C’mon Superman!!!! We all need you!!!!⭐️ Let’s make this a triumphant comeback!!!!
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/1/2025, 3:40 PM
Sounds like a Superman that is established, but a long ways off from the legendary hero he's known as across the galaxy. I like that this isn't going for a retread of other Superman projects where we get a Superman that is already with Lois and considered one of the wiser/seasoned Justice League Members.
grif
grif - 4/1/2025, 4:06 PM
what pressure? hes done filming

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder