SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Takes Flight On New Magazine Cover

An image of an international magazine cover has been shared online, featuring what might be our best look yet at David Corenswet taking flight as our new big-screen Man of Steel in DC Studios' Superman.

Director James Gunn also shared some new stills, some of which were from the recent Father's Day spot. The original X post appears to have been deleted for some reason, but we do have another image of Corenswet as the iconic DC Comics hero.

Check out the magazine cover and still below, along with another couple of behind-the-scenes shots of Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant.

Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover) hanging out with me on set of the Jarhanpur desert on the day of her costume fitting. #Superman pic.twitter.com/JxDqBJWOC5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 14, 2025

We're now just under a month away from the release of the DCU reboot, and BoxOfficeTheory.com recently shared their early forecast for the movie's opening weekend.

Based on factors such as ticket pre-sales and trailer views/reactions, the site is predicting a domestic debut of between $140 million and $185 million. There's obviously quite a bit of space between these figures, but anything over $140 would likely be viewed as a fairly strong start for the movie.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."